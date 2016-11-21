Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Laravel: Up and Running A Framework for Building Modern PHP Apps By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Pages: 454 What sets Laravel apart from other PHP web frameworks? Speed and simplicity, for starters. This rapid application development framework and its vast ecosystem of tools let you quickly build new sites and applications with clean, readable code. With this practical guide, Matt Stauffer—a leading teacher and developer in the Laravel community—provides the definitive introduction to one of today’s most popular web frameworks. The book’s high-level overview and concrete examples will help experienced PHP web developers get started with Laravel right away. By the time you reach the last page, you should feel comfortable writing an entire application in Laravel from scratch. Dive into several features of this framework, including: Blade, Laravel’s powerful, custom templating tool

Tools for gathering, validating, normalizing, and filtering user-provided data

Laravel’s Eloquent ORM for working with the application’s databases

The Illuminate request object, and its role in the application lifecycle

PHPUnit, Mockery, and PHPSpec for testing your PHP code

Laravel’s tools for writing JSON and RESTful APIs

Interfaces for file system access, sessions, cookies, caches, and search

Tools for implementing queues, jobs, events, and WebSocket event publishing

Laravel’s specialty packages: Scout, Passport, Cashier, Echo, Elixir, Valet, and Socialite Chapter 1 Why Laravel? Why Use a Framework? A Short History of Web and PHP Frameworks What’s So Special About Laravel? How It Works Why Laravel? Chapter 2 Setting Up a Laravel Development Environment System Requirements Composer Local Development Environments Creating a New Laravel Project Laravel’s Directory Structure Configuration Up and Running Testing TL;DR Chapter 3 Routing and Controllers Route Definitions Route Groups Views Controllers Route Model Binding Route Caching Form Method Spoofing CSRF Protection Redirects Aborting the Request Custom Responses Testing TL;DR Chapter 4 Blade Templating Echoing Data Control Structures Template Inheritance View Composers and Service Injection Custom Blade Directives Testing TL;DR Chapter 5 Frontend Components Elixir Pagination Message Bags String Helpers, Pluralization, and Localization Testing TL;DR Chapter 6 Collecting and Handling User Data Injecting a Request Object Route Data Uploaded Files Validation Form Requests Eloquent Model Mass Assignment {{ Versus {!! Testing TL;DR Chapter 7 Artisan and Tinker An Introduction to Artisan Basic Artisan Commands Writing Custom Artisan Commands Calling Artisan Commands in Normal Code Tinker Testing TL;DR Chapter 8 Database and Eloquent Configuration Migrations Seeding Query Builder Introduction to Eloquent Eloquent Events Testing TL;DR Chapter 9 User Authentication and Authorization The User Model and Migration Using the auth() Global Helper and the Auth Facade The Auth Controllers Auth::routes() The Auth Scaffold “Remember Me” Manually Authenticating Users Auth Middleware Guards Auth Events Authorization (ACL) and Roles Testing TL;DR Chapter 10 Requests and Responses Laravel’s Request Lifecycle The Request Object The Response Object Laravel and Middleware Testing TL;DR Chapter 11 The Container A Quick Introduction to Dependency Injection Dependency Injection and Laravel The app() Global Helper How the Container Is Wired Binding Classes to the Container Constructor Injection Method Injection Facades and the Container Service Providers Testing TL;DR Chapter 12 Testing Testing Basics Naming Tests The Testing Environment The Testing Traits Application Testing Artisan and Seed Mocking TL;DR Chapter 13 Writing APIs The Basics of REST-Like JSON APIs Controller Organization and JSON Returns Reading and Sending Headers Eloquent Pagination Sorting and Filtering Transforming Results Nesting and Relationships API Authentication with Laravel Passport Laravel 5.2+ API Token Authentication Testing TL;DR Chapter 14 Storage and Retrieval Local and Cloud File Managers Basic File Uploads and Manipulation Sessions Cache Cookies Full-Text Search with Laravel Scout Testing TL;DR Chapter 15 Mail and Notifications Mail Notifications Testing TL;DR Chapter 16 Queues, Jobs, Events, Broadcasting, and the Scheduler Queues Events Broadcasting Events over WebSockets, and Laravel Echo Scheduler Testing TL;DR Chapter 17 Helpers and Collections Helpers Collections TL;DR Title: Laravel: Up and Running By: Matt Stauffer Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

