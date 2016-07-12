Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Think DSP Digital Signal Processing in Python By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: July 2016 Pages: 168 If you understand basic mathematics and know how to program with Python, you’re ready to dive into signal processing. While most resources start with theory to teach this complex subject, this practical book introduces techniques by showing you how they’re applied in the real world. In the first chapter alone, you’ll be able to decompose a sound into its harmonics, modify the harmonics, and generate new sounds. Author Allen Downey explains techniques such as spectral decomposition, filtering, convolution, and the Fast Fourier Transform. This book also provides exercises and code examples to help you understand the material. You’ll explore: Periodic signals and their spectrums

Harmonic structure of simple waveforms

Chirps and other sounds whose spectrum changes over time

Noise signals and natural sources of noise

The autocorrelation function for estimating pitch

The discrete cosine transform (DCT) for compression

The Fast Fourier Transform for spectral analysis

Relating operations in time to filters in the frequency domain

Linear time-invariant (LTI) system theory

Amplitude modulation (AM) used in radio Other books in this series include Think Stats and Think Bayes, also by Allen Downey. Chapter 1 Sounds and Signals Periodic Signals Spectral Decomposition Signals Reading and Writing Waves Spectrums Wave Objects Signal Objects Exercises Chapter 2 Harmonics Triangle Waves Square Waves Aliasing Computing the Spectrum Exercises Chapter 3 Non-Periodic Signals Linear Chirp Exponential Chirp Spectrum of a Chirp Spectrogram The Gabor Limit Leakage Windowing Implementing Spectrograms Exercises Chapter 4 Noise Uncorrelated Noise Integrated Spectrum Brownian Noise Pink Noise Gaussian Noise Exercises Chapter 5 Autocorrelation Correlation Serial Correlation Autocorrelation Autocorrelation of Periodic Signals Correlation as Dot Product Using NumPy Exercises Chapter 6 Discrete Cosine Transform Synthesis Synthesis with Arrays Analysis Orthogonal Matrices DCT-IV Inverse DCT The Dct Class Exercises Chapter 7 Discrete Fourier Transform Complex Exponentials Complex Signals The Synthesis Problem Synthesis with Matrices The Analysis Problem Efficient Analysis DFT The DFT Is Periodic DFT of Real Signals Exercises Chapter 8 Filtering and Convolution Smoothing Convolution The Frequency Domain The Convolution Theorem Gaussian Filter Efficient Convolution Efficient Autocorrelation Exercises Chapter 9 Differentiation and Integration Finite Differences The Frequency Domain Differentiation Integration Cumulative Sum Integrating Noise Exercises Chapter 10 LTI Systems Signals and Systems Windows and Filters Acoustic Response Systems and Convolution Proof of the Convolution Theorem Exercises Chapter 11 Modulation and Sampling Convolution with Impulses Amplitude Modulation Sampling Aliasing Interpolation Summary Exercises Title: Think DSP By: Allen B. Downey Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Allen B. Downey Allen Downey is a Professor of Computer Science at Olin College of Engineering. He has taught at Wellesley College, Colby College and U.C. Berkeley. He has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from U.C. Berkeley and Master's and Bachelor's degrees from MIT.

Allen Downey does it again! By Gustavo from Ann Arbor, MI Pros Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Basic

Not Scipy Based Best Uses Novice

