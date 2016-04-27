Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Automating Junos Administration Doing More with Less By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2016 Pages: 684 How can you grow and maintain a reliable, flexible, and cost-efficient network in the face of ever-increasing demands? With this practical guide, network engineers will learn how to program Juniper network devices to perform day-to-day tasks, using the automation features of the Junos OS. Junos supports several automation tools that provide powerful solutions to common network automation tasks. Authors Jonathan Looney and Stacy Smith, senior testing engineers at Juniper, will help you determine which tools work best for your particular network requirements. If you have experience with Junos, this book will show you how automation can make a big difference in the operation of your existing network. Manage Junos software with remote procedure calls and a RESTful API

Represent devices as Python objects and manage them with Python’s PyEZ package

Customize Junos software to detect and block commits that violate your network standards

Develop custom CLI commands to present information the way you want

Program Junos software to automatically respond to network events

Rapidly deploy new Junos devices into your network with ZTP and Netconify tools

Learn how to use Ansible or Puppet to manage Junos software Chapter 1 Introduction Benefits of Automation Management System Internals Configuration Databases and the Commit Model Information About the Book Chapter 2 RPC Mechanisms Structured Data Model Running RPCs on a Junos Device Operational RPCs Configuration with RPCs Chapter Summary Chapter 3 The RESTful API Service Enabling the RESTful API Service HTTP GET Requests Authentication and Authorization Formatting HTTP Responses HTTP POST Requests Adding Parameters to RPCs Multiple RPCs in One Request Configuration RESTful API Explorer Using the RESTful APIs in Python Additional RESTful API Service Configuration Internal Design Limitations Chapter Summary Chapter 4 Junos PyEZ Installation Device Connectivity RPC Execution RPC Responses Operational Tables and Views Configuration Utilities A PyEZ Example Limitations NETCONF Libraries for Other Languages Chapter Summary Chapter 5 Commit Scripts Use Cases Basic Execution Flow Changing the Configuration Writing Commit Scripts in SLAX/XSLT Commit Script Examples Chapter Summary Chapter 6 Op Scripts Use Cases Overview of Op Script Operation Operational and Configuration State Op Script Input and Output Some Useful Tools for Op and Event Scripts Debugging Op and Event Scripts Configuring Op Scripts Examples Chapter Summary Chapter 7 Event Scripts and Event Policies Overview of Event Script Operation Event Policies Configuring Event Scripts Example: Responding to a Flapping Link Chapter Summary Chapter 8 Initial Provisioning ZTP Netconify Chapter Summary Chapter 9 Puppet Puppet Architecture Components for Junos Devices Installation and Configuration The Puppet Language Using Core Resource Types Using the netdev Resource Types Chapter Summary Chapter 10 Ansible Architecture and Communication Installation and Configuration Creating Ansible Playbooks Ansible for Junos Modules Example Playbooks Chapter Summary Chapter 11 Putting Automation into Practice Use Cases Best Practices Wrap-Up Title: Automating Junos Administration By: Jonathan Looney, Stacy Smith Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-2888-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2888-3 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-2885-1 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2885-9 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-2884-4 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-2884-0 Jonathan Looney Jonathan Looney (JNCIE-SP #254, JNCIE-ER #2, JNCIE-SEC #43, CCIE Routing & Switching #7797 [Emeritus]), is a senior testing engineer with Juniper Networks. He has managed and automated networks. He has also written tools to automate testing and debugging. He has written training courses for Juniper Networks and also taught an information security course at Syracuse University for several semesters. At Juniper, he currently focuses on testing the Junos kernel and UI features, and conducts product security testing. Stacy Smith Stacy Smith is a senior testing engineer with Juniper Networks. He has over 20 years of experience developing network automation for enterprise and service provider networks, as well as automating internal testing of new Junos features at Juniper Networks. His experience with Junos dates back to version 3.1 with one of the first customers to deploy Juniper's first product, the M40 router. He holds a B.S. degree in Computer Science from the United States Air Force Academy and is certified with Juniper Networks as JNCIE-SP #4 and JNCIE-ER #4. Colophon The animal on the cover of Automating Junos Adminstration is a purple-tailed wood hoopoe (Irrisor viridis). This species is an inhabitant of most of sub-Saharan Africa and dwells in open woodland, savannah, or thornbrush. Because they are sensitive to cool night-time temperatures they are mostly non migratory. The purple-tailed wood hoopoe has a long, straight bill as well as a long, wedge-shaped tail and measures about 14 1/2 inches in total length. Distinguished by a metallic gloss on its plumage, the breast and abdomen are green while the crown, nape, and wings are steel blue. The tail is purplish with violet reflections and the tail feathers have white chevron tips. Males and females look alike, and the young birds resemble the adults but have a more fluffy plumage. These birds are cavity nesters, choosing sites in weak, partially rotten wood (which leaves them poorly protected from mammalian predators). The female sits closely on her eggs and is fed by her mate. Wood hoopoes are not defenseless, though; they can produce a powerful and disagreeable odor when threatened. Wood hoopoes are experts at climbing tree trunks and feed on arthropods, especially insects, which they find by probing with their bills in crevices in bark. They are very shy and wary, and their movements are active and erratic. They spend most of their time in trees and seldom descend to the ground. They cluster in small, noisy groups and defend their territory with wing-fanning and tail-swaying displays. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .

5.0 Precious for Junos admins By PK from Moscow

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

5.0 It's MUST for anyone who want to learn Automation By salei from Rome, Italy

Easy to understand

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

5.0 Great Overview for Junos Automation with Examples By spuluka from Pittsburgh, PA

Easy to understand

5.0 The complete guide for JUNOS Automation By Diogo Montagner from Melbourne, Austalia

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice

4.0 A good introduction to the topic! By MotoDC from Calgary, AB

Great Intro To The Topic

Well-written Cons Missing Some Examples Best Uses Intermediate

