Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Optimizing Java Practical Techniques for Improved Performance Tuning By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: February 2016 Pages: 600 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. Currently, no books exist that focus on the practicalities of Java application performance tuning, as opposed to the theory and internals of Java virtual machines. This practical guide is the "missing link" that aims to move Java performance tuning from the realm of guesswork and folklore to an experimental science. Learn how to approach performance problems in an consistent and systematic way

Resolve production performance issues by learning core Java performance topics

Identify and resolve performance issues before encountering them in production

Understand the performance problems you encounter by learning the Java platform’s internals Chapter 1 Optimization and Performance Defined Chapter 2 Overview of the JVM Chapter 3 Hardware and Operating Systems Chapter 4 Performance Testing Chapter 5 Measurement and Bottom-Up Performance Chapter 6 Monitoring and Analysis Chapter 7 Hotspot GC Deep Dive Chapter 8 Garbage Collection Monitoring and Tuning Chapter 9 Hotspot JIT Compilation Chapter 10 Java Language Performance Techniques Chapter 11 Profiling Chapter 12 Concurrent Performance Techniques Chapter 13 The Future Title: Optimizing Java By: Benjamin J Evans, James Gough Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Benjamin J Evans

Ben Evans is theCo-founder and Technology Fellow of jClarity, a startup which delivers performance tools to help development & ops teams. He helps to organise the London Java Community, and represents them on the Java Community Process Executive Committee where he works to define new standards for the Java ecosystem. He is a Java Champion; JavaOne Rockstar; co-author of "The Well-Grounded Java Developer" and a regular public speaker on the Java platform, performance, concurrency, and related topics.

James Gough

James Gough is a technical trainer and writer specializing in Java. He spends the majority of his time teaching advanced Java and concurrency courses to developers with varying technical backgrounds. He serves on the Java Community Process Executive Committee and contributed towards the design and testing of JSR-310, the date time system built for Java 8. James is a regular public speaker and helps organize events at the London Java Community.

5.0 Best book about how java works By KubaK from Poland

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written

