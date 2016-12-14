Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library
Learning OpenCV 3
Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library
By Adrian Kaehler, Gary Bradski
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: December 2016
Pages: 1024

Get started in the rapidly expanding field of computer vision with this practical guide. Written by Adrian Kaehler and Gary Bradski, creator of the open source OpenCV library, this book provides a thorough introduction for developers, academics, roboticists, and hobbyists. You’ll learn what it takes to build applications that enable computers to "see" and make decisions based on that data.

With over 500 functions that span many areas in vision, OpenCV is used for commercial applications such as security, medical imaging, pattern and face recognition, robotics, and factory product inspection. This book gives you a firm grounding in computer vision and OpenCV for building simple or sophisticated vision applications. Hands-on exercises in each chapter help you apply what you’ve learned.

This volume covers the entire library, in its modern C++ implementation, including machine learning tools for computer vision.

  • Learn OpenCV data types, array types, and array operations
  • Capture and store still and video images with HighGUI
  • Transform images to stretch, shrink, warp, remap, and repair
  • Explore pattern recognition, including face detection
  • Track objects and motion through the visual field
  • Reconstruct 3D images from stereo vision
  • Discover basic and advanced machine learning techniques in OpenCV
1/3/2017
 
4.0

12/17/2016
 
5.0

Best OpenCV 3 book

By Alexei Kondratiev

from San Mateo, CA

About Me Developer

Verified Buyer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

    Comments about oreilly Learning OpenCV 3:

    This is the Best OpenCV 3 book: practical implementation of the best CV book "Digital Image Processing (3rd Edition) by Rafael C. Gonzalez (Author), Richard E. Woods". Must Have if you are working with CV.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

     - You may also flag this review

    11/27/2016

    (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

     
    4.0

    SOurcecode missing

    By hao

    from China

    Comments about oreilly Learning OpenCV 3:

    The Source code samples of the book are missing.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

     - You may also flag this review

    10/20/2016

    (3 of 6 customers found this review helpful)

     
    4.0

    Very good

    By mimmo

    from italy

    Verified Buyer

    Comments about oreilly Learning OpenCV 3:

    I use it for my profession

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    (3 of 6 customers found this review helpful)

    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

     - You may also flag this review

