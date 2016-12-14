Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Learning OpenCV 3 Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: December 2016 Pages: 1024 Get started in the rapidly expanding field of computer vision with this practical guide. Written by Adrian Kaehler and Gary Bradski, creator of the open source OpenCV library, this book provides a thorough introduction for developers, academics, roboticists, and hobbyists. You’ll learn what it takes to build applications that enable computers to "see" and make decisions based on that data. With over 500 functions that span many areas in vision, OpenCV is used for commercial applications such as security, medical imaging, pattern and face recognition, robotics, and factory product inspection. This book gives you a firm grounding in computer vision and OpenCV for building simple or sophisticated vision applications. Hands-on exercises in each chapter help you apply what you’ve learned. This volume covers the entire library, in its modern C++ implementation, including machine learning tools for computer vision. Learn OpenCV data types, array types, and array operations

Capture and store still and video images with HighGUI

Transform images to stretch, shrink, warp, remap, and repair

Explore pattern recognition, including face detection

Track objects and motion through the visual field

Reconstruct 3D images from stereo vision

Discover basic and advanced machine learning techniques in OpenCV Chapter 1 Overview What Is OpenCV? Who Uses OpenCV? What Is Computer Vision? The Origin of OpenCV Downloading and Installing OpenCV Getting the Latest OpenCV via Git More OpenCV Documentation OpenCV Contribution Repository Portability Summary Exercises Chapter 2 Introduction to OpenCV Include Files First Program—Display a Picture Second Program—Video Moving Around A Simple Transformation A Not-So-Simple Transformation Input from a Camera Writing to an AVI File Summary Exercises Chapter 3 Getting to Know OpenCV Data Types The Basics OpenCV Data Types Summary Exercises Chapter 4 Images and Large Array Types Dynamic and Variable Storage Summary Exercises Chapter 5 Array Operations More Things You Can Do with Arrays Summary Exercises Chapter 6 Drawing and Annotating Drawing Things Summary Exercises Chapter 7 Functors in OpenCV Objects That “Do Stuff” Summary Exercises Chapter 8 Image, Video, and Data Files HighGUI: Portable Graphics Toolkit Working with Image Files Working with Video Data Persistence Summary Exercises Chapter 9 Cross-Platform and Native Windows Working with Windows Summary Exercises Chapter 10 Filters and Convolution Overview Before We Begin Threshold Operations Smoothing Derivatives and Gradients Image Morphology Convolution with an Arbitrary Linear Filter Summary Exercises Chapter 11 General Image Transforms Overview Stretch, Shrink, Warp, and Rotate General Remappings Image Repair Histogram Equalization Summary Exercises Chapter 12 Image Analysis Overview Discrete Fourier Transform Integral Images The Canny Edge Detector Hough Transforms Distance Transformation Segmentation Summary Exercises Chapter 13 Histograms and Templates Histogram Representation in OpenCV Basic Manipulations with Histograms Some More Sophisticated Histograms Methods Template Matching Summary Exercises Chapter 14 Contours Contour Finding More to Do with Contours Matching Contours and Images Summary Exercises Chapter 15 Background Subtraction Overview of Background Subtraction Weaknesses of Background Subtraction Scene Modeling Averaging Background Method A More Advanced Background Subtraction Method Connected Components for Foreground Cleanup Comparing Two Background Methods OpenCV Background Subtraction Encapsulation Summary Exercises Chapter 16 Keypoints and Descriptors Keypoints and the Basics of Tracking Generalized Keypoints and Descriptors Summary Exercises Chapter 17 Tracking Concepts in Tracking Dense Optical Flow Mean-Shift and Camshift Tracking Motion Templates Estimators Summary Exercises Chapter 18 Camera Models and Calibration Camera Model Calibration Undistortion Putting Calibration All Together Summary Exercises Chapter 19 Projection and Three-Dimensional Vision Projections Affine and Perspective Transformations Three-Dimensional Pose Estimation Stereo Imaging Structure from Motion Fitting Lines in Two and Three Dimensions Summary Exercises Chapter 20 The Basics of Machine Learning in OpenCV What Is Machine Learning? Legacy Routines in the ML Library Summary Exercises Chapter 21 StatModel: The Standard Model for Learning in OpenCV Common Routines in the ML Library Machine Learning Algorithms Using cv::StatModel Summary Exercises Chapter 22 Object Detection Tree-Based Object Detection Techniques Object Detection Using Support Vector Machines Summary Exercises Chapter 23 Future