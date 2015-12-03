Learning React Native

Get a practical introduction to React Native, the JavaScript framework for writing and deploying fully featured mobile apps that look and feel native. With this hands-on guide, you’ll learn how to build applications that target iOS, Android, and other mobile platforms instead of browsers. You’ll also discover how to access platform features such as the camera, user location, and local storage.
With code examples and step-by-step instructions, author Bonnie Eisenman shows web developers and frontend engineers how to build and style interfaces, use mobile components, and debug and deploy apps. Along the way, you’ll build several increasingly sophisticated sample apps with React Native before putting everything together at the end.
Learn how React Native provides an interface to native UI components
Examine how the framework uses native components analogous to HTML elements
Create and style your own React Native components and applications
Install modules for APIs and features not supported by the framework
Get tools for debugging your code, and for handling issues outside of JavaScript
Put it all together with the Zebreto effective-memorization flashcard app
Deploy apps to the iOS App Store and Google’s Play Store
Chapter 1What Is React Native?
Advantages of React Native
Risks and Drawbacks
Summary
Chapter 2Working with React Native
How Does React Native Work?
Rendering Lifecycle
Creating Components in React Native
Host Platform APIs
Summary
Chapter 3Building Your First Application
Setting Up Your Environment
Creating a New Application
Exploring the Sample Code
Building a Weather App
Summary
Chapter 4Components for Mobile
Analogies Between HTML Elements and Native Components
Bonnie Eisenman is a software engineer at Codecademy, with previous experience at Fog Creek Software and Google. She has spoken at several conferences on topics ranging from ReactJS to musical programming and Arduinos. In her spare time, she enjoys building electronic musical instruments, tinkering with hardware projects, and laser-cutting chocolate. Find her on Twitter as @brindelle.
The animal on the cover of Learning React Native is a ringtail possum (Pseudocheirus peregrinus), a marsupial that is native to Australia. Ringtail possums are herbivorous and live primarily in forested regions. It is named for its prehensile tail, which is often coiled at the tip.
Ringtail possums are grey-brown in color, and can grow up to 35 centimeters in length. The diet of the ringtail possum consists of a variety of leaves, flowers, and fruits. They are nocturnal, and live in communal nests known as dreys. As marsupials, ringtail possums carry their young in pouches until they are developed enough to survive on their own.
The ringtail possum population declined steeply in the 1950s, but has recovered in recent years. However, they are still at risk of habitat loss due to deforestation.
None of the code samples work for me when installing the present version of react-native. The relevant github page is rarely visited and the author doesn't seem interested in addressing issues, leaving it up to fellow readers to debug each other's work.
Great for those with React.js experience and/or mobile dev. Bonnie has built a short bridge between React.js and iOS/Android development workflows. If you need to confidently get up-to-speed with React Native, this book is for you.
A must read for everyone looking into React Native
Great book. I was looking for an explanation of core native concepts using React Native and this book did an amazing job. Rather than entering too much in the components inner working of a fast changing technology (anyway, you can find this in the React Native docs), it focuses on native development concepts and how they work with React Native.
