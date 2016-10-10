Node.js for Embedded Systems

|
How can we build bridges from the digital world of the Internet to the analog world that surrounds us? By bringing accessibility to embedded components such as sensors and microcontrollers, JavaScript and Node.js might shape the world of physical computing as they did for web browsers. This practical guide shows hardware and software engineers, makers, and web developers how to talk in JavaScript with a variety of hardware platforms. Authors Patrick Mulder and Kelsey Breseman also delve into the basics of microcontrollers, single-board computers, and other hardware components.
- Use JavaScript to program microcontrollers with Arduino and Espruino
- Prototype IoT devices with the Tessel 2 development platform
- Learn about electronic input and output components, including sensors
- Connect microcontrollers to the Internet with the Particle Photon toolchain
- Run Node.js on single-board computers such as Raspberry Pi and Intel Edison
- Talk to embedded devices with Node.js libraries such as Johnny-Five, and remotely control the devices with Bluetooth
- Use MQTT as a message broker to connect devices across networks
- Explore ways to use robots as building blocks for shared experiences
Chapter 1Connecting Worlds
Why the Internet of Things?
JavaScript for Distributed Programming
JavaScript Runtime Environments
The Node.js API
Chapter 2Blink with Arduino
Getting Started with Microcontrollers
Arduino
The Firmata Bridge
Functional Blocks of an MCU
Firmware
Chapter 3Espruino
The Espruino Hardware
Programming Espruino
Variable Blink
Modules
Flashing Espruino Firmware
Chapter 4The Tessel 2
Hardware
Toolchain
Pin Abstractions
Embedded Internet with System-on-Chip
Chapter 5Particle Photon
The Particle Photon
Particle Command-Line Interface
OTA Code Deploys
Chapter 6Single-Board Computers
The Raspberry Pi
BeagleBone
The Intel Edison
Boards with 64-Bit Instruction Sets
Using Embedded Linux
Network Configuration
Running Node.js
Deploy Projects with Git
Chapter 7Components for Prototyping
Wiring Circuits
Basic Components
Sensors
Actuators
Multimedia
Cables
Chapter 8Node.js Libraries for Hardware
JavaScript for the Hardware Abstraction Layer
The node-serialport Library
The Johnny-Five Library
The LibMRAA Library
The Cylon.js Library
Chapter 9Exploring Network Protocols
The Hypertext Transfer Protocol
Building a Weather Station
The Transmission Control Protocol and User Datagram Protocol
The WebSocket Protocol
Chapter 10Web Frontends for Things
Adding Static Pages
Basic jQuery
Websockets in a Browser
The D3.js Library for Plotting Data
P5.js
Chapter 11Entering the Cloud
Publish–Subscribe Pattern
The MQTT Protocol
Cloud Services
System Design with NodeRED
Chapter 12Making Robots with Node.js
What Is a Robot?
Why Build Robots in Node.js?
The Tessel Project
Robot Kits
Example Project: The Robot Claw
Example Project: Move a Vehicle
Chapter 13Wireless Data with Bluetooth
The Bluetooth Low Energy Protocol
Libraries for Bluetooth
Example Project: Proximity Detection
Chapter 14Toward the Physical Internet
What Are Shared Experiences?
Impacts of the Physical Internet
Chapter 15From Products to Toolkits
JavaScript as a Toolkit
The Power of Modularity
Modularity in Hardware
Node.js: Driving Innovation in the IoT
Building Good Technology
Appendix Node.js
Module Basics
The Node Package Manager
Appendix Early Hardware for IoT Systems
Raspberry Pi
BeagleBone
Intel Galileo
Patrick Mulder
Patrick Mulder works as HW/SW engineer focusing on embedded systems, web interfaces and measurement systems. In addition to Node.js for Embedded Systems Patrick has published the book Full Stack Web Development with Backbone.js. Patrick runs the Arduino meetup in Munich (http://meetup.com/Munchen-Arduino-Meetup) and shares thoughts online at his blog: http://thinkingonthinking.com. He likes to travel, to prototype ideas, and to solder.
View Patrick Mulder's full profile page.
Kelsey Breseman
Kelsey Breseman is an engineer and Steering Committee member of the Tessel Project —an open source organization whose aim is to empower web developers to enter the connected-devices space. Previously, Kelsey has been involved in developing consumer drones, research on sleep and temperature, implantable vision devices, and devices for lung cancer diagnosis. She has a degree in neural engineering, and is interested in prosthetics, speculative fiction, circus arts, and really long walks.
View Kelsey Breseman's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Node.js for Embedded Systems is a common cuckoo (Cuculus canorus).
The cuckoo family gets its common name and genus name by onomatopoeia for the call of the male common cuckoo. In France, for example, it is known as the coucou, in Holland koekoek, in Germany kuckuk, in Russia kukush-ka and in Japan kak-ko.
Common cuckoos spend their winters in West Africa and in the spring they migrate 10,000 miles north to England. They inhabit various types of countryside, including woodland margins, open farmland, hedgerows, and marshes. They feed on the ground and are one of the few British birds to relish hairy caterpillars. They also eat grasshoppers, flies, beetles, and small snails.
The cuckoo’s life strategy is built on deceiving other birds. The cuckoo is well known as a brood parasite because it tricks other birds to raise its young, allowing for more cuckoos to be reared than would otherwise be possible. Cuckoos can adapt different plumage patterns to match a local bird of prey; a deliberate ruse to frighten small birds away from their nests. The hen cuckoo flies to an unattended nest and lays one egg. The cuckoo egg mimics the color and shape of the host egg, except the cuckoo egg has a thicker shell and a shorter incubation time. The cuckoo chick hatches first and wiggles around the nest, ejecting the host eggs. The chick needs the same amount of food as a whole brood of nestlings so to compensate for the visual stimulus of just one gape, the chick makes rapid begging calls that sound like an entire brood. Many hosts have evolved defenses against these tactics but both sides are fighting to get the upper hand. This behavior is a vivid demonstration of evolution: for every stage that the parasite tries to deceive the host, the host evolves at that stage.
