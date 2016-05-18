Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 2nd Edition Software and Hardware Problems and Solutions By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: May 2016 Pages: 510 With millions of new users and several new models, the Raspberry Pi ecosystem continues to expand—along with a lot of new questions about the Pi’s capabilities. The second edition of this popular cookbook provides more than 240 hands-on recipes for running this tiny low-cost computer with Linux, programming it with Python, and hooking up sensors, motors, and other hardware—including Arduino and the Internet of Things. Prolific hacker and author Simon Monk also teaches basic principles to help you use new technologies with Raspberry Pi as its ecosystem continues to develop. This cookbook is ideal for programmers and hobbyists familiar with the Pi through resources, including Getting Started with Raspberry Pi (O’Reilly). Python and other code examples from the book are available on GitHub. Set up your Raspberry Pi and connect to a network

Work with its Linux-based operating system

Program Raspberry Pi with Python

Give your Pi "eyes" with computer vision

Control hardware through the GPIO connector

Use Raspberry Pi to run different types of motors

Work with switches, keypads, and other digital inputs

Use sensors to measure temperature, light, and distance

Connect to IoT devices in various ways

Create dynamic projects with Arduino Chapter 1 Setup and Management 1.0. Introduction 1.1. Selecting a Model of Raspberry Pi 1.2. Enclosing a Raspberry Pi 1.3. Selecting a Power Supply 1.4. Selecting an Operating System Distribution 1.5. Writing a MicroSD Card with NOOBS 1.6. Connecting the System 1.7. Connecting a DVI or VGA Monitor 1.8. Using a Composite Video Monitor/TV 1.9. Adjusting the Picture Size on Your Monitor 1.10. Maximizing Performance 1.11. Changing Your Password 1.12. Setting the Pi to Boot Straight into a Windowing System 1.13. Shutting Down Your Raspberry Pi 1.14. Installing the Raspberry Pi Camera Module 1.15. Using Bluetooth Chapter 2 Networking 2.0. Introduction 2.1. Connecting to a Wired Network 2.2. Finding Your IP Address 2.3. Setting a Static IP Address 2.4. Setting the Network Name of a Raspberry Pi 2.5. Setting Up a Wireless Connection 2.6. Connecting with a Console Lead 2.7. Controlling the Pi Remotely with SSH 2.8. Controlling the Pi Remotely with VNC 2.9. Controlling the Pi Remotely with RDP 2.10. File Sharing on a Mac Network 2.11. Sharing the Pi Screen on a Mac 2.12. Using a Raspberry Pi for Network Attached Storage 2.13. Network Printing Chapter 3 Operating System 3.0. Introduction 3.1. Moving Files Around Graphically 3.2. Starting a Terminal Session 3.3. Navigating the Filesystem Using a Terminal 3.4. Copying a File or Folder 3.5. Renaming a File or Folder 3.6. Editing a File 3.7. Viewing the Contents of a File 3.8. Creating a File Without Using an Editor 3.9. Creating a Directory 3.10. Deleting a File or Directory 3.11. Performing Tasks with Superuser Privileges 3.12. Understanding File Permissions 3.13. Changing File Permissions 3.14. Changing File Ownership 3.15. Making a Screen Capture 3.16. Installing Software with apt-get 3.17. Removing Software Installed with apt-get 3.18. Installing Python Packages with Pip 3.19. Fetching Files from the Command Line 3.20. Fetching Source Code with Git 3.21. Running a Program or Script Automatically on Startup 3.22. Running a Program or Script Automatically as a Service 3.23. Running a Program or Script Automatically at Regular Intervals 3.24. Finding Things 3.25. Using the Command-Line History 3.26. Monitoring Processor Activity 3.27. Working with File Archives 3.28. Listing Connected USB Devices 3.29. Redirecting Output from the Command Line to a File 3.30. Concatenating Files 3.31. Using Pipes 3.32. Hiding Output to the Terminal 3.33. Running Programs in the Background 3.34. Creating Command Aliases 3.35. Setting the Date and Time 3.36. Finding Out How Much Room You Have on the SD Card Chapter 4 Software 4.0. Introduction 4.1. Making a Media Center 4.2. Installing Office Software 4.3. Installing other Browsers 