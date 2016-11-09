Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Programming Pig, 2nd Edition Dataflow Scripting with Hadoop By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Pages: 368 For many organizations, Hadoop is the first step for dealing with massive amounts of data. The next step? Processing and analyzing datasets with the Apache Pig scripting platform. With Pig, you can batch-process data without having to create a full-fledged application, making it easy to experiment with new datasets. Updated with use cases and programming examples, this second edition is the ideal learning tool for new and experienced users alike. You’ll find comprehensive coverage on key features such as the Pig Latin scripting language and the Grunt shell. When you need to analyze terabytes of data, this book shows you how to do it efficiently with Pig. Delve into Pig’s data model, including scalar and complex data types

Write Pig Latin scripts to sort, group, join, project, and filter your data

Use Grunt to work with the Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS)

Build complex data processing pipelines with Pig’s macros and modularity features

Embed Pig Latin in Python for iterative processing and other advanced tasks

Use Pig with Apache Tez to build high-performance batch and interactive data processing applications

Create your own load and store functions to handle data formats and storage mechanisms Chapter 1 What Is Pig? Pig Latin, a Parallel Data Flow Language Pig on Hadoop What Is Pig Useful For? The Pig Philosophy Pig’s History Chapter 2 Installing and Running Pig Downloading and Installing Pig Running Pig Grunt Chapter 3 Pig’s Data Model Types Schemas Chapter 4 Introduction to Pig Latin Preliminary Matters Input and Output Relational Operations User-Defined Functions Chapter 5 Advanced Pig Latin Advanced Relational Operations Integrating Pig with Executables and Native Jobs split and Nonlinear Data Flows Controlling Execution Pig Latin Preprocessor Chapter 6 Developing and Testing Pig Latin Scripts Development Tools Testing Your Scripts with PigUnit Chapter 7 Making Pig Fly Writing Your Scripts to Perform Well Writing Your UDFs to Perform Tuning Pig and Hadoop for Your Job Using Compression in Intermediate Results Data Layout Optimization Map-Side Aggregation The JAR Cache Processing Small Jobs Locally Bloom Filters Schema Tuple Optimization Dealing with Failures Chapter 8 Embedding Pig Embedding Pig Latin in Scripting Languages Using the Pig Java APIs Chapter 9 Writing Evaluation and Filter Functions Writing an Evaluation Function in Java The Algebraic Interface The Accumulator Interface Writing Filter Functions Writing Evaluation Functions in Scripting Languages Chapter 10 Writing Load and Store Functions Load Functions Store Functions Shipping JARs Automatically Handling Bad Records Chapter 11 Pig on Tez What Is Tez? Running Pig on Tez Potential Differences When Running on Tez Pig on Tez Internals Chapter 12 Pig and Other Members of the Hadoop Community Pig and Hive Cascading Spark NoSQL Databases DataFu Oozie Chapter 13 Use Cases and Programming Examples Sparse Tuples k-Means intersect and except Pig at Yahoo! Pig at Particle News Appendix Built-in User Defined Functions and PiggyBank Built-in UDFs PiggyBank Title: Programming Pig, 2nd Edition By: Alan Gates, Daniel Dai Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 368 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-3709-9 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-3709-2 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-3703-7 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-3703-3 Alan Gates Alan is co-founder of Hortonworks and an original member of the engineering team that took Pig from a Yahoo! Labs research project to a successful Apache open source project. Alan also designed HCatalog and guided its adoption as an Apache Incubator project. Alan has a BS in Mathematics from Oregon State University and a MA in Theology from Fuller Theological Seminary. He is also the author of Programming Pig, a book from O'Reilly Press. Follow Alan on Twitter: @alanfgates. View Alan Gates's full profile page. Daniel Dai Daniel is an Apache Pig PMC member/committer involved with Pig for 6 years at Yahoo and now at Hortonworks. He has a PhD in Computer Science from University of Central Florida, with a specialization in distributed computing, data mining and computer security. View Daniel Dai's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Programming Pig is a domestic pig (Sus scrofa domesticusor Sus domesticus). While the larger pig family is naturally distributed in Africa, Asia,and Europe, domesticated pigs can now be found in nearly every part of the worldthat people inhabit. In fact, some pigs have been specifically bred to best equip themfor various climates; for example, heavily coated varieties have been bred in colderclimates. People have brought pigs with them almost wherever they go, for good reason:in addition to their primary use as a source of food, humans have been using theskin, bones, and hair of pigs to make various tools and implements for millennia. Domestic pigs are directly descended from wild boars, and evidence suggests thatthere have been three distinct domestication events; the first took place in the TigrisRiver Basin as early as 13,000 BC, the second in China, and the third in Europe,though the last likely occurred after Europeans were introduced to domestic pigsfrom the Middle East. Despite the long history, however, taxonomists do not agree asto the proper classification for the domestic pig. Some believe that domestic pigsremain simply a subspecies of the larger pig group including the wild boar (Susscrofa), while others insist that they belong to a species all their own. In either case,there are several hundred breeds of domestic pig, each with its own particular characteristics. Perhaps because of their long history and prominent role in human society, and theirtendency toward social behavior, domestic pigs have appeared in film, literature, andother cultural media with regularity. Examples include "The Three Little Pigs," MissPiggy, and Porky the Pig. Additionally, domestic pigs have recently been recognizedfor their intelligence and their ability to be trained (similar to dogs), and have consequentlybegun to be treated as pets.