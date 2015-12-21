Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Skills for the Next-Generation Network Engineer
Network Programmability and Automation
Skills for the Next-Generation Network Engineer
By Jason Edelman, Scott S. Lowe, Matt Oswalt
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: December 2015
Pages: 300

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Automation is the new skillset that network engineers need to pick up. Much like sysadmins have had to learn how to use new tools like Chef and Puppet, network engineers are learning that they just can't do things manually anymore. With examples in each chapter, this practical book provides you with baseline skills in network programmability and automation, using a range of technologies including Linux, Python, JSON, and XML. No previous knowledge of software development, programming, automation, or DevOps is required.

  • Understand the basics of Linux as applied to networking
  • Learn how to use text editors and Python to automate networks
  • Apply sound software design principles like continuous integration, DevOps, source control, etc. to optimize networks
