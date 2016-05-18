Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 2nd Edition
By Simon Monk
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2016
Pages: 510

With millions of new users and several new models, the Raspberry Pi ecosystem continues to expand—along with a lot of new questions about the Pi’s capabilities. The second edition of this popular cookbook provides more than 240 hands-on recipes for running this tiny low-cost computer with Linux, programming it with Python, and hooking up sensors, motors, and other hardware—including Arduino and the Internet of Things.

Prolific hacker and author Simon Monk also teaches basic principles to help you use new technologies with Raspberry Pi as its ecosystem continues to develop. This cookbook is ideal for programmers and hobbyists familiar with the Pi through resources, including Getting Started with Raspberry Pi (O’Reilly). Python and other code examples from the book are available on GitHub.

  • Set up your Raspberry Pi and connect to a network
  • Work with its Linux-based operating system
  • Program Raspberry Pi with Python
  • Give your Pi "eyes" with computer vision
  • Control hardware through the GPIO connector
  • Use Raspberry Pi to run different types of motors
  • Work with switches, keypads, and other digital inputs
  • Use sensors to measure temperature, light, and distance
  • Connect to IoT devices in various ways
  • Create dynamic projects with Arduino
8/10/2016

(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

 
4.0

By Jag

from Miami

About Me Developer, Sys Admin

Verified Buyer

Pros

  • Concise
  • Easy to understand

Cons

  • Too basic

Best Uses

  • Novice
  • Student

Comments about oreilly Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 2nd Edition:

The book can be used as a lookup reference on how to perform many procedures on the Rpi.
Finding and performing a certain procedure is as easy as looking up a recipe.
If you want basic and simple starting procedures, this book is recommended. The book is a bit boring as far as style but it is basically a collection of procedures

Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

Was this review helpful? Yes / No

 - You may also flag this review

4/21/2016
 
4.0

Great for anyone interfacing Raspi to external electronics.

By Garnet

from New Westminster, BC, Canada

About Me Maker, Sys Admin

Verified Buyer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples

Cons

  • Too Many External Weblink

Best Uses

  • Expert
  • Intermediate
  • Novice
  • Student

Comments about oreilly Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 2nd Edition:

Great book for the person who wants to interface the Raspi with external electronics. Lots of great info. But also a lot of external links to more information so it's not really a stand-alone book. You will likely read on your ereader, then open the PDF on your computer so you can get further info from the embedded links.

Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

Was this review helpful? Yes / No

 - You may also flag this review

3/24/2016
 
5.0

Excellent

By Docham

from Guelph, Ontario

Verified Buyer

Comments about oreilly Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 2nd Edition:

I was looking for an introduction to understanding and using the world of raspberry pi for myself and my grandson. This book fulfilled all my expectations

Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

Was this review helpful? Yes / No

 - You may also flag this review

2/25/2016
 
5.0

A handy reference I'll refer to lots

By anthlis

from New Zealand

About Me Designer, Developer

Verified Buyer

Pros

  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Expert
    • Intermediate
    • Novice
    • Student

    Comments about oreilly Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 2nd Edition:

    I had started to compile a similar notes journal about how to do specific things with the R-Pi. Now I have this book which has usefully replaced it.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

     - You may also flag this review

    1/26/2016
     
    5.0

    Good book to start working on your RaspeberryPi

    By FigMig

    from Mexico

    About Me Developer

    Verified Buyer

    Pros

    • Concise
    • Easy to understand

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Novice

      Comments about oreilly Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 2nd Edition:

      Good book as a startup when starting working with your RaspberryPi.

      Easy to read. Gives you an overview of what's available in RaspberryPi. If you are not familiarized with Linux environments, helps you with the common commands and utilities.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      Was this review helpful? Yes / No

       - You may also flag this review

      Displaying reviews 1-5

      Back to top

      		  
