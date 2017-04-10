Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Cross-Platform Apps with Ionic, Angular, and Cordova
Mobile App Development with Ionic 2
Cross-Platform Apps with Ionic, Angular, and Cordova
By Chris Griffith
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 294

Learn how to build app store-ready hybrid apps with the Ionic 2, the framework built on top of Apache Cordova (formerly PhoneGap) and Angular. This practical guide shows you how to use Ionic’s tools and services to develop apps with HTML, CSS, and TypeScript, rather than rely on platform-specific solutions found in Android, iOS, and Windows Phone.

Author Chris Griffith takes you step-by-step through Ionic’s powerful collection of UI components, and then helps you use it to build three cross-platform mobile apps. Whether you’re new to this framework or have been working with Ionic 1, this book is ideal for beginning, intermediate, and advanced web developers.

  • Understand what a hybrid mobile app is, and what comprises a basic Ionic application
  • Learn how Ionic leverages Apache Cordova, Angular, and TypeScript to create native mobile applications
  • Create a Firebase-enabled to-do application that stores data across multiple clients
  • Build a tab-based National Park explorer app with Google Map integration
  • Develop a weather app with the Darksky weather API and Google’s GeoCode API
  • Debug and test your app to resolve issues that arise during development
  • Walk through steps for deploying your app to native app stores
  • Learn how Ionic can be used to create Progressive Web Apps
2/21/2017
 
5.0

Good book! It really helps me!

By deepslam

from Moscow, Russia

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

      Comments about oreilly Mobile App Development with Ionic 2:

      Dear author!

      I want to say thanks to you because you've created very useful and clear to understand book!
      Thank for your work now I can develop mobile apps!

      It was my dream in all over my life!

      Thank you!

