Practical Techniques for Improved Performance Tuning
Optimizing Java
Practical Techniques for Improved Performance Tuning
By Benjamin J Evans, James Gough
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: February 2016
Pages: 600

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Currently, no books exist that focus on the practicalities of Java application performance tuning, as opposed to the theory and internals of Java virtual machines. This practical guide is the "missing link" that aims to move Java performance tuning from the realm of guesswork and folklore to an experimental science.

  • Learn how to approach performance problems in an consistent and systematic way
  • Resolve production performance issues by learning core Java performance topics
  • Identify and resolve performance issues before encountering them in production
  • Understand the performance problems you encounter by learning the Java platform’s internals
6/23/2016

(2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

 
5.0

Best book about how java works

By KubaK

from Poland

About Me Developer

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Expert
    • Intermediate

    Comments about oreilly Optimizing Java:

    Great description about what happens inside the computer, inside the JVM and how it all works. Must have lecture for every Java developer!

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

