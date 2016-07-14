React: Up & Running

|
Hit the ground running with React, the open-source technology from Facebook for building rich web applications fast. With this practical guide, Yahoo! web developer Stoyan Stefanov teaches you how to build components—React’s basic building blocks—and organize them into maintainable, large-scale apps. If you’re familiar with basic JavaScript syntax, you’re ready to get started.
Once you understand how React works, you’ll build a complete custom Whinepad app that helps users rate wines and keep notes. You’ll quickly learn why some developers consider React the key to the web app development puzzle.
- Set up React and write your first "Hello world" web app
- Create and use custom React components alongside generic DOM components
- Build a data table component that lets you edit, sort, search, and export its contents
- Use the JSX syntax extension as an alternative to function calls
- Set up a lean, low-level build process that helps you focus on React
- Build a complete custom app that lets you store data on the client
- Use ESLint, Flow, and Jest tools to check and test your code as your app evolves
- Manage communication between components with Flux
Chapter 1Hello World
Setup
Hello React World
What Just Happened?
React.DOM.*
Special DOM Attributes
React DevTools Browser Extension
Next: Custom Components
Chapter 2The Life of a Component
Bare Minimum
Properties
propTypes
State
A Stateful Textarea Component
A Note on DOM Events
Props Versus State
Props in Initial State: An Anti-Pattern
Accessing the Component from the Outside
Changing Properties Mid-Flight
Lifecycle Methods
Lifecycle Example: Log It All
Lifecycle Example: Use a Mixin
Lifecycle Example: Using a Child Component
Performance Win: Prevent Component Updates
PureRenderMixin
Chapter 3Excel: A Fancy Table Component
Data First
Table Headers Loop
Debugging the Console Warning
Adding <td> Content
Sorting
Sorting UI Cues
Editing Data
Search
Instant Replay
Download the Table Data
Chapter 4JSX
Hello JSX
Transpiling JSX
Babel
Client Side
About the JSX transformation
JavaScript in JSX
Whitespace in JSX
Comments in JSX
HTML Entities
Spread Attributes
Returning Multiple Nodes in JSX
JSX Versus HTML Differences
JSX and Forms
Excel Component in JSX
Chapter 5Setting Up for App Development
A Boilerplate App
Installing Prerequisites
Let’s Build
Deployment
Moving On
Chapter 6Building an App
Whinepad v.0.0.1
The Components
App Config
<Excel>: New and Improved
<Whinepad>
Wrapping It All Up
Chapter 7Lint, Flow, Test, Repeat
package.json
ESLint
Flow
Testing
Chapter 8Flux
The Big Idea
Another Look at Whinepad
The Store
Actions
Flux Recap
Immutable
Stoyan Stefanov is a Facebook engineer. Previously at Yahoo, he was the creator of the smush.it online image-optimization tool and architect of the YSlow 2.0 performance tool. Stoyan is the author of JavaScript Patterns and Object-Oriented JavaScript, a contributor to Even Faster Web Sites and High-Performance JavaScript, he’s a blogger (phpied.com) and a frequent speaker at conferences including Velocity, JSConf, Fronteers, and many others.
The animal on the cover of React: Up & Running is an ‘i’iwi (pronounced ee-EE-vee)bird, which is also known as a scarlet Hawaiian honeycreeper. The author’s daughterchose this animal after doing school report on it. The ‘i’iwi is the third most commonnative land bird in the Hawaiian Islands, though many species in its family, Fringillidae,are endangered or extinct. This small, brilliantly colored bird is a recognizablesymbol of Hawai’i, with the largest colonies living on the islands of Hawai’i, Maui, andKaua’i.
Adult ‘i’iwis are mostly scarlet, with black wings and tails and a long, curved bill. Thebright red color easily contrasts with the surrounding green foliage, making the ‘i’iwivery easy to spot in the wild. Though its feathers were used extensively to decoratethe cloaks and helmets of Hawaiian nobility, it avoided extinction because it was consideredless sacred than its relative, the Hawaiian mamo.
The ‘i’iwi’s diet consists mostly of nectar from flowers and the '?hi?a lehua tree,though it will occasionally eat small insects. It is also an altitudinal migrator; it followsthe progress of flowers as they bloom at increasing altitudes throughout the year.This means that they are able to migrate between islands, though they are rare onO’ahu and Moloka’i due to habitat destruction, and have been extinct from L?na?isince 1929.
There are several efforts to preserve the current ‘i’iwi population; the birds are verysusceptible to fowlpox and avian influenza, and are suffering from the effects ofdeforestation and invasive plant species. Wild pigs create wallows that harbor mosquitos,so blocking off forest areas has helped to control mosquito-borne diseases,and there are projects underway that attempt to restore forests and remove nonnativeplant species, giving the flowers that ‘i’iwis prefer the chance to thrive.
