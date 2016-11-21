Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
A Framework for Building Modern PHP Apps
Laravel: Up and Running
A Framework for Building Modern PHP Apps
By Matt Stauffer
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 454

What sets Laravel apart from other PHP web frameworks? Speed and simplicity, for starters. This rapid application development framework and its vast ecosystem of tools let you quickly build new sites and applications with clean, readable code. With this practical guide, Matt Stauffer—a leading teacher and developer in the Laravel community—provides the definitive introduction to one of today’s most popular web frameworks.

The book’s high-level overview and concrete examples will help experienced PHP web developers get started with Laravel right away. By the time you reach the last page, you should feel comfortable writing an entire application in Laravel from scratch.

Dive into several features of this framework, including:

  • Blade, Laravel’s powerful, custom templating tool
  • Tools for gathering, validating, normalizing, and filtering user-provided data
  • Laravel’s Eloquent ORM for working with the application’s databases
  • The Illuminate request object, and its role in the application lifecycle
  • PHPUnit, Mockery, and PHPSpec for testing your PHP code
  • Laravel’s tools for writing JSON and RESTful APIs
  • Interfaces for file system access, sessions, cookies, caches, and search
  • Tools for implementing queues, jobs, events, and WebSocket event publishing
  • Laravel’s specialty packages: Scout, Passport, Cashier, Echo, Elixir, Valet, and Socialite
12/15/2016
 
5.0

Awesome Laravel 5 book for beginner or intermediate user!

By ejdelmonico

from Las Vegas, NV

About Me Designer, Developer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate
    • Novice

    Comments about oreilly Laravel: Up and Running:

    Matt's attention to detail and obvious experience with the framework is highly noticeable in his presentation of every part of the framework. Personally, I read the book with intention of improving my knowledge of the inter workings of Laravel 5. Matt exceeded my expectations and his attention to detail makes it an excellent read.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    12/14/2016
     
    5.0

    Great Intro to Laravel

    By Daniel

    from Baltimore

    About Me Developer

    Pros

    • Accurate
    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

      Best Uses

      • Expert
      • Intermediate
      • Novice
      • Student

      Comments about oreilly Laravel: Up and Running:

      From one of the most knowledgeable people in the community.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      12/2/2016

      (0 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

       
      1.0

      Not a good introductory book

      By Mark James

      from San Jose, CA

      About Me Developer

      Pros

      • Accurate

      • Difficult to understand
      • Not comprehensive enough
      • Too many errors

      Best Uses

      • Intermediate

      Comments about oreilly Laravel: Up and Running:

      I really wanted to like this book as it's one of the very few books for Laravel. However, the writing style is not good. I found some typos that made me re-read twice. No project files! Would not recommend this book for anyone looking for good tutorials.

      Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

      (0 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

      11/22/2016

      (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

       
      4.0

      Stauffer Delivers

      By devcircus

      from Irving, TX

      About Me Developer

      Pros

      • Accurate
      • Concise
      • Easy to understand
      • Helpful examples
      • Well-written

        Best Uses

        • Intermediate

        Comments about oreilly Laravel: Up and Running:

        My perspective is that of a newcomer to PHP, Laravel and actually, web development in general. I've read a number of books on each of these subjects and can say, without hesitation, that if you're new to Laravel, be sure this book is on your todo list. Matt breaks down the entire Laravel development process, from explaining what Laravel is and why to use it, to setting up your development environment, and then helping the reader understand each component of the framework. Not only does his thorough knowledge of the subject matter show through his writing, but also his love for the framework. It's in those books where the author's love of the content as well as the care that went into it are palpable, that you can be sure you're getting the information you need. This one will be in my office for reference for years to come.

        The thing I love most about this book is how the content flows to the user in the same way in which the information will be used by the reader. Starting from the reasons to use Laravel and moving to more advanced topics, it is a step-by-step guide to getting Up and Running with Laravel.

        One area that I, and presumably, many other newcomers struggle with, is tests. Matt does justice to the subject by not only separating the testing component into it's own section, but also covering it along the way as he explains each component of the framework. I needed this. I'm still yet to take the leap into testing, but now, I don't feel as intimidated by the subject.

        My personal takeaways from this book are, first, a more thorough understanding of the Laravel request lifecycle. This is an area that I've always just took for granted and never bothered to dig into. Unfortunately, I started learning web development with a framework, so there are many fundamental PHP concepts that I missed along the way. Lastly, my excitement has been fueled to dive deeper into the inner workings of not only Laravel, but also into the concepts and components that are common to many web applications. I'm now more confident that a grasp on those concepts is not out of my reach!

        I'm looking forward to the final release of the book and I hope it's not his last!

