Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2016
Pages: 552
The overwhelming majority of a software system’s lifespan is spent in use, not in design or implementation. So, why does conventional wisdom insist that software engineers focus primarily on the design and development of large-scale computing systems?
In this collection of essays and articles, key members of Google’s Site Reliability Team explain how and why their commitment to the entire lifecycle has enabled the company to successfully build, deploy, monitor, and maintain some of the largest software systems in the world. You’ll learn the principles and practices that enable Google engineers to make systems more scalable, reliable, and efficient—lessons directly applicable to your organization.
This book is divided into four sections:
-
Introduction—Learn what site reliability engineering is and why it differs from conventional IT industry practices
-
Principles—Examine the patterns, behaviors, and areas of concern that influence the work of a site reliability engineer (SRE)
-
Practices—Understand the theory and practice of an SRE’s day-to-day work: building and operating large distributed computing systems
-
Management—Explore Google's best practices for training, communication, and meetings that your organization can use
-
Betsy Beyer
Betsy Beyer is a Technical Writer for Google in New York City specializing in Site Reliability Engineering. She has previously written documentation for Google’s Data Center and Hardware Operations Teams in Mountain View and across its globally distributed datacenters. Before moving to New York, Betsy was a lecturer on technical writing at Stanford University. En route to her current career, Betsy studied International Relations and English Literature, and holds degrees from Stanford and Tulane.
-
Chris Jones
Chris Jones is a Site Reliability Engineer for Google App Engine, a cloud platform-as-a-service product serving over 28 billion requests per day. Based in San Francisco, he has previously been responsible for the care and feeding of Google’s advertising statistics, data warehousing, and customer support systems. In other lives, Chris has worked in academic IT, analyzed data for political campaigns, and engaged in some light BSD kernel hacking, picking up degrees in Computer Engineering, Economics, and Technology Policy along the way. He’s also a licensed professional engineer.
-
Jennifer Petoff
Jennifer Petoff is a Program Manager for Google’s Site Reliability Engineering team and based in Dublin, Ireland. She has managed large global projects across wide-ranging domains including scientific research, engineering, human resources, and advertising operations. Jennifer joined Google after spending eight years in the chemical industry. She holds a PhD in Chemistry from Stanford University and a BS in Chemistry and a BA in Psychology from the University of Rochester.
-
Niall Richard Murphy
Niall Murphy leads the Ads Site Reliability Engineering team at Google Ireland. He has been involved in the Internet industry for about 20 years, and is currently chairperson of INEX, Ireland’s peering hub. He is the author or coauthor of a number of technical papers and/or books, including "IPv6 Network Administration" for O’Reilly, and a number of RFCs. He is currently cowriting a history of the Internet in Ireland, and is the holder of degrees in Computer Science, Mathematics, and Poetry Studies, which is surely some kind of mistake. He lives in Dublin with his wife and two sons.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Site Reliability Engineering is the ornate monitor lizard, a reptile native to West and Middle Africa. Until 1997, it was considered a subspecies of the Nile monitor lizard (Varanus niloticus), but is now classified as a polymorph of both Varanus stellatus and Varanus niloticus due to its different skin patterns. It also has a smaller range than the Nile monitor, preferring a habitat of lowland rainforest.
Ornate monitors are large lizards, able to grow up to 6–7 feet long. They are more brightly colored than Nile monitors, with darker olive skin and fewer bands of bright yellow spots running from the shoulder to the tail. Like all monitor lizards, this animal has a muscular stout body, sharp claws, and an elongated head. Their nostrils are placed high on their snout, permitting them to spend time in the water. They are excellent swimmers and climbers, which allows them to sustain a diet of fish, frogs, eggs, insects, and small mammals.
Monitor lizards are often kept as pets, though they require a lot of care and are not suitable for beginners. They can be dangerous when they feel threatened (lashing their powerful tails, scratching, or biting), but it is possible to tame them somewhat with regular handling and teaching them to associate their keeper's presence with the delivery of food.
The cover image is from Brockhaus Lexicon.
Customer Reviews
The perfect book for IT people, but beware it's dangerous
By Mike
from Morgantown, WV
Really interesting read
By Charlie Border
from Rochester Institute of Technology
