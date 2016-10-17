Modern Linux Administration

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: October 2016
Pages: 500
|
If you want to excel in your work as a Linux administrator, or perhaps land a job as one, you need this book. The amount of knowledge and expertise required of Linux administrators has grown tremendously over the past 10 years. Today you need an amazing variety of skills, several of them very new.
This book provides developers, enterprise architects, and site reliability engineers with a sound introduction to bleeding-edge Linux-based tools and technologies for both development and production environments. If you already know Linux administration basics, author Sam Alapati will help you explore and evaluate tools for virtualization, cloud and big data, configuration management and continuous delivery, and operations monitoring.
Topics include:
- Scalability, web applications, web services, and microservices
- Server virtualization, Linux containers, and Docker containers
- Automating server deployment and managing development environments
- Infrastructure as code, configuration management, and orchestration tools
- Version control and source code management
- Continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment
- Centralized log management and analysis, and streaming data
-
Chapter 1Modern Linux System Administration
-
Chapter 2Networking Essentials for a System Administrator
-
Chapter 3Scalability, Web Applications, Web Services, and Microservices
-
Chapter 4Server Virtualization and Linux Containers
-
Chapter 5Working with Docker Containers
-
Chapter 6Automating Server Deployment and Managing Development Environments
-
Chapter 7Infrastructure as Code, Configuration Management and Orchestration Tools
-
Chapter 8Version Control and Source Code Management
-
Chapter 9Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, and Continuous Deployment
-
Chapter 10Centralized Log Management and Analysis, and Handling Stream Data
-
Chapter 11System Monitoring, Event Processing, and Tracking Application Performance
-
Chapter 12Enterprise Infrastructure-as-a-Service Using Openstack
-
Chapter 13Cloud System Administration – A Crash Course on Managing Amazon Web Services (and the Google Cloud Platform)
-
Chapter 14Big Data, Data Science, Apache Hadoop, and Apache Mesos
-
Chapter 15Security and Compliance in the Modern Systems Environment
-
Chapter 16New Computing Environments, Reliability Engineering and Modern Linux Performance Tuning
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|