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

        (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

        10/27/2016
         
        5.0

        The best laravel book so far

        By ronfrtz

        from Hamburg, Germany

        About Me Developer

        Pros

        • Accurate
        • Concise
        • Easy to understand
        • Helpful examples
        • Well-written

          Best Uses

          • Novice
          • Student

          Comments about oreilly Laravel: Up and Running:

          I tried several books regarding laravel 5.3 in the last few weeks. And this is by far the best one if you are completely new to laravel like me.

          The examples are short yet concise, easy to understand and the concepts behind them are explained very well. You learn a whole lot without getting overwhelmed with huge code examples.

          While it's always best to try out all the examples in a programming book, you can read this one also without having a computer nearby and still get your head around the concepts in laravel.

          I am glad I found this book!

          Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

          9/29/2016

          (2 of 6 customers found this review helpful)

           
          2.0

          A Framework for Unix/Linux/OS X developers

          By FattyLumpkin

          from Canada

          About Me Educator

          Pros

          • Concise

          • Not comprehensive enough

          Best Uses

          • Intermediate

          Comments about oreilly Laravel: Up and Running:

          I was shocked by the abrupt dismissal of Laravel development on Windows systems (p.31). If the text was going to dismiss the Window's platform because it required too "many pages of instructions and caveats need to be made for Windows systems"; then the Title of the book should have made that clear (or the abstract). At a minimum, the text needs an Appendix that provides a current state summary of those online references that provide "those caveats to better-equipped writers online". My investigations suggest that it would not take the author more than a couple of days research and less than a day's writing to provide Window's Developers a "quick-start" appendix. To me, this quick dismissal makes a character statement about the author's commitment to completeness that tarnishes the rest of his work.

          Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

          Merchant response: Hi FattyLumpkin, I’m sorry you’re having a frustrating time interacting with the book. Here’s the reasoning behind my commitment to completeness: If I were to take the time to fully address every environment, every use case, and every particular tool to its fullness, this book would be thousands of pages long and I would never finish writing it. As it is it’s already 200 pages longer than I originally intended. I’d be more than happy to direct you and anyone else to some great resources for learning about installing Laravel on their specific environment. I didn’t write the book for Mac, or Linux, or whatever else; I wrote the book for someone whose environment is set up to do modern PHP development. It just turns out that there are very few steps for Mac and Linux users to get to that point, and there are a lot for Windows users. If you are interested in following up to get some resources about setting up your Windows machine to be set up for modern PHP development so that this book is applicable to you, please feel free to reach out at matt@mattstauffer.co or @stauffermatt on Twitter. Thanks!

          (2 of 6 customers found this review helpful)

          9/27/2016

          (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

           
          5.0

          Even usefull for Veteran Laravel Devs

          By Andre Sardo

          from Lisbon, Portugal

          About Me Developer, Maker

          Pros

          • Accurate
          • Concise
          • Easy to understand
          • Helpful examples
          • Well-written

            Best Uses

            • Intermediate
            • Novice

            Comments about oreilly Laravel: Up and Running:

            As a 4 years experienced developer with Laravel, I must say it was surprisingly helpful to learn some tips and tricks since we as veteran engineers think we know it all.

            This shows how much effort Matt puts into learning the underlying codebase and thus sometimes giving more detailed and easy to learn information that isn't even in the Documentation (at least at the time of the Pre Release).

            Matt is a natural teacher and has a great learning methodology.

            Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

            (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

            7/27/2016

            (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

             
            4.0

            Super good for begginers

            By UsedToHateLaravel

            from Portugal

            Comments about oreilly Laravel: Up and Running:

            So glad I got early access to this. I had my interested spiked in Laravel tenfold with this book. Very eloquent (pun intended) clear and to the point. Definitely recommend!

            Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

            (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

            7/1/2016

            (1 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

             
            5.0

            Well Written

            By BD

            from Ashburn, VA

            About Me Designer, Developer, Educator

            Pros

            • Accurate
            • Concise
            • Easy to understand
            • Helpful examples
            • Well-written

              Best Uses

              • Intermediate

              Comments about oreilly Laravel: Up and Running:

              Very well written and organized. I'm experienced in php but new to Laravel and this explains how it perfectly for me.

              Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

              (1 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

              5/17/2016

              (5 of 6 customers found this review helpful)

               
              5.0

              Excellent Resource

              By Andres Segura

              from Marietta, GA

              About Me Designer, Developer

              Pros

              • Easy to understand
              • Helpful examples
              • Simple
              • Useful

                Best Uses

                  Comments about oreilly Laravel: Up and Running:

                  Let me just start by saying that everything I've read so far has been clear and very easy to follow along. Matt conveys his knowledge about Laravel in a consumable way that leaves you wanting to keep exploring the next topic. Thank you for this great resource; definitely a must have.

                  Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

                  (5 of 6 customers found this review helpful)

