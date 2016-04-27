Automating Junos Administration

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2016
Pages: 684
How can you grow and maintain a reliable, flexible, and cost-efficient network in the face of ever-increasing demands? With this practical guide, network engineers will learn how to program Juniper network devices to perform day-to-day tasks, using the automation features of the Junos OS.
Junos supports several automation tools that provide powerful solutions to common network automation tasks. Authors Jonathan Looney and Stacy Smith, senior testing engineers at Juniper, will help you determine which tools work best for your particular network requirements. If you have experience with Junos, this book will show you how automation can make a big difference in the operation of your existing network.
- Manage Junos software with remote procedure calls and a RESTful API
- Represent devices as Python objects and manage them with Python’s PyEZ package
- Customize Junos software to detect and block commits that violate your network standards
- Develop custom CLI commands to present information the way you want
- Program Junos software to automatically respond to network events
- Rapidly deploy new Junos devices into your network with ZTP and Netconify tools
- Learn how to use Ansible or Puppet to manage Junos software
Chapter 1Introduction
Benefits of Automation
Management System Internals
Configuration Databases and the Commit Model
Information About the Book
Chapter 2RPC Mechanisms
Structured Data Model
Running RPCs on a Junos Device
Operational RPCs
Configuration with RPCs
Chapter Summary
Chapter 3The RESTful API Service
Enabling the RESTful API Service
HTTP GET Requests
Authentication and Authorization
Formatting HTTP Responses
HTTP POST Requests
Adding Parameters to RPCs
Multiple RPCs in One Request
Configuration
RESTful API Explorer
Using the RESTful APIs in Python
Additional RESTful API Service Configuration
Internal Design
Limitations
Chapter Summary
Chapter 4Junos PyEZ
Installation
Device Connectivity
RPC Execution
RPC Responses
Operational Tables and Views
Configuration
Utilities
A PyEZ Example
Limitations
NETCONF Libraries for Other Languages
Chapter Summary
Chapter 5Commit Scripts
Use Cases
Basic Execution Flow
Changing the Configuration
Writing Commit Scripts in SLAX/XSLT
Commit Script Examples
Chapter Summary
Chapter 6Op Scripts
Use Cases
Overview of Op Script Operation
Operational and Configuration State
Op Script Input and Output
Some Useful Tools for Op and Event Scripts
Debugging Op and Event Scripts
Configuring Op Scripts
Examples
Chapter Summary
Chapter 7Event Scripts and Event Policies
Overview of Event Script Operation
Event Policies
Configuring Event Scripts
Example: Responding to a Flapping Link
Chapter Summary
Chapter 8Initial Provisioning
ZTP
Netconify
Chapter Summary
Chapter 9Puppet
Puppet Architecture
Components for Junos Devices
Installation and Configuration
The Puppet Language
Using Core Resource Types
Using the netdev Resource Types
Chapter Summary
Chapter 10Ansible
Architecture and Communication
Installation and Configuration
Creating Ansible Playbooks
Ansible for Junos Modules
Example Playbooks
Chapter Summary
Chapter 11Putting Automation into Practice
Use Cases
Best Practices
Wrap-Up
Jonathan Looney
Jonathan Looney (JNCIE-SP #254, JNCIE-ER #2, JNCIE-SEC #43, CCIE Routing & Switching #7797 [Emeritus]), is a senior testing engineer with Juniper Networks. He has managed and automated networks. He has also written tools to automate testing and debugging. He has written training courses for Juniper Networks and also taught an information security course at Syracuse University for several semesters. At Juniper, he currently focuses on testing the Junos kernel and UI features, and conducts product security testing.
View Jonathan Looney's full profile page.
Stacy Smith
Stacy Smith is a senior testing engineer with Juniper Networks. He has over 20 years of experience developing network automation for enterprise and service provider networks, as well as automating internal testing of new Junos features at Juniper Networks. His experience with Junos dates back to version 3.1 with one of the first customers to deploy Juniper’s first product, the M40 router. He holds a B.S. degree in Computer Science from the United States Air Force Academy and is certified with Juniper Networks as JNCIE-SP #4 and JNCIE-ER #4.
View Stacy Smith's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Automating Junos Adminstration is a purple-tailed wood hoopoe (Irrisor viridis).
This species is an inhabitant of most of sub-Saharan Africa and dwells in open woodland, savannah, or thornbrush. Because they are sensitive to cool night-time temperatures they are mostly non migratory.
The purple-tailed wood hoopoe has a long, straight bill as well as a long, wedge-shaped tail and measures about 14 1/2 inches in total length. Distinguished by a metallic gloss on its plumage, the breast and abdomen are green while the crown, nape, and wings are steel blue. The tail is purplish with violet reflections and the tail feathers have white chevron tips. Males and females look alike, and the young birds resemble the adults but have a more fluffy plumage.
These birds are cavity nesters, choosing sites in weak, partially rotten wood (which leaves them poorly protected from mammalian predators). The female sits closely on her eggs and is fed by her mate. Wood hoopoes are not defenseless, though; they can produce a powerful and disagreeable odor when threatened.
Wood hoopoes are experts at climbing tree trunks and feed on arthropods, especially insects, which they find by probing with their bills in crevices in bark. They are very shy and wary, and their movements are active and erratic. They spend most of their time in trees and seldom descend to the ground. They cluster in small, noisy groups and defend their territory with wing-fanning and tail-swaying displays.
Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .
The cover image is from Lydekker's Royal Natural History. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.
