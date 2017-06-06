See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
Practical Methods for Scientists and Engineers
Data Science with Java
Practical Methods for Scientists and Engineers
By Michael R. Brzustowicz, PhD
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2017
Pages: 236

Data Science is booming thanks to R and Python, but Java brings the robustness, convenience, and ability to scale critical to today’s data science applications. With this practical book, Java software engineers looking to add data science skills will take a logical journey through the data science pipeline. Author Michael Brzustowicz explains the basic math theory behind each step of the data science process, as well as how to apply these concepts with Java.

You’ll learn the critical roles that data IO, linear algebra, statistics, data operations, learning and prediction, and Hadoop MapReduce play in the process. Throughout this book, you’ll find code examples you can use in your applications.

  • Examine methods for obtaining, cleaning, and arranging data into its purest form
  • Understand the matrix structure that your data should take
  • Learn basic concepts for testing the origin and validity of data
  • Transform your data into stable and usable numerical values
  • Understand supervised and unsupervised learning algorithms, and methods for evaluating their success
  • Get up and running with MapReduce, using customized components suitable for data science algorithms
10/5/2016
 
5.0

Well written, concise and taught me a lot

By mj

from palo alto, ca

Comments about oreilly Data Science with Java:

This book taught me a lot about how to use java for data science. Being a data science professional and mainly using Python, I see huge potential to use Java instead

Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

Was this review helpful? Yes / No

 - You may also flag this review

12/30/2015

(3 of 3 customers found this review helpful)

 
4.0

This book is a hot-topic for Java Data Scientist

By Julius

from Barcelona, Spain

About Me Developer

Verified Buyer

Pros

  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples

Cons

  • Too basic

Best Uses

  • Intermediate
  • Novice
  • Student

Comments about oreilly Data Science with Java:

This book is a hot-topic for the Java community that work on issues of Data Science. I don't found any other book like this (Java + Data Science). I liked the use of JavaFX for data visualization, but I missed pure Java Web-based alternatives like Vaadin. The Linear Algebra chapter is very interesting. I think it would be nice to include tools such as Lucene, Solr and Elastic, which are based on Vector Space Model (VSM). In the next chapters I hope to find documented issues about the development of Web services as infrastructure and Deep Learning as a very attractive technique for machine learning.

Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

(3 of 3 customers found this review helpful)

Was this review helpful? Yes / No

 - You may also flag this review

