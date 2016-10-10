Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Node.js for Embedded Systems Using Web Technologies to Build Connected Devices By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: October 2016 Pages: 266 How can we build bridges from the digital world of the Internet to the analog world that surrounds us? By bringing accessibility to embedded components such as sensors and microcontrollers, JavaScript and Node.js might shape the world of physical computing as they did for web browsers. This practical guide shows hardware and software engineers, makers, and web developers how to talk in JavaScript with a variety of hardware platforms. Authors Patrick Mulder and Kelsey Breseman also delve into the basics of microcontrollers, single-board computers, and other hardware components. Use JavaScript to program microcontrollers with Arduino and Espruino

Prototype IoT devices with the Tessel 2 development platform

Learn about electronic input and output components, including sensors

Connect microcontrollers to the Internet with the Particle Photon toolchain

Run Node.js on single-board computers such as Raspberry Pi and Intel Edison

Talk to embedded devices with Node.js libraries such as Johnny-Five, and remotely control the devices with Bluetooth

Use MQTT as a message broker to connect devices across networks

Explore ways to use robots as building blocks for shared experiences Chapter 1 Connecting Worlds Why the Internet of Things? JavaScript for Distributed Programming JavaScript Runtime Environments The Node.js API Chapter 2 Blink with Arduino Getting Started with Microcontrollers Arduino The Firmata Bridge Functional Blocks of an MCU Firmware Chapter 3 Espruino The Espruino Hardware Programming Espruino Variable Blink Modules Flashing Espruino Firmware Chapter 4 The Tessel 2 Hardware Toolchain Pin Abstractions Embedded Internet with System-on-Chip Chapter 5 Particle Photon The Particle Photon Particle Command-Line Interface OTA Code Deploys Chapter 6 Single-Board Computers The Raspberry Pi BeagleBone The Intel Edison Boards with 64-Bit Instruction Sets Using Embedded Linux Network Configuration Running Node.js Deploy Projects with Git Chapter 7 Components for Prototyping Wiring Circuits Basic Components Sensors Actuators Multimedia Cables Chapter 8 Node.js Libraries for Hardware JavaScript for the Hardware Abstraction Layer The node-serialport Library The Johnny-Five Library The LibMRAA Library The Cylon.js Library Chapter 9 Exploring Network Protocols The Hypertext Transfer Protocol Building a Weather Station The Transmission Control Protocol and User Datagram Protocol The WebSocket Protocol Chapter 10 Web Frontends for Things Adding Static Pages Basic jQuery Websockets in a Browser The D3.js Library for Plotting Data P5.js Chapter 11 Entering the Cloud Publish–Subscribe Pattern The MQTT Protocol Cloud Services System Design with NodeRED Chapter 12 Making Robots with Node.js What Is a Robot? Why Build Robots in Node.js? The Tessel Project Robot Kits Example Project: The Robot Claw Example Project: Move a Vehicle Chapter 13 Wireless Data with Bluetooth The Bluetooth Low Energy Protocol Libraries for Bluetooth Example Project: Proximity Detection Chapter 14 Toward the Physical Internet What Are Shared Experiences? Impacts of the Physical Internet Chapter 15 From Products to Toolkits JavaScript as a Toolkit The Power of Modularity Modularity in Hardware Node.js: Driving Innovation in the IoT Building Good Technology Appendix Node.js Module Basics The Node Package Manager Appendix Early Hardware for IoT Systems Raspberry Pi BeagleBone Intel Galileo Title: Node.js for Embedded Systems By: Patrick Mulder, Kelsey Breseman Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

5.0 Great overview of the complete range By bennyn from Berlin About Me Developer Pros Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Too basic Best Uses Intermediate

Novice

