How to Become a Cutting-Edge Linux Administrator
Modern Linux Administration
By Sam R. Alapati
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: October 2016
Pages: 500

If you want to excel in your work as a Linux administrator, or perhaps land a job as one, you need this book. The amount of knowledge and expertise required of Linux administrators has grown tremendously over the past 10 years. Today you need an amazing variety of skills, several of them very new.

This book provides developers, enterprise architects, and site reliability engineers with a sound introduction to bleeding-edge Linux-based tools and technologies for both development and production environments. If you already know Linux administration basics, author Sam Alapati will help you explore and evaluate tools for virtualization, cloud and big data, configuration management and continuous delivery, and operations monitoring.

Topics include:

  • Scalability, web applications, web services, and microservices
  • Server virtualization, Linux containers, and Docker containers
  • Automating server deployment and managing development environments
  • Infrastructure as code, configuration management, and orchestration tools
  • Version control and source code management
  • Continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment
  • Centralized log management and analysis, and streaming data
