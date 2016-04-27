The Safari platform now includes self assessments. Learn more
Larger Cover
Automating Junos Administration
By Jonathan Looney, Stacy Smith
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2016
Pages: 684

How can you grow and maintain a reliable, flexible, and cost-efficient network in the face of ever-increasing demands? With this practical guide, network engineers will learn how to program Juniper network devices to perform day-to-day tasks, using the automation features of the Junos OS.

Junos supports several automation tools that provide powerful solutions to common network automation tasks. Authors Jonathan Looney and Stacy Smith, senior testing engineers at Juniper, will help you determine which tools work best for your particular network requirements. If you have experience with Junos, this book will show you how automation can make a big difference in the operation of your existing network.

  • Manage Junos software with remote procedure calls and a RESTful API
  • Represent devices as Python objects and manage them with Python’s PyEZ package
  • Customize Junos software to detect and block commits that violate your network standards
  • Develop custom CLI commands to present information the way you want
  • Program Junos software to automatically respond to network events
  • Rapidly deploy new Junos devices into your network with ZTP and Netconify tools
  • Learn how to use Ansible or Puppet to manage Junos software
Automating Junos Administration
 
8/19/2016

5.0

Precious for Junos admins

By PK

from Moscow

Educator, Sys Admin

Pros

  • Practical
  • Well-written

    • Intermediate
    • Novice

    Comments about oreilly Automating Junos Administration:

    This book is indeed precious for anyone who wants or needs to automate Junos-based devices and networks.

    In the first chapters, Junos architecture and APIs are discussed in detail. There is a separate chapter on Junos REST API, which is a rather new Junos feature (added in 14.2).

    "Classical" commit/op/event scripts are also discussed. This part assumes that you are already familiar with SLAX programming language - otherwise you will need to learn it in a process of reading. Same is true about Python language: in PyEZ (Python library for Junos) chapter, it is assumed that you already know it.

    On the other hand, Ansible and Puppet DevOps tools are discussed rather extensively in the corresponding chapters, before Junos specifics are explained, so the book is a good general introduction to these tools.

    The final chapter explains many important aspects of putting automation in practice, it must be read even if you decide to skip some other chapters in the middle.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    5/26/2016
     
    5.0

    It's MUST for anyone who want to learn Automation

    By salei

    from Rome, Italy

    Pros

    • Accurate
    • Easy to understand
    • Well-written

      • Intermediate
      • Novice

      Comments about oreilly Automating Junos Administration:

      It's a very nice book that help people who need to understand and especially clarify concepts around Automation.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      5/26/2016

      5.0

      Great Overview for Junos Automation with Examples

      By spuluka

      from Pittsburgh, PA

      Network Engineer

      Pros

      • Accurate
      • Easy to understand
      • Helpful examples

        • Intermediate

        Comments about oreilly Automating Junos Administration:

        Automating Junos Administration provides a comprehensive introduction along with practical examples for many common administrative tasks. Two chapters review the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) methods supported by Junos and how to access these methods to execute scripts. A separate chapter gets you up and running with the Python library PyEZ and related extension packages to get building useful scripts fast.

        Separate chapters review the three major Junos script options, Operation, Commit and Event; explaining the situations where each is appropriate for the administrative task at hand.

        Chapters on Puppet and Ansible explain how these open source projects can assist in building complete automation application systems.

        While chapters on initial provisioning and practical examples help to pull all the information together into working code performing administrative functions.

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

        5/19/2016

        5.0

        The complete guide for JUNOS Automation

        By Diogo Montagner

        from Melbourne, Austalia

        Designer, Developer, Educator, Maker, Sys Admin

        Pros

        • Accurate
        • Concise
        • Easy to understand
        • Helpful examples
        • Well-written

          • Intermediate
          • Novice
          • Student

          Comments about oreilly Automating Junos Administration:

          For the first time JUNOS Automation has a complete and well deserved guide where beginners and advanced users can refer to. It not only explain in details all JUNOS automation but also explains how to deal with data structures in the context, which are often ignored by the network automation literature. The book guides you through all topics calling out important aspects on each subject (general notes and warnings). I especially loved these notes and warnings as they are often subject of wasting time for beginners in automation. On the advanced side, the authors present a rich and nicely documented information about how JUNOS works w.r.t. automation. Last but not least, the chapter 11 presents gives you an idea of what you need to do first when designing for network automation.

          Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

          5/19/2016
           
          4.0

          A good introduction to the topic!

          By MotoDC

          from Calgary, AB

          Designer, Developer, Network Engineer

          Pros

          • Easy to understand
          • Great Intro To The Topic
          • Well-written

          • Missing Some Examples

          Best Uses

          • Intermediate
          • Novice

          Comments about oreilly Automating Junos Administration:

          This book really helps an individual get the "lay of the land" on Junos Automation. If you're looking to dip your toes into the automation world, this read will help you understand what the possibilities are.

          Once you've finished this book, there are many additional resources online to help.

          A great read to get started in automation!

          Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

          5/11/2016

          1.0

          Not on par with other O'Reilly Junos books

          By Kramse

          from Copenhagen

          Comments about oreilly Automating Junos Administration:

          While it is nice to have a compiled book with this advice, there seems to be little new stuff in there really. Better to just google Junos Ansible or Junos Puppet for instance

          There is a lot of walk-through of the XML representation of the Junos config, and dedicated chapters for Puppet and Ansible.

          The Ansible chapter though spends way to much space on describing Ansible - about +30 pages from 509 is regular Ansible stuff. Also chapter leaves out actual examples that would be useful, like adding a new VLAN with Ansible, provisioning a new customer config (anything). Instead we get pretty simple and almost silly examples as how to zeroize.

          The Ansible chapter in particular also makes the sin seen in other bad books, repeating the options for modules, which unless the book is a reference only, is bad. I dont want to see a manual re-printed.

          So save your money, and go directly to the described libraries like PyEZ.

          PS I own most of the other O'Reilly Junos books, and they are great.

          Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

          Displaying reviews 1-6

          Back to top

          		  
