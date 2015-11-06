Search Inside and Read Larger Cover SQL and Relational Theory, 3rd Edition How to Write Accurate SQL Code By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2015 Pages: 582 SQL is full of difficulties and traps for the unwary. You can avoid them if you understand relational theory, but only if you know how to put that theory into practice. In this book, Chris Date explains relational theory in depth, and demonstrates through numerous examples and exercises how you can apply it to your use of SQL. This third edition has been revised, extended, and improved throughout. Topics whose treatment has been expanded include data types and domains, table comparisons, image relations, aggregate operators and summarization, view updating, and subqueries. A special feature of this edition is a new appendix on NoSQL and relational theory. Could you write an SQL query to find employees who have worked at least once in every programming department in the company? And be sure it’s correct?

Why is proper column naming so important?

Nulls in the database cause wrong answers. Why? What you can do about it?

How can image relations help you formulate complex SQL queries?

Why is proper column naming so important? Nulls in the database cause wrong answers. Why? What you can do about it? How can image relations help you formulate complex SQL queries? SQL supports "quantified comparisons," but they're better avoided. Why? And how? Database theory and practice have evolved considerably since Codd first defined the relational model, back in 1969. This book draws on decades of experience to present the most up to date treatment of the material available anywhere. Anyone with a modest to advanced background in SQL can benefit from the insights it contains. The book is product independent. Chapter 1 Setting the Scene The relational model is much misunderstood Some remarks on terminology Principles not products A review of the original model Model vs. implementation Properties of relations Base vs. derived relations Relations vs. relvars Values vs. variables Concluding remarks Exercises Answers Chapter 2 Types and Domains Types and relations Equality comparisons Data value atomicity What's a type? Scalar vs. nonscalar types Scalar types in SQL Type checking and coercion in SQL Collations in SQL Row and table types in SQL Concluding remarks Exercises Answers Chapter 3 Tuples and Relations, Rows and Tables What's a tuple? Rows in SQL What's a relation? Relations and their bodies Relations are n-dimensional Relational comparisons TABLE_DUM and TABLE_DEE Tables in SQL Column naming in SQL Concluding remarks Exercises Answers Chapter 4 No Duplicates, No Nulls What's wrong with duplicates? Duplicates: further issues Avoiding duplicates in SQL What's wrong with nulls? Avoiding nulls in SQL A remark on outer join Concluding remarks Exercises Answers Chapter 5 Base Relvars, Base Tables Updating is set level Relational assignment More on candidate keys More on foreign keys Relvars and predicates Relations vs. types Exercises Answers Chapter 6 SQL and Relational Algebra I: The Original Operators Some preliminaries More on closure Restriction Projection Join Union, intersection, and difference Which operators are primitive? Formulating expressions one step at a time What do relational expressions mean? Evaluating SQL table expressions Expression transformation The reliance on attribute names Exercises Answers Chapter 7 SQL and Relational Algebra II: Additional Operators Exclusive union Semijoin and semidifference Extend Image relations Divide Aggregate operators Image relations revisited Summarization Summarization revisited Group, ungroup, and relation valued attributes "What if" queries A note on recursion What about ORDER BY? Exercises Answers Chapter 8 SQL and Constraints Type constraints Type constraints in SQL Database constraints Database constraints in SQL Transactions Why database constraint checking must be immediate But doesn't some checking have to be deferred? Constraints and predicates Miscellaneous issues Exercises Answers Chapter 9 SQL and Views Views are relvars Views and predicates Retrieval operations Views and constraints Update operations What are views for? Views and snapshots Exercises Answers Chapter 10 SQL and Logic Why do we need logic? Simple and compound propositions Simple and compound predicