Node.js for Embedded Systems
Node.js for Embedded Systems
Using Web Technologies to Build Connected Devices
By Patrick Mulder, Kelsey Breseman
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: October 2016
Pages: 266

How can we build bridges from the digital world of the Internet to the analog world that surrounds us? By bringing accessibility to embedded components such as sensors and microcontrollers, JavaScript and Node.js might shape the world of physical computing as they did for web browsers. This practical guide shows hardware and software engineers, makers, and web developers how to talk in JavaScript with a variety of hardware platforms. Authors Patrick Mulder and Kelsey Breseman also delve into the basics of microcontrollers, single-board computers, and other hardware components.

  • Use JavaScript to program microcontrollers with Arduino and Espruino
  • Prototype IoT devices with the Tessel 2 development platform
  • Learn about electronic input and output components, including sensors
  • Connect microcontrollers to the Internet with the Particle Photon toolchain
  • Run Node.js on single-board computers such as Raspberry Pi and Intel Edison
  • Talk to embedded devices with Node.js libraries such as Johnny-Five, and remotely control the devices with Bluetooth
  • Use MQTT as a message broker to connect devices across networks
  • Explore ways to use robots as building blocks for shared experiences
9/20/2016

9/20/2016

 
5.0

Great overview of the complete range

By bennyn

from Berlin

About Me Developer

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

  • Too basic

Best Uses

  • Intermediate
  • Novice
  • Student

Comments about oreilly Node.js for Embedded Systems:

Node.js for Embedded Systems gives a very good introduction on Node.js as an IoT platform. It shows how to get up and running on microcontrollers and single-board computers, such as Arudino, Espruino, Intel Edison, Tessel 2 or the Particle Photon. The code examples in the book are straightforward and use basic Node.js. Later, the reader learns about advanced libraries for JavaScript Robotics, like Johnny-Five. The book also has a dedicated section on entering the Cloud and the impacts of the Physical Internet. All in all, the book provides a solid overview on JavaScript in the world of the Internet of Things.

Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

(3 of 3 customers found this review helpful)

