Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Outwitting the Adversary
Larger Cover
Intelligence-Driven Incident Response
Outwitting the Adversary
By Scott J Roberts, Rebekah Brown
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 300

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Threat intelligence—understanding the who, why, and how of attacks—is most valuable when applied directly to an organization’s incident response capability for hunting and investigation. Threat intelligence has become more common and important in recent years. However, many professionals want a better understanding of how to apply this intelligence within their operations and organizations. This book explains the fundamentals of intelligence analysis and the best ways to apply it to your incident response function.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Pre-Order  Print:  $39.99
June 2017 (est.)
Safari Books Online - Read now >
 