Mobile App Development with Ionic 2

Cross-Platform Apps with Ionic, Angular, and Cordova By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Pages: 294 Learn how to build app store-ready hybrid apps with the Ionic 2, the framework built on top of Apache Cordova (formerly PhoneGap) and Angular. This practical guide shows you how to use Ionic's tools and services to develop apps with HTML, CSS, and TypeScript, rather than rely on platform-specific solutions found in Android, iOS, and Windows Phone. Author Chris Griffith takes you step-by-step through Ionic's powerful collection of UI components, and then helps you use it to build three cross-platform mobile apps. Whether you're new to this framework or have been working with Ionic 1, this book is ideal for beginning, intermediate, and advanced web developers. Understand what a hybrid mobile app is, and what comprises a basic Ionic application

Learn how Ionic leverages Apache Cordova, Angular, and TypeScript to create native mobile applications

Create a Firebase-enabled to-do application that stores data across multiple clients

Build a tab-based National Park explorer app with Google Map integration

Develop a weather app with the Darksky weather API and Google’s GeoCode API

Debug and test your app to resolve issues that arise during development

Walk through steps for deploying your app to native app stores

Chapter 1 Hybrid Mobile Apps What Is the Ionic Framework? What's New in Ionic 2? Comparing Mobile Solutions Understanding the Ionic Stack Prerequisites for Ionic Application Development Summary Chapter 2 Setting Up Our Development Environment Installing the Ionic Framework Starting a New Ionic Project Platform Tools Installations Setting Emulators Setting Up Your Devices Adding Mobile Platforms Previewing on Emulator Previewing on Device Summary Chapter 3 Understanding the Ionic Command-Line Interface Define Your Build Platforms Managing Cordova Plugins Ionic Generator Previewing Your Application The Ionic lab Command Specifying an IP Address to Use Emulating Your Ionic App Running Ionic App on a Device Logging CLI information Summary Chapter 4 Just Enough Angular and TypeScript Why Angular 2? Understanding ES6 and TypeScript Summary Chapter 5 Apache Cordova Basics The History of Cordova (aka PhoneGap) Apache Cordova versus Adobe PhoneGap A Deep Dive into Cordova Configuring Your Cordova App Device Access (aka Plugins) Interface Components: The Missing Piece Why Not Cordova? Understanding Web Standards Summary Chapter 6 Understanding Ionic HTML Structure Ionic Components Understanding the SCSS File Understanding TypeScript Summary Chapter 7 Building Our Ionic2Do App Adding our Platforms Previewing Our Ionic2Do App Updating the Page Structure Adding Full-Swipe Gesture Simple Theming Proper Typing Saving Data Creating a FireBase account Installing Firebase and AngularFire2 Ionic Build System Adding AngularFire to Our app.module.ts File Using Firebase Data Using Ionic Native Summary Chapter 8 Building a Tab-Based App Bootstrapping Our App Loading Data via the HTTP Service Display our Data Generating New Pages Understanding the Ionic 2 Navigation model Updating the Park Details Page Add a Google Map Rendering the Google Map Add Map Markers Adding Search Theming Our Application Virtual Scrolling Custom List Headers Summary Chapter 9 Building a Weather Application Getting Started Exploring the Side Menu Template Side Menu Options Displaying the Menu Converting the Template Mocking Up Our Weather Provider Laying Out the Weather Data Loading Feedback: Loading Dialogs and Pull to Refresh Adding GeoLocation Accessing Live Weather Data Connecting the Geolocation and Weather Providers Getting Other Locations' Weather Pull to Refresh: Part 2 Editing the Locations Using a Geocoding Service Dynamically Updating the Side Menu Ionic Events Observables Styling the App Add a Weather Icon Next Steps Summary Chapter 10 Debugging and Testing Your Ionic Application Dealing with CORS Issues Debugging through an iOS or Android Simulator Debugging On-Device Debugging Ionic Initialization Additional Tools Summary Chapter 11 Deploying Your Application Adjusting the config.xml File App Icons and Splash Screens Building Your Android APK Building Your iOS App Summary Chapter 12 Exploring the Ionic Cloud Setting Up Ionic Cloud Generating Your Ionic App ID Configuring Your Application Ionic Deploy Security Profiles Ionic Package Ionic View Ionic Creator Summary Chapter 13 Progressive Web Apps But What, Exactly, Is a Progressive Web App? The manifest.json File Service Workers Push Notifications What's Next? Chapter 14 Conclusion Components You Should Know About Next Steps Ionic Forums Conclusion Appendix Migrating Ionic 1 to Ionic 2 Create a New Ionic 2 Application Switching to Ionic Native Conclusion Appendix Understanding the Config.xml File Essential Properties Preferences Icons Splashscreens Plugins Features Reference Appendix Ionic Component Library Title: Mobile App Development with Ionic 2 By: Chris Griffith Publisher: O'Reilly Media

Chris Griffith Chris Griffith is the User Experience Lead at a home automation and security company and is also an instructor at the University of California, San Diego Extension, teaching mobile application development. He is also an Adobe Community Professional specializing in PhoneGap/Cordova and Experience Design. Chris is regularly invited to speak at conferences such as Fluent, Adobe MAX and ngConf. He has developed several mobile applications, a variety of code-hinters and ConfiGAP for PhoneGap Build. In addition, he has served as a technical reviewer for several publications and written for uxmag.com. In his spare time, Chris spends time with his family, sea kayaking, hiking, and drinking craft beer with friends. You can follow him on Twitter @chrisgriffith or at chrisgriffith.wordpress.com.

5.0 Good book! It really helps me! By deepslam from Moscow, Russia Pros Accurate Concise Easy to understand Helpful examples Well-written

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

