Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 454
What sets Laravel apart from other PHP web frameworks? Speed and simplicity, for starters. This rapid application development framework and its vast ecosystem of tools let you quickly build new sites and applications with clean, readable code. With this practical guide, Matt Stauffer—a leading teacher and developer in the Laravel community—provides the definitive introduction to one of today’s most popular web frameworks.
The book’s high-level overview and concrete examples will help experienced PHP web developers get started with Laravel right away. By the time you reach the last page, you should feel comfortable writing an entire application in Laravel from scratch.
Dive into several features of this framework, including:
- Blade, Laravel’s powerful, custom templating tool
- Tools for gathering, validating, normalizing, and filtering user-provided data
- Laravel’s Eloquent ORM for working with the application’s databases
- The Illuminate request object, and its role in the application lifecycle
- PHPUnit, Mockery, and PHPSpec for testing your PHP code
- Laravel’s tools for writing JSON and RESTful APIs
- Interfaces for file system access, sessions, cookies, caches, and search
- Tools for implementing queues, jobs, events, and WebSocket event publishing
- Laravel’s specialty packages: Scout, Passport, Cashier, Echo, Elixir, Valet, and Socialite
-
Matt Stauffer
Matt Stauffer is a developer and a teacher. He is a partner and technical director at Tighten Co., blogs at mattstauffer.co, and hosts The Five-Minute Geek Show and the Laravel Podcast.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Laravel: Up and Running is a gemsbok (oryx gazella). This large antelope is native to the deserts of South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, where it is featured on the country's coat of arms.
Gemsbok measure about 5 feet 7 inches tall at the shoulder and can weigh from 250 to 390 pounds. They are typically pale gray or brown, with black and white facial markings and long black tails. A black stripe extends from the chin to the lower edge of the neck. The gemsbok's impressive straight horns, used in defensive maneuvers, average 33 inches in length and are regarded as charms in many cultures. In medieval England, they were often marketed as unicorn horns.
Although these horns make the gemsbok a highly-sought trophy animal, the population remains stable throughout Southern Africa. In 1969, gemsbok were introduced to southern New Mexico, where their current population is around 3,000.
Gemsbok are well-suited to such desert environments, with the ability to survive without drinking water for most of the year. To achieve this, they do not pant or sweat, allowing their body temperature to rise several degrees above normal on hot days. Their lifespan is approximately 18 years in the wild.
Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .
The cover image is from Riverside Natural History. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.
Merchant response: Hi FattyLumpkin, I’m sorry you’re having a frustrating time interacting with the book. Here’s the reasoning behind my commitment to completeness: If I were to take the time to fully address every environment, every use case, and every particular tool to its fullness, this book would be thousands of pages long and I would never finish writing it. As it is it’s already 200 pages longer than I originally intended. I’d be more than happy to direct you and anyone else to some great resources for learning about installing Laravel on their specific environment. I didn’t write the book for Mac, or Linux, or whatever else; I wrote the book for someone whose environment is set up to do modern PHP development. It just turns out that there are very few steps for Mac and Linux users to get to that point, and there are a lot for Windows users. If you are interested in following up to get some resources about setting up your Windows machine to be set up for modern PHP development so that this book is applicable to you, please feel free to reach out at matt@mattstauffer.co or @stauffermatt on Twitter. Thanks!