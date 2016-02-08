Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Building Tools with GitHub Customize Your Workflow By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: February 2016 Pages: 302 For your next project on GitHub, take advantage of the service’s powerful API to meet your unique development requirements. This practical guide shows you how to build your own software tools for customizing the GitHub workflow. Each hands-on chapter is a compelling story that walks you through the tradeoffs and considerations for building applications on top of various GitHub technologies. If you’re an experienced programmer familiar with GitHub, you’ll learn how to build tools with the GitHub API and related open source technologies such as Jekyll (site builder), Hubot (NodeJS chat robot), and Gollum (wiki). Build a simple Ruby server with Gist API command-line tools and Ruby’s "Octokit" API client

Use the Gollum command-line tool to build an image management application

Build a GUI tool to search GitHub with Python

Document interactions between third-party tools and your code

Use Jekyll to create a fully-featured blog from material in your GitHub repository

Create an Android mobile application that reads and writes information into a Jekyll repository

Host an entire single-page JavaScript application on GitHub

Use Hubot to automate pull request reviews Chapter 1 The Unclad GitHub API cURL Breadcrumbs to Successive API Paths The JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) Format Important Headers Following a Hypermedia API Authentication Status Codes Conditional Requests to Avoid Rate Limitations Accessing Content from the Web Summary Chapter 2 Gists and the Gist API Easy Code Sharing Gists Are Repositories Gist from the Command Line Gists as Fully Functioning Apps Gists that Render Gists Summary Chapter 3 GitHub Wikis with Gollum “The Story of Smeagol…” Hacking Gollum The Starting Point of a Gollum Editor Programmatically Handling Images Using the Rugged Library Optimizing for Image Storage Reviewing on GitHub Improving Revision Navigation Fixing Linking Between Comp Pages Summary Chapter 4 Python and the Search API Search API General Principles Search APIs in Detail Our Example Application Python The Code Packaging Summary Chapter 5 .NET and the Commit Status API The API Let’s Write an App Summary Chapter 6 Ruby and Jekyll Learning and Building with Jekyll What Is Jekyll? Jekyll Blog Quick Start Importing from Other Blogs Scraping Sites into Jekyll Summary Chapter 7 Android and the Git Data API Setting Up Creating a New Project Android Automated Testing Application Implementation Summary Chapter 8 CoffeeScript, Hubot, and the Activity API The Activity API Planning for PR Satisfaction Guaranteed Installation on Heroku Activity API Overview Summary Chapter 9 JavaScript and the Git Data API Building a Coffee Shop Database on GitHub Set Up An AngularJS Application Using GitHub.js Geocoding Support Adding Login Displaying (Soon-to-Be) User-Reported Data Accepting Pull Requests Toward a Safe Login Implementation Summary Appendix GitHub Enterprise Installation Administration Endpoints Full Hostnames Versus Mount Points Command-Line Client Tools: cURL Example Request Using a Client Library Management API Documentation Appendix Ruby, NodeJS, (and the Shell) at GitHub GitHub and Ruby GitHub Is Excited about NodeJS Command-Line Basics and the Shell Title: Building Tools with GitHub By: Chris Dawson, Ben Straub Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Ebook

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 302 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-3350-3 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-3350-X Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-3344-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-3344-5 Chris Dawson Chris Dawson comes from a family of public school teachers. From an early age, computers provided an always fascinating and often frustrating complement to learning and teaching for Chris. Notably inconspicuous at several notable startups and technology companies like Apple, Virage and RealNetworks, Chris gratefully had the opportunity to live on three continents and experience the power and dynamism of diverse communities. As such, it is with great relish that Chris has been participating in and documenting one of the most exciting learning communities of the 21st century: GitHub. View Chris Dawson's full profile page. Ben Straub Ben Straub is a lifelong developer, and enthusiast of the craft of making great software. He's written software for over 15 years, has authored several books, and has recorded educational software training videos. He enjoys reading, taking his kids on bike rides, chocolate, dogs, those little notebooks you carry around with you, photography, a good weekend hack, traveling, writing, food, craftsmanship, a great pen, Markdown, music, movies, and talking to amazing people. View Ben Straub's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Building Tools with GitHub is a beagle, a small- to medium-sized breed of dog (Canis familiaris). The modern beagle breed was developed in Great Britain in the 1830s, and was originally created to track small game animals, such as rabbits. Hunting by using beagles to track prey is known as "beagling." Beagles are part of the hound family of dog breeds, but compared to other hounds beagles are small, with shorter legs and snouts. Beagles are most commonly tricolored (white, black, and brown), but can occasionally be found with only two of the three colors. Beagles are well-regarded as household pets because of their even demeanor and high intelligence. They have made appearances in popular culture since Elizabethan times, from the works of Shakespeare to modern cartoon strips.