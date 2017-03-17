Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
From Common UX Implementations to Complex Responsive Animation
SVG Animations
By Sarah Drasner
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 246

SVG is extremely powerful, with its reduced HTTP requests and crispness on any display. It becomes increasingly more interesting as you explore its capabilities for responsive animation and performance boons. When you animate SVG, you must be aware of normal image traits like composition, color, implementation, and optimization. But when you animate, it increases the complexity of each of these factors exponentially.

This practical book takes a deep dive into how you can to solve these problems with stability, performance, and creativity in mind.

  • Learn how to make SVG cross-browser compatible, backwards compatible, optimized, and responsive
  • Plan and debug animation
  • Make a complex animation responsive, as many sites are responsive
  • Profile each animation technique in terms of performance so that you know what you're getting in to with each library or native technology
