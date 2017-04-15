Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Scaling Web Resources in the Cloud
The Art of Capacity Planning, 2nd Edition
Scaling Web Resources in the Cloud
By Arun Kejariwal, John Allspaw
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017 (est.)
Pages: 200

A great success, The Art of Capacity Planning in 2008 showed engineers practical methods for measuring, analyzing, and predicting website capacity. This thoroughly revised second edition not only updates and refines methods for an industry that’s since evolved by leaps and bounds, but also provides up-to-date content on the latest technological developments, including topics characteristic of current cloud systems, such as:

  • Dynamic capacity management via autoscaling
  • Capacity planning in the presence of anomalies
  • Application characterization and hardware selection
  • Capacity management of docker containers

Through the firsthand experience and deep research background of authors Arun Kejariwal and John Allspaw, you’ll gain a solid foundation for addressing your organization’s unique capacity issues.

