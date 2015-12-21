Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Network Programmability and Automation Skills for the Next-Generation Network Engineer By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: December 2015 Pages: 300 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. Automation is the new skillset that network engineers need to pick up. Much like sysadmins have had to learn how to use new tools like Chef and Puppet, network engineers are learning that they just can't do things manually anymore. With examples in each chapter, this practical book provides you with baseline skills in network programmability and automation, using a range of technologies including Linux, Python, JSON, and XML. No previous knowledge of software development, programming, automation, or DevOps is required. Understand the basics of Linux as applied to networking

Learn how to use text editors and Python to automate networks

Apply sound software design principles like continuous integration, DevOps, source control, etc. to optimize networks Preface Chapter 1 Software Defined Networking Chapter 2 Network Automation Chapter 3 Linux Chapter 4 Python Chapter 5 Data Formats Chapter 6 Network Configuration Templating Chapter 7 APIs Chapter 8 Source Control Chapter 9 DevOps Chapter 10 Continuous Integration Appendix A Text Editors Appendix B Docker Networking Appendix C Open vSwitch Title: Network Programmability and Automation By: Jason Edelman, Scott S. Lowe, Matt Oswalt Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Jason Edelman Jason Edelman, CCIE 15394 & VCDX-NV 167, is a born and bred network engineer from the great state of New Jersey. He was the typical "lover of the CLI" or "router jockey." At some point several years ago, he made the decision to focus more on software, development practices, and how they are converging with network engineering. Jason currently runs a boutique consulting firm, Network to Code, helping vendors and end users take advantage of new tools and technologies to reduce their operational inefficiencies. Jason has a Bachelor's of Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in NJ and still resides locally in the NYC Metro Area. Jason also writes regularly on his personal blog at jedelman.com and can be found on Twitter at @jedelman8. View Jason Edelman's full profile page. Scott S. Lowe Scott Lowe is an engineering architect at VMware, Inc. He currently focuses on cloud computing and network virtualization after having spent a number of years specializing in compute virtualization. Scott has authored a number of technical books on vSphere and OpenStack, and shares technical content regularly on his blog at http://blog.scottlowe.org. He lives in Denver, CO, with his wife and the two youngest of their seven kids. View Scott S. Lowe's full profile page. Matt Oswalt Matt Oswalt is a Network Software Developer, working on the technical and non-technical challenges at the intersection of software development and network infrastructure. He is at his happiest in front of a keyboard, next to a brewing kettle, or wielding his silo-smashing sledgehammer. He publishes his work in this area and more at keepingitclassless.net, and on Twitter as @Mierdin. View Matt Oswalt's full profile page.