4.4. Using the Pi Store 4.5. Making a Webcam Server 4.6. Running a Vintage Game Console Emulator 4.7. Running Minecraft Pi Edition 4.8. Running a Minecraft Server 4.9. Running Open Arena 4.10. Raspberry Pi Radio Transmitter 4.11. Running GIMP 4.12. Internet Radio Chapter 5 Python Basics 5.0. Introduction 5.1. Deciding Between Python 2 and Python 3 5.2. Editing Python Programs with IDLE 5.3. Using the Python Console 5.4. Running Python Programs from the Terminal 5.5. Variables 5.6. Displaying Output 5.7. Reading User Input 5.8. Arithmetic 5.9. Creating Strings 5.10. Concatenating (Joining) Strings 5.11. Converting Numbers to Strings 5.12. Converting Strings to Numbers 5.13. Finding the Length of a String 5.14. Finding the Position of One String Inside Another 5.15. Extracting Part of a String 5.16. Replacing One String of Characters with Another Inside a String 5.17. Converting a String to Upper- or Lowercase 5.18. Running Commands Conditionally 5.19. Comparing Values 5.20. Logical Operators 5.21. Repeating Instructions an Exact Number of Times 5.22. Repeating Instructions Until Some Condition Changes 5.23. Breaking Out of a Loop 5.24. Defining a Function in Python Chapter 6 Python Lists and Dictionaries 6.0. Introduction 6.1. Creating a List 6.2. Accessing Elements of a List 6.3. Finding the Length of a List 6.4. Adding Elements to a List 6.5. Removing Elements from a List 6.6. Creating a List by Parsing a String 6.7. Iterating Over a List 6.8. Enumerating a List 6.9. Sorting a List 6.10. Cutting Up a List 6.11. Applying a Function to a List 6.12. Creating a Dictionary 6.13. Accessing a Dictionary 6.14. Removing Things from a Dictionary 6.15. Iterating Over Dictionaries Chapter 7 Advanced Python 7.0. Introduction 7.1. Formatting Numbers 7.2. Formatting Dates and Times 7.3. Returning More Than One Value 7.4. Defining a Class 7.5. Defining a Method 7.6. Inheritance 7.7. Writing to a File 7.8. Reading from a File 7.9. Pickling 7.10. Handling Exceptions 7.11. Using Modules 7.12. Random Numbers 7.13. Making Web Requests from Python 7.14. Command-Line Arguments in Python 7.15. Running Linux Commands from Python 7.16. Sending Email from Python 7.17. Writing a Simple Web Server in Python 7.18. Doing More Than One Thing at a Time 7.19. Doing Nothing in Python 7.20. Using Python with Minecraft Pi Edition Chapter 8 Computer Vision 8.0. Introduction 8.1. Installing SimpleCV 8.2. Setting Up a USB Camera for Computer Vision 8.3. Using a Raspberry Pi Camera Module for Computer Vision 8.4. Counting Coins 8.5. Face Detection 8.6. Motion Detection 8.7. Optical Character Recognition Chapter 9 Hardware Basics 9.0. Introduction 9.1. Finding Your Way Around the GPIO Connector 9.2. Keeping Your Raspberry Pi Safe When Using the GPIO Connector 9.3. Setting Up I2C 9.4. Using I2C Tools 9.5. Setting Up SPI 9.6. Installing PySerial for Access to the Serial Port from Python 9.7. Installing Minicom to Test the Serial Port 9.8. Using a Breadboard with Jumper Leads 9.9. Using a Breadboard with a Pi Cobbler 9.10. Using a Raspberry Squid 9.11. Using a Raspberry Squid Button 9.12. Converting 5V Signals to 3.3V with Two Resistors 9.13. Converting 5V Signals to 3.3V with a Level Converter Module 9.14. Powering a Raspberry Pi with Batteries 9.15. Powering a Raspberry Pi with a LiPo Battery 9.16. Getting Started with the Sense HAT 9.17. Getting Started with the Explorer HAT Pro 9.18. Getting Started with a RaspiRobot Board 9.19. Using a Pi Plate Prototyping Board 9.20. Making a Hardware At Top (HAT) 9.21. The Pi Compute Module 9.22. The Pi Zero Chapter 10 Controlling Hardware 10.0. Introduction 10.1. Connecting an LED 10.2. Leaving the GPIO Pins in a Safe State 10.3. Controlling the Brightness of an LED 10.4. Make a Buzzing Sound 10.5. Switching a High-Power DC Device Using a Transistor 10.6. Switching a High-Power Device Using a Relay 10.7. Controlling High-Voltage AC Devices 10.8. Making a User Interface to Turn Things On and Off 10.9. Making a User Interface to Control PWM Power for LEDs and Motors 10.10. Changing the Color of an RGB LED 10.11. Using Lots of LEDs (Charlieplexing) 10.12. Using an Analog Meter as a Display 10.13. Programming with Interrupts Chapter 11 Motors 11.0. Introduction 11.1. Controlling