How Google Runs Production Systems
Site Reliability Engineering
How Google Runs Production Systems
By Betsy Beyer, Chris Jones, Jennifer Petoff, Niall Richard Murphy
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2016
Pages: 552

The overwhelming majority of a software system’s lifespan is spent in use, not in design or implementation. So, why does conventional wisdom insist that software engineers focus primarily on the design and development of large-scale computing systems?

In this collection of essays and articles, key members of Google’s Site Reliability Team explain how and why their commitment to the entire lifecycle has enabled the company to successfully build, deploy, monitor, and maintain some of the largest software systems in the world. You’ll learn the principles and practices that enable Google engineers to make systems more scalable, reliable, and efficient—lessons directly applicable to your organization.

This book is divided into four sections:

  • Introduction—Learn what site reliability engineering is and why it differs from conventional IT industry practices
  • Principles—Examine the patterns, behaviors, and areas of concern that influence the work of a site reliability engineer (SRE)
  • Practices—Understand the theory and practice of an SRE’s day-to-day work: building and operating large distributed computing systems
  • Management—Explore Google's best practices for training, communication, and meetings that your organization can use
11/16/2016
 
5.0

The perfect book for IT people, but beware it's dangerous

By Raf

from France

About Me Designer, Maker

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Expert
    • Intermediate
    • Novice
    • Student

    Comments about oreilly Site Reliability Engineering:

    This book is like a modern bible to how one should organize when delivering IT services. As a network guy, it put words on everything I found disturbing in my current organization. As I saw that things could not change and that some people really try to improve, I even decided to resign from my job :) So, THANK YOU GOOGLE, I guess.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    5/26/2016

    4.0

    Great book on SRE.

    By Mike

    from Morgantown, WV

    About Me Developer, Sys Admin

    Verified Reviewer

    Pros

    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Intermediate

      Comments about oreilly Site Reliability Engineering:

      A very good book, though sometimes a little long winded.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      4/11/2016

      5.0

      Really interesting read

      By Charlie Border

      from Rochester Institute of Technology

      About Me Educator

      Verified Reviewer

      Pros

      • Helpful examples
      • Well-written

      Cons

        Best Uses

        • Intermediate

        Comments about oreilly Site Reliability Engineering:

        I have always wondered how Google delivers the incredibly high levels of service that they provide. I knew that it was about more than just architecture, but I wanted to know about the mind set and management techniques that allow them to provide their services. This book does a great job of answering my questions.

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

