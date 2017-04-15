Larger Cover The Art of Capacity Planning, 2nd Edition Scaling Web Resources in the Cloud By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 (est.) Pages: 200 A great success, The Art of Capacity Planning in 2008 showed engineers practical methods for measuring, analyzing, and predicting website capacity. This thoroughly revised second edition not only updates and refines methods for an industry that’s since evolved by leaps and bounds, but also provides up-to-date content on the latest technological developments, including topics characteristic of current cloud systems, such as: Dynamic capacity management via autoscaling

Capacity planning in the presence of anomalies

Application characterization and hardware selection

Through the firsthand experience and deep research background of authors Arun Kejariwal and John Allspaw, you'll gain a solid foundation for addressing your organization's unique capacity issues.

Arun Kejariwal Arun Kejariwal (Twitter) is a software engineer at Twitter, where he works on research and development of novel techniques for time series analysis. He open sourced R packages - AnomalyDetection and BreakoutDetection - which have been widely used in a variety of domains such as, but not limited to, medicine, social ecology, sports. Prior to joining Twitter, Arun worked on research and development of practical and statistically rigorous methodologies to deliver high performance, availability, and scalability in large-scale distributed clusters. Some of the techniques he helped develop have been published in peer-reviewed international conferences and journals. View Arun Kejariwal's full profile page. John Allspaw John Allspaw is currently Operations Engineering Manager at Flickr, the popular photo site. He has had extensive experience working with growing web sites since 1999. These include online news magazines Salon.com, InfoWorld.com, Macworld.com and social networking sites that experienced extreme growth (Friendster and Flickr). During his time at Friendster, traffic increased 5X. He was responsible for their transition from a couple dozen servers in a failing data center to over 400 machines across two data centers, and the complete redesign of the backing infrastructure. When he joined Flickr, they had 10 servers in a tiny data center in Vancouver; they are now located in multiple data centers across the US. Prior to his web experience, Allspaw worked in modeling and simulation as a mechanical engineer doing car crash simulations for the NHTSA.