Servo Motors 11.2. Controlling Servo Motors Precisely 11.3. Controlling Many Servo Motors 11.4. Controlling the Speed of a DC Motor 11.5. Controlling the Direction of a DC Motor 11.6. Using a Unipolar Stepper Motor 11.7. Using a Bipolar Stepper Motor 11.8. Using a Stepper Motor HAT to Drive a Bipolar Stepper Motor 11.9. Using a RaspiRobot Board to Drive a Bipolar Stepper Motor 11.10. Building a Simple Robot Rover Chapter 12 Digital Inputs 12.0. Introduction 12.1. Connecting a Push Switch 12.2. Toggling with a Push Switch 12.3. Using a Two-Position Toggle or Slide Switch 12.4. Using a Center-Off Toggle or Slide Switch 12.5. Debouncing a Button Press 12.6. Using an External Pull-up Resistor 12.7. Using a Rotary (Quadrature) Encoder 12.8. Using a Keypad 12.9. Detecting Movement 12.10. Adding GPS to the Raspberry Pi 12.11. Intercepting Keypresses 12.12. Intercepting Mouse Movements 12.13. Using a Real-Time Clock Module Chapter 13 Sensors 13.0. Introduction 13.1. Using Resistive Sensors 13.2. Measuring Light 13.3. Measuring Temperature with a Thermistor 13.4. Detecting Methane 13.5. Measuring a Voltage 13.6. Reducing Voltages for Measurement 13.7. Using Resistive Sensors with an ADC 13.8. Measuring Temperature with an ADC 13.9. Measuring the Raspberry Pi CPU Temperature 13.10. Measuring Temperature, Humidity, and Pressure with a Sense HAT 13.11. Measuring Temperature Using a Digital Sensor 13.12. Measuring Acceleration with an MCP3008 Module 13.13. Using the Inertial Management Unit (IMU) of the Sense HAT 13.14. Finding Magnetic North with the Sense HAT 13.15. Sensing a Magnet with a Reed Switch 13.16. Sensing a Magnet with the Sense HAT 13.17. Measuring Distance 13.18. Capacitative Touch Sensing 13.19. Displaying Sensor Values 13.20. Logging to a USB Flash Drive Chapter 14 Displays 14.0. Introduction 14.1. Using a Four-Digit LED Display 14.2. Displaying Messages on an I2C LED Matrix 14.3. Using the Sense HAT LED Matrix Display 14.4. Displaying Messages on an Alphanumeric LCD HAT 14.5. Displaying Messages on an Alphanumeric LCD Module 14.6. Using an OLED Graphical Display 14.7. Using Addressable RGB LED Strips Chapter 15 The Internet of Things 15.0. Introduction 15.1. Controlling GPIO Outputs Using a Web Interface 15.2. Displaying Sensor Readings on a Web Page 15.3. Sending Email and Other Notifications with IFTTT 15.4. Sending Tweets Using ThingSpeak 15.5. CheerLights 15.6. Sending Sensor Data to ThingSpeak 15.7. Responding to Tweets Using Dweet and IFTTT Chapter 16 Arduino and Raspberry Pi 16.0. Introduction 16.1. Programming an Arduino from Raspberry Pi 16.2. Communicating with the Arduino by Using the Serial Monitor 16.3. Setting Up PyFirmata to Control an Arduino from a Raspberry Pi 16.4. Writing Digital Outputs on an Arduino from a Raspberry Pi 16.5. Using PyFirmata with TTL Serial 16.6. Reading Arduino Digital Inputs Using PyFirmata 16.7. Reading Arduino Analog Inputs Using PyFirmata 16.8. Analog Outputs (PWM) with PyFirmata 16.9. Controlling a Servo Using PyFirmata 16.10. Custom Communication with an Arduino over TTL Serial 16.11. Custom Communication with an Arduino over I2C 16.12. Using Small Arduinos with a Raspberry Pi 16.13. Getting Started with an aLaMode Board and a Raspberry Pi 16.14. Using an Arduino Shield with an aLaMode Board and a Raspberry Pi Appendix Parts and Suppliers Parts Prototyping Equipment Resistors and Capacitors Transistors and Diodes Integrated Circuits Opto-Electronics Modules Miscellaneous Appendix Raspberry Pi Pinouts Raspberry Pi 3/2 model B, B+, A+, Zero Raspberry Pi model B rev. 2, A Raspberry Pi model B rev. 1 Title: Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 2nd Edition By: Simon Monk Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Easy to understand

4.0 Great for anyone interfacing Raspi to external electronics. By Garnet from New Westminster, BC, Canada

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Intermediate

Novice

Student 5.0 Excellent By Docham from Guelph, Ontario 5.0 A handy reference I'll refer to lots By anthlis from New Zealand

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Intermediate

Novice

Student 5.0 Good book to start working on your RaspeberryPi By FigMig from Mexico

