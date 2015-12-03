Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Learning React Native Building Native Mobile Apps with JavaScript By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: December 2015 Pages: 272 Get a practical introduction to React Native, the JavaScript framework for writing and deploying fully featured mobile apps that look and feel native. With this hands-on guide, you’ll learn how to build applications that target iOS, Android, and other mobile platforms instead of browsers. You’ll also discover how to access platform features such as the camera, user location, and local storage. With code examples and step-by-step instructions, author Bonnie Eisenman shows web developers and frontend engineers how to build and style interfaces, use mobile components, and debug and deploy apps. Along the way, you’ll build several increasingly sophisticated sample apps with React Native before putting everything together at the end. Learn how React Native provides an interface to native UI components

Examine how the framework uses native components analogous to HTML elements

Create and style your own React Native components and applications

Install modules for APIs and features not supported by the framework

Get tools for debugging your code, and for handling issues outside of JavaScript

Put it all together with the Zebreto effective-memorization flashcard app

Chapter 1 What Is React Native? Advantages of React Native Risks and Drawbacks Summary Chapter 2 Working with React Native How Does React Native Work? Rendering Lifecycle Creating Components in React Native Host Platform APIs Summary Chapter 3 Building Your First Application Setting Up Your Environment Creating a New Application Exploring the Sample Code Building a Weather App Summary Chapter 4 Components for Mobile Analogies Between HTML Elements and Native Components Working with Touch and Gestures Working with Organizational Components Platform-Specific Components Summary Chapter 5 Styles Declaring and Manipulating Styles Organization and Inheritance Positioning and Designing Layouts Summary Chapter 6 Platform APIs Using Geolocation Accessing the User's Images and Camera Storing Persistent Data with AsyncStore The SmarterWeather Application Summary Chapter 7 Modules Installing JavaScript Libraries with npm Native Modules for iOS Native Modules for Android Cross-Platform Native Modules Summary Chapter 8 Debugging and Developer Tools JavaScript Debugging Practices, Translated React Native Debugging Tools Debugging Beyond JavaScript Testing Your Code When You're Stuck Summary Chapter 9 Putting It All Together The Flashcard Application Modeling and Storing Data Using the Navigator A Look at Third-Party Dependencies Responsive Design and Font Sizes Summary and Homework Chapter 10 Deploying to the iOS App Store Preparing Your Xcode Project Uploading Your Application Beta Testing with TestFlight Submitting the Application for Review Summary Chapter 11 Deploying Android Applications Setting Application Icon Building the APK for Release Distributing via Email or Other Links Submitting Your Application to the Play Store Summary Appendix ES6 Syntax Destructuring Importing Modules Function Shorthand Fat Arrow Functions String Interpolation Appendix Commands and Quickstart Guide Creating a New Project Running on iOS Running on Android Running the React Native Packager

Bonnie Eisenman Bonnie Eisenman is a software engineer at Codecademy, with previous experience at Fog Creek Software and Google. She has spoken at several conferences on topics ranging from ReactJS to musical programming and Arduinos. In her spare time, she enjoys building electronic musical instruments, tinkering with hardware projects, and laser-cutting chocolate. Find her on Twitter as @brindelle. View Bonnie Eisenman's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Learning React Native is a ringtail possum (Pseudocheirus peregrinus), a marsupial that is native to Australia. Ringtail possums are herbivorous and live primarily in forested regions. It is named for its prehensile tail, which is often coiled at the tip. Ringtail possums are grey-brown in color, and can grow up to 35 centimeters in length. The diet of the ringtail possum consists of a variety of leaves, flowers, and fruits. They are nocturnal, and live in communal nests known as dreys. As marsupials, ringtail possums carry their young in pouches until they are developed enough to survive on their own. The ringtail possum population declined steeply in the 1950s, but has recovered in recent years. However, they are still at risk of habitat loss due to deforestation.

