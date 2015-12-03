Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Building Native Mobile Apps with JavaScript
Learning React Native
Learning React Native
By Bonnie Eisenman
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: December 2015
Pages: 272

Get a practical introduction to React Native, the JavaScript framework for writing and deploying fully featured mobile apps that look and feel native. With this hands-on guide, you’ll learn how to build applications that target iOS, Android, and other mobile platforms instead of browsers. You’ll also discover how to access platform features such as the camera, user location, and local storage.

With code examples and step-by-step instructions, author Bonnie Eisenman shows web developers and frontend engineers how to build and style interfaces, use mobile components, and debug and deploy apps. Along the way, you’ll build several increasingly sophisticated sample apps with React Native before putting everything together at the end.

  • Learn how React Native provides an interface to native UI components
  • Examine how the framework uses native components analogous to HTML elements
  • Create and style your own React Native components and applications
  • Install modules for APIs and features not supported by the framework
  • Get tools for debugging your code, and for handling issues outside of JavaScript
  • Put it all together with the Zebreto effective-memorization flashcard app
  • Deploy apps to the iOS App Store and Google’s Play Store
3.8

(based on 5 reviews)

  Concise
  Easy to understand
  Helpful examples

    Developer

Reviewed by 5 customers

8/27/2016

1.0

Extremely difficult to use

By refdas

from Berlin, germany

Comments about oreilly Learning React Native:

None of the code samples work for me when installing the present version of react-native. The relevant github page is rarely visited and the author doesn't seem interested in addressing issues, leaving it up to fellow readers to debug each other's work.

8/6/2016
 
4.0

A good book for beginner

By Chris3452

from San Jose, CA

About Me Developer

Pros

  Concise
  Easy to understand
  Helpful examples
  Well-written

Cons

  Outdated

Best Uses

  Novice
  Student

Comments about oreilly Learning React Native:

The code need to be updated because the react-native syntax has recently changed.

Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

4/23/2016
 
5.0

Outstanding Introduction -- Covers all the basics

By J.S. Leonard

from Las Vegas, NV

About Me Designer, Developer

Pros

  Accurate
  Concise
  Easy to understand
  Helpful examples
  Well-written

Cons

    Intermediate

    Comments about oreilly Learning React Native:

    Great for those with React.js experience and/or mobile dev. Bonnie has built a short bridge between React.js and iOS/Android development workflows. If you need to confidently get up-to-speed with React Native, this book is for you.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    1/21/2016
     
    5.0

    A must read for everyone looking into React Native

    By julienrodrigues

    from Québec, CA

    About Me Developer

    Pros

    Accurate
    Concise
    Easy to understand
    Helpful examples

    Cons

      Best Uses

      Intermediate
      Novice

      Comments about oreilly Learning React Native:

      Great book.
      I was looking for an explanation of core native concepts using React Native and this book did an amazing job.
      Rather than entering too much in the components inner working of a fast changing technology (anyway, you can find this in the React Native docs), it focuses on native development concepts and how they work with React Native.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      1/7/2016
       
      4.0

      Good introductory look at react-native

      By duder

      from Boulder, CO

      Comments about oreilly Learning React Native:

      Good introductory look at react-native. react-native is still quite immature, so I hope the text gets updated frequently as react-native evolves.

