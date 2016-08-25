Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
A Comprehensive Guide to Trio Technologies on the MX
Juniper MX Series, 2nd Edition
A Comprehensive Guide to Trio Technologies on the MX
By Douglas Richard Hanks Jr., Harry Reynolds, David Roy
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: August 2016
Pages: 1140

Discover why routers in the Juniper MX Series—with their advanced feature sets and record-breaking scale—are so popular among enterprises and network service providers. This revised and expanded edition shows you step-by-step how to implement high-density, high-speed Layer 2 and Layer 3 Ethernet services, using advanced firewall filters, redundant inline services, powerful CoS tool sets, and many other Juniper MX features.

This second edition was written by a Senior NOC Engineer, whose vast experience with the MX Series is well documented. Each chapter covers a specific Juniper MX vertical and includes review questions to help you test what you’ve learned. This edition includes new chapters on load balancing and vMX—Juniper MX’s virtual instance.

  • Discover Junos architecture, MX chassis, and Trio Linecards
  • Work with Juniper MX’s bridging, VLAN VXLAN, and virtual switches
  • Create a firewall filter framework and discover the latest flexible filtering options
  • Secure your router and add an extra layer of security with Junos DDOS protection and SCFD feature
  • Discover the advantages of hierarchical scheduling, ingress queuing, and flexible remarking
  • Combine Juniper MX routers, using a virtual chassis or MC-LAG
  • Understand and use classical and advanced Trio Chipset’s load balancing features
  • Dive into Trio inline services such as inline NAT, redundant logical tunnel, or filter-based GRE tunnel
  • Discover vMX internal architecture and explore the benefits and typical use case of a virtual router
11/3/2016
 
5.0

I would buy this product again and again

By Gabriel

from San José, Costa Rica

Verified Buyer

Comments about oreilly Juniper MX Series, 2nd Edition:

-How yo use the product:
I read it every chance I have spare time

-Things that are great about it:
Many outputs, detailed descriptions

-Things that aren't so great about it:
Haven't found one

Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

