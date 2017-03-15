Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Fast distributed computing in the enterprise
Scala for Spark in Production
By Alexy Khrabrov, Andy Petrella, Xavier Tordoir
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017 (est.)
Pages: 200

If you’re an Apache Spark developer, this practical book provides an introduction to the Scala programming language to help you get more out of this framework. Written in Scala, Spark uses its rich Domain-Specific Language (DSL) abilities to present SQL views, extensibility, streaming, and DataFrames. With Scala, you’ll be able to perform on par with Java, and work with distributed systems based on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM).

Spark succeeded mostly because it took very intuitive Scala collections API and made them work on a cluster, unifying the memory of all of its machines to present a coherent view of a "big data" collection. Spark tries to conform to the Scala API as close as possible, and in this book, we take a view that Spark is "simply" distributed Scala. That makes many points of Spark much easier to understand.

