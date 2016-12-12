Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Applied Akka Patterns A Hands-On Guide to Designing Distributed Applications By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: December 2016 Pages: 198 When it comes to big data processing, we can no longer ignore concurrency or try to add it in after the fact. Fortunately, the solution is not a new paradigm of development, but rather an old one. With this hands-on guide, Java and Scala developers will learn how to embrace concurrent and distributed applications with the open source Akka toolkit. You’ll learn how to put the actor model and its associated patterns to immediate and practical use. Throughout the book, you’ll deal with an analogous workforce problem: how to schedule a group of people across a variety of projects while optimizing their time and skillsets. This example will help you understand how Akka uses actors, streams, and other tools to stitch your application together. Model software that reflects the real world with domain-driven design

Learn principles and practices for implementing individual actors

Unlock the real potential of Akka with patterns for combining multiple actors

Understand the consistency tradeoffs in a distributed system

Use several Akka methods for isolating and dealing with failures

Explore ways to build systems that support availability and scalability

Tune your Akka application for performance with JVM tools and dispatchers Chapter 1 The Actor Model Reality Is Eventually Consistent Deconstructing the Actor Model All Computation Is Performed Within an Actor Actors Can Communicate Only Through Messages Actors Can Create Child Actors Actors Can Change Their State or Behavior Everything Is an Actor Uses of the Actor Model Defining Clear Boundaries When Is the Actor Model Appropriate? Conclusion Chapter 2 Introducing Akka What Is Akka? Akka Components Akka’s Implementation of the Actor Model Akka’s Actors in the Actor Model The Akka Typed Project Conclusion Chapter 3 Distributed Domain-Driven Design DDD Overview The Benefits of DDD Components of DDD Domain Entities Domain Value Objects Aggregates and Aggregate Roots Repositories Factories and Object Creation Domain Services Bounded Contexts Conclusion Chapter 4 Good Actor Design Starting Small Encapsulating State in Actors Ask Pattern and Alternatives Commands Versus Events Conclusion Chapter 5 Good Data Flow Throughput Versus Latency Streams Routers Mailboxes Work Pulling Back Pressure Akka Streams Conclusion Chapter 6 Consistency and Scalability Transactions and Consistency Strong Versus Eventual Consistency Concurrency Versus Parallelism Why Globally Consistent Distributed State Doesn’t Scale Location Transparency Delivery Guarantees Scalability Cluster Sharding and Consistency Conclusion Chapter 7 Fault Tolerance Types of Failures Isolating Failures Dealing with Failures Chapter 8 Availability Microservices Versus Monoliths Bounded Contexts as Microservices Fine-Grained Microservices Cluster-Aware Routers Distributed Data Graceful Degradation Deployment Staged Deployment/Rolling Restarts Blue/Green Deployment Crash Recovery/Operational Monitoring Conclusion Chapter 9 Performance Isolating Bottlenecks Tuning Akka Dispatchers Conclusion Title: Applied Akka Patterns By: Michael Nash, Wade Waldron Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Michael Nash Michael Nash is director of capabilities at Lightbend. For over thirty years, he has designed, developed, shipped and consulted on software development projects for clients of all shapes and sizes. As an advocate for software craftsmanship with expertise in project management and architecture, he was amongst the earliest of adopters of the Typesafe stack, with over 5 years experience working with Scala, Akka and Spray. He dedicates the majority of his spare time to working in the Typesafe Reactive Platform, speaking at conferences and writing books on the software business. View Michael Nash's full profile page. Wade Waldron Wade Waldron is a senior consultant at Lightbend, where he works with clients to provide knowledge and expertise on the Typesafe Reactive Platform. Outside of Lightbend, he has spent the last 9 years building rock solid software and games, with a strong focus on test driven design, domain driven design, service oriented architecture, event driven architecture and agile development. View Wade Waldron's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Applied Akka Patterns is a common teal or Eurasian teal (Anas crecca), a duck common throughout Europe and Asia. The color teal is named after this bird—during breeding season, males of the species have vivid blue-green plumage around their eyes. The teal is part of a group known as "dabbling ducks," which feed primarily at the surface or by upending themselves in shallow water. The Eurasian teal is sexually dimorphic: females are primarily brown with dark bars and white-tipped tail feathers, while males have a gray body with thin, dark striations, brown and white wings, a chestnut-colored head, and the aforementioned teal eyespot. Outside of breeding season, males moult their feathers to make their coloring much less vivid (known as "eclipse plumage"). These birds are among the smallest ducks, averaging 8 to 12 inches long and around 12 ounces in weight. Teals live in a freshwater habitat of ponds, small lakes, and wetlands. They nest on the ground in deep hollows concealed by dense vegetation. During breeding season (roughly March to May), they eat a diet of small crustaceans, insects, larvae, worms, and fish fry. At other times of year, however, teals consume aquatic vegetation and other plants. They migrate each winter to the Mediterranean, southern Asia, and Africa, and return to temperate regions in northern Europe and Asia to mate. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Wood's Illustrated Natural History.