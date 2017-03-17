Search Inside and Read Larger Cover SVG Animations From Common UX Implementations to Complex Responsive Animation By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Pages: 246 SVG is extremely powerful, with its reduced HTTP requests and crispness on any display. It becomes increasingly more interesting as you explore its capabilities for responsive animation and performance boons. When you animate SVG, you must be aware of normal image traits like composition, color, implementation, and optimization. But when you animate, it increases the complexity of each of these factors exponentially. This practical book takes a deep dive into how you can to solve these problems with stability, performance, and creativity in mind. Learn how to make SVG cross-browser compatible, backwards compatible, optimized, and responsive

Plan and debug animation

Make a complex animation responsive, as many sites are responsive

Profile each animation technique in terms of performance so that you know what you're getting in to with each library or native technology Chapter 1 The Anatomy of an SVG SVG DOM Syntax viewBox and preserveAspectRatio Drawing Shapes Responsive SVG, Grouping, and Drawing Paths SVG on Export, Recommendations, and Optimization Reduce Path Points Optimization Tools Chapter 2 Animating with CSS Animating with SVG Benefits of Drawing with SVG Silky-Smooth Animation Chapter 3 CSS Animation and Hand-Drawn SVG Sprites Keyframe Animation with steps() and SVG Sprites, Two Ways Chapter 4 Creating a Responsive SVG Sprite SVG Sprites and CSS for Responsive Development Grouping and DRYing It Out The viewBox Trick Responsive Animation Chapter 5 UI/UX Animations with No External Libraries Context-Shifting in UX Patterns Putting It All Together Chapter 6 Animating Data Visualizations Why Use Animation in Data Visualization? D3 with CSS Animation Example Chartist with CSS Animation Example Animating with D3 Chapter 7 A Comparison of Web Animation Technologies Native Animation External Libraries Not Suggested React-Specific Workflows Covering Ground Chapter 8 Animating with GreenSock Basic GreenSock Syntax Chapter 9 GreenSock’s Timeline A Simple Timeline Relative Labels Nested and Master Timelines Chapter 10 MorphSVG and Motion Along a Path MorphSVG Motion Along a Path Chapter 11 Stagger Effects, Tweening HSL, and SplitText for Text Animation Staggered Animations Relative HSL Color Animation Chapter 12 DrawSVG and Draggable Draggable DrawSVG Chapter 13 Mo.js Base Premises Shapes Shape Motion Chapter 14 React-Motion <Motion /> <StaggeredMotion /> Chapter 15 Animating the Unanimatable: Motion with Attributes and Bare-Metal Implementations requestAnimationFrame() GreenSock’s AttrPlugin Practical Application: Animating the viewBox Chapter 16 Responsive Animation Some Quick Responsive Tips GreenSock and Responsive SVG Responsive SVG, with or without GreenSock Responsive Reorganization by Updating the ViewBox Responsive Reorganization with Multiple SVGs and Media Queries Chapter 17 Designing, Prototyping, and Animation in Component Libraries Designing an Animation Prototyping Animations in Component Libraries Title: SVG Animations By: Sarah Drasner Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Sarah Drasner Sarah is an award-winning speaker, consultant, and staff writer at CSS-Tricks. Sarah is also the co-founder of Web Animation Workshops, with Val Head. Sarah has given a Frontend Masters workshop on Advanced SVG Animations and is formerly manager of UX design & engineering at Trulia (Zillow). View Sarah Drasner's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of SVG Animations is a Knysna turaco (Tauraco corythaix). It is part of the Musophagidae family (which translates to "banana-eaters"), and can be found in forests of South Africa and Swaziland. The Knysna turaco is a distinguishable bird given its markings and coloring. Averaging 15 to 17 inches long (including their long tail), they are mostly green in plummage, which helps them blend in with treetops, but also have red flight feathers and shades of blue on the tops of their wings. Their bills are a bright orangish-red and come close to matching the color of their eye rings, which are lined with white borders along the bottom and part of the top of their eyes. Except for juveniles, their green crests are also topped with a streak of white. Like other exotic birds, the Knysna turaco's diet relies heavily on insects and fruit, as well as earthworms. Food seems to be in great supply, so the Knysna turaco population is holding steady. These birds build shallow nests in trees where breeding will take place. Breeding season varies based on region. One to two eggs are laid per cycle and are incubated for 12 to 21 days by both the male and female of a pair. It's not uncommon for just one of the two eggs to hatch. The young will venture outside of the nest after 18 days of hatching, but aren't mature and independent for an additional three weeks. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover illustration is by Karen Montgomery, based on a black and white engraving from Wood's Illustrated Natural History. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.