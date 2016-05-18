|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2016
Pages: 510
With millions of new users and several new models, the Raspberry Pi ecosystem continues to expand—along with a lot of new questions about the Pi’s capabilities. The second edition of this popular cookbook provides more than 240 hands-on recipes for running this tiny low-cost computer with Linux, programming it with Python, and hooking up sensors, motors, and other hardware—including Arduino and the Internet of Things.
Prolific hacker and author Simon Monk also teaches basic principles to help you use new technologies with Raspberry Pi as its ecosystem continues to develop. This cookbook is ideal for programmers and hobbyists familiar with the Pi through resources, including Getting Started with Raspberry Pi (O’Reilly). Python and other code examples from the book are available on GitHub.
- Set up your Raspberry Pi and connect to a network
- Work with its Linux-based operating system
- Program Raspberry Pi with Python
- Give your Pi "eyes" with computer vision
- Control hardware through the GPIO connector
- Use Raspberry Pi to run different types of motors
- Work with switches, keypads, and other digital inputs
- Use sensors to measure temperature, light, and distance
- Connect to IoT devices in various ways
- Create dynamic projects with Arduino
Simon Monk
Dr. Simon Monk has a degree in Cybernetics and Computer Science and a PhD in Software Engineering. Simon spent several years as an academic before he returned to industry, co-founding the mobile software company Momote Ltd. He has been an active electronics hobbyist since his early teens. Simon is now a full time author and his books include 'Getting Started with IOIO', '30 Arduino Projects for the Evil Genius', '15 Dangerously Mad Projects for the Evil Genius' and 'Arduino + Android Projects for the Evil Genius'.
View Simon Monk's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Raspberry Pi Cookbook is the Eurasian sparrowhawk (Accipiter nisus), which also goes by the names northern sparrowhawk or simply sparrowhawk. This small bird of prey is found throughout the Old World. Adult males have bluish-gray upper plumage and orange-barred underparts; females and younger birds are all brown with brown-barred underparts. The female is up to 25% larger than the male.
The sparrowhawk specializes in preying on woodland birds, but can be found in any habitat hunting garden birds in towns or cities. Males favor hunting smaller birds—tits, finches, and sparrows; females tend to catch thrushes and starlings, and are capable of killing birds weighing up to 18 ounces (500 grams) or more.
Eurasian sparrowhawks breed in nests that can measure up to 60 cm (2 feet) across, built with twigs. Afterward, four or five pale blue, brown-spotted eggs are laid. Success of breeding relies on females maintaining a high weight; the male delivers food to its mate. After 33 days, the chicks hatch, and they fledge after 24 to 28 days.
A juvenile sparrowhawk has a 34% chance of surviving its first year. After that, its chance of survival more than doubles, with 69% of adults surviving from one year to the next. The typical lifespan of these birds is four years. Mortality is greater for young males than for young females. Despite a sharp population decline after WWII, the sparrowhawk is the most common bird of prey in Europe. The use of organochlorine insecticides to treat seeds before sowing has been known to incapacitate or kill sparrowhawks. Those affected lay fragile-shelled eggs that break during incubation. After the chemicals were banned, the sparrowhawk population recovered and remains common, classified as Least Concern by BirdLife International.
The cover image is from Cassell's Natural History.
Customer Reviews
8/10/2016
(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)
4.0
Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 2nd Edition
By Jag
from Miami
About Me Developer, Sys Admin
- Concise
- Easy to understand
4/21/2016
4.0
Great for anyone interfacing Raspi to external electronics.
By Garnet
from New Westminster, BC, Canada
About Me Maker, Sys Admin
- Accurate
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Too Many External Weblink
- Expert
- Intermediate
- Novice
- Student
By Docham
from Guelph, Ontario
2/25/2016
5.0
A handy reference I'll refer to lots
By anthlis
from New Zealand
About Me Designer, Developer
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Expert
- Intermediate
- Novice
- Student
1/26/2016
5.0
Good book to start working on your RaspeberryPi
- Concise
- Easy to understand