of OpenCV Past and Present How Well Did Our Predictions Go Last Time? Future Functions Some AI Speculation Afterword Appendix Planar Subdivisions Delaunay Triangulation, Voronoi Tesselation Exercises Appendix opencv_contrib An Overview of the opencv_contrib Modules Appendix Calibration Patterns Calibration Patterns Used by OpenCV Title: Learning OpenCV 3 By: Adrian Kaehler, Gary Bradski Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 1024 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-3799-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-3799-8 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-3794-5 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-3794-7 Adrian Kaehler Dr. Adrian Kaehler is a senior scientist at Applied Minds Corporation. His current research includes topics in machine learning, statistical modeling, computer vision and robotics. Adrian received his Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics from Columbia university in 1998. Adrian has since held positions at Intel Corporation and the Stanford University AI Lab, and was a member of the winning Stanley race team in the DARPA Grand Challenge. He has a variety of published papers and patents in physics, electrical engineering, computer science, and robotics. View Adrian Kaehler's full profile page. Gary Bradski Dr. Gary Rost Bradski is a consulting professor in the CS department at Stanford University AI Lab where he mentors robotics, machine learning and computer vision research. He is also Senior Scientist at Willow Garage http://www.willowgarage.com, a recently founded robotics research institute/incubator. He has a BS degree in EECS from U.C. Berkeley and a PhD from Boston University. He has 20 years of industrial experience applying machine learning and computer vision spanning option trading operations at First Union National Bank, to computer vision at Intel Research to machine learning in Intel Manufacturing and several startup companies in between. Gary started the Open Source Computer Vision Library (OpenCV http://sourceforge.net/projects/​opencvlibrary/ ), the statistical Machine Learning Library (MLL comes with OpenCV), and the Probabilistic Network Library (PNL). OpenCV is used around the world in research, government and commercially. The vision libraries helped develop a notable part of the commercial Intel performance primitives library (IPP http://tinyurl.com/36ua5s). Gary also organized the vision team for Stanley, the Stanford robot that won the DARPA Grand Challenge autonomous race across the desert for a $2M team prize and helped found the Stanford AI Robotics project at Stanford http://www.cs.stanford.edu/group/stair/ working with Professor Andrew Ng. Gary has over 50 publications and 13 issued patents with 18 pending. He lives in Palo Alto with his wife and 3 daughters and bikes road or mountains as much as he can. View Gary Bradski's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Learning OpenCV 3 is a giant, or great, peacock moth (Saturnia pyri). Native to Europe, the moth’s range includes southern France and Italy, the Iberian Peninsula, and parts of Siberia and northern Africa. It inhabits open landscapes with scattered trees and shrubs and can often be found in parklands, orchards, and vineyards, where it rests under shade trees during the day. The largest of the European moths, giant peacock moths have a wingspan of up to six inches; their size and nocturnal nature can lead some observers to mistake them for bats. Their wings are gray and grayish-brown with accents of white and yellow. In the center of each wing, giant peacock moths have a large eyespot, a distinctive pattern most commonly associated with the birds they are named for. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Cassell’s Natural History, Volume 5. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Colophon Recommended for You Related Content Customer Reviews REVIEW SNAPSHOT® by PowerReviews oreilly 4.3 (based on 4 reviews) Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (1)

4 Stars (3)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (0)

1 Stars (0) 75% of respondents would recommend this to a friend. Reviewed by 4 customers Sort by Newest Oldest Highest rating Lowest rating Most helpful Least helpful Clear all filters Displaying reviews 1-4 Back to top 4.0 شركات خدميه By HANAN from San Jose 5.0 Best OpenCV 3 book By Alexei Kondratiev from San Mateo, CA About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate

Novice

Student (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 4.0 SOurcecode missing By hao from China (3 of 6 customers found this review helpful) 4.0 Very good By mimmo from italy Displaying reviews 1-4 Back to top Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $50.99 Formats: DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF Print & Ebook: $82.49 Print: $74.99