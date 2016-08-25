Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Juniper MX Series, 2nd Edition A Comprehensive Guide to Trio Technologies on the MX By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: August 2016 Pages: 1140 Discover why routers in the Juniper MX Series—with their advanced feature sets and record-breaking scale—are so popular among enterprises and network service providers. This revised and expanded edition shows you step-by-step how to implement high-density, high-speed Layer 2 and Layer 3 Ethernet services, using advanced firewall filters, redundant inline services, powerful CoS tool sets, and many other Juniper MX features. This second edition was written by a Senior NOC Engineer, whose vast experience with the MX Series is well documented. Each chapter covers a specific Juniper MX vertical and includes review questions to help you test what you’ve learned. This edition includes new chapters on load balancing and vMX—Juniper MX’s virtual instance. Discover Junos architecture, MX chassis, and Trio Linecards

Work with Juniper MX’s bridging, VLAN VXLAN, and virtual switches

Create a firewall filter framework and discover the latest flexible filtering options

Secure your router and add an extra layer of security with Junos DDOS protection and SCFD feature

Discover the advantages of hierarchical scheduling, ingress queuing, and flexible remarking

Combine Juniper MX routers, using a virtual chassis or MC-LAG

Understand and use classical and advanced Trio Chipset’s load balancing features

Dive into Trio inline services such as inline NAT, redundant logical tunnel, or filter-based GRE tunnel

Chapter 1 Juniper MX Architecture Junos OS Juniper MX Chassis Trio Line Cards and Modules Switch and Control Board Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 2 Bridging, VLAN Mapping, IRB, and Virtual Switches Isn't the MX a Router? Layer 2 Networking Junos Interfaces Interface Bridge Configuration Service Provider Interface Bridge Configuration Enterprise Interface Bridge Configuration Service Provider VLAN Mapping Bridge Domains Integrated Routing and Bridging Virtual Switch VXLAN Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 3 Stateless Filters, Hierarchical Policing, and Tri-Color Marking Firewall Filter and Policer Overview Filter Operation Policing Applying Filters and Policers Advanced Filtering Features Bridge Filtering Case Study Service Provider DDOS Filtering Case Study Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 4 Routing Engine Protection and DDoS Prevention RE Protection Case Study DDoS Protection Case Study DDoS Case Study Suspicious Control Flow Detection Mitigate DDoS Attacks BGP Flow-Specification Case Study Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 5 Trio Class of Service MX CoS Capabilities Trio CoS Flow Hierarchical CoS Per-VLAN Queuing for Non-Queuing MPCs Trio Scheduling and Queuing MX Trio CoS Defaults Flexible Packet Rewrite Predicting Queue Throughput CoS Lab Add H-CoS for Subscriber Access Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 6 MX Virtual Chassis What Is Virtual Chassis? MX-VC Configuration VCP Interface Class of Service Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 7 Trio Load Balancing Junos Load Balancing Overview Trio Load Balancing and Backward Compatibility Advanced Load Balancing Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 8 Trio Inline Services What Are Trio Inline Services? J-Flow Network Address Translation Tunnel Services Port Mirroring Layer 2 Analyzer Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 9 Multi-Chassis Link Aggregation Multi-Chassis Link Aggregation Inter-Chassis Control Protocol MC-LAG Modes Case Study Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 10 Junos High Availability on MX Routers Junos High-Availability Feature Overview Graceful Routing Engine Switchover Graceful Restart Nonstop Routing and Bridging In-Service Software Upgrades ISSU Lab Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers Chapter 11 The Virtual MX Why Use vMX and for What Purpose? A Technical Overview of vMX vMX and the Virtual World Resources for Installing vMX for Lab Simulation Technical Details of the vMX Summary Chapter Review Questions Chapter Review Answers

Early Release Ebook Print: Ebook: Pages: 1140 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-3272-8 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-3272-4 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-3269-8 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-3269-4 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-3313-8 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-3313-5 Douglas Richard Hanks Jr. Douglas Richard Hanks Jr. is a Director of Product Management with Juniper Networks and focuses on next-generation hardware and software solutions and corporate strategy. He works in the Switching and Security Product Team (SSPT) that’s responsible for the Juniper EX, QFX, and SRX Series hardware, software, and solutions.



Previously he was a Sr. Solution Architect in the Switching, Security, and Solutions (S3BU) focusing on data center solutions. Prior to working in the data center, Douglas worked as a Sr. Solution Architect in the Routing Business Unit (RBU) supporting solutions with the Juniper MX platform.



Douglas is certified with Juniper Networks as JNCIE-ENT #213 and JNCIE-SP #875. Douglas’ interests are network engineering and architecture for enterprise and service provider technologies. He is the author of the Juniper QFX10000 Series, Juniper QFX5100 and Juniper MX Series published by O’Reilly Media.



Douglas is also the co-founder of the Bay Area Juniper Users Group (BAJUG). When he isn’t busy with networking, Douglas enjoys computer programming and photography.



