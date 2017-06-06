Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Data Science with Java Practical Methods for Scientists and Engineers By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: June 2017 Pages: 236 Data Science is booming thanks to R and Python, but Java brings the robustness, convenience, and ability to scale critical to today’s data science applications. With this practical book, Java software engineers looking to add data science skills will take a logical journey through the data science pipeline. Author Michael Brzustowicz explains the basic math theory behind each step of the data science process, as well as how to apply these concepts with Java. You’ll learn the critical roles that data IO, linear algebra, statistics, data operations, learning and prediction, and Hadoop MapReduce play in the process. Throughout this book, you’ll find code examples you can use in your applications. Examine methods for obtaining, cleaning, and arranging data into its purest form

Understand the matrix structure that your data should take

Learn basic concepts for testing the origin and validity of data

Transform your data into stable and usable numerical values

Understand supervised and unsupervised learning algorithms, and methods for evaluating their success

Get up and running with MapReduce, using customized components suitable for data science algorithms Chapter 1 Data IO Chapter 2 Linear Algebra Chapter 3 Statistics Chapter 4 Data Operations Chapter 5 Learning and Prediction Chapter 6 Hadoop MapReduce Appendix A Datasets Title: Data Science with Java By: Michael R. Brzustowicz, PhD Publisher: O'Reilly Media

Michael R. Brzustowicz, PhD Michael Brzustowicz is a physicist turned data scientist. After a PhD from Indiana University, Michael spent his post doctoral years at Stanford University where he shot high powered Xrays at tiny molecules. Jumping ship from academia, he worked at many startups (including his own) and has been pioneering big data techniques all the way. Michael specializes in building distributed data systems and extracting knowledge from massive data. He spends most of his time writing customized, multithreaded code for statistical modeling and machine learning approaches to everyday big data problems. Michael now teaches Big Data, parttime, at the University of San Francisco. Colophon The animal on the cover of Data Science with Java is a jack snipe (Lymnocryptes minimus), a small wading bird found in coastal areas, marshes, wet meadows, and bogs of Great Britain, Africa, India, and countries near the Mediterranean Sea. They are migratory and breed in northern Europe and Russia. Jack snipes are the smallest snipe species, at 7–10 inches long and 1.2–2.6 ounces in weight. They have mottled brown feathers, white bellies, and yellow stripes down their backs that are visible during flight. Snipes spend much of their time near bodies of water, walking in shallow water and across mudflats to find food: insects, worms, larvae, plants, and seeds. Their long narrow bills help them extract their meal from the ground. During courtship, the male jack snipe carries out an aerial display and uses a mating call that sounds somewhat like a galloping horse. The female nests on the ground, laying 3–4 eggs. Due to the camouflage effect of their plumage and well-hidden nesting locations, it can be difficult to observe jack snipes in the wild. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Wood's Illustrated Natural History.

Well written, concise and taught me a lot By mj from palo alto, ca This book is a hot-topic for Java Data Scientist By Julius from Barcelona, Spain Pros Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples Cons Too basic Best Uses Intermediate

