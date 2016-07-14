Search Inside and Read Larger Cover React: Up & Running Building Web Applications By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: July 2016 Pages: 222 Hit the ground running with React, the open-source technology from Facebook for building rich web applications fast. With this practical guide, Yahoo! web developer Stoyan Stefanov teaches you how to build components—React’s basic building blocks—and organize them into maintainable, large-scale apps. If you’re familiar with basic JavaScript syntax, you’re ready to get started. Once you understand how React works, you’ll build a complete custom Whinepad app that helps users rate wines and keep notes. You’ll quickly learn why some developers consider React the key to the web app development puzzle. Set up React and write your first "Hello world" web app

Create and use custom React components alongside generic DOM components

Build a data table component that lets you edit, sort, search, and export its contents

Use the JSX syntax extension as an alternative to function calls

Set up a lean, low-level build process that helps you focus on React

Build a complete custom app that lets you store data on the client

Use ESLint, Flow, and Jest tools to check and test your code as your app evolves

Whinepad v.0.0.1 The Components App Config <Excel>: New and Improved <Whinepad> Wrapping It All Up Chapter 7 Lint, Flow, Test, Repeat package.json ESLint Flow Testing Chapter 8 Flux The Big Idea Another Look at Whinepad The Store Actions Flux Recap Immutable Title: React: Up & Running By: Stoyan Stefanov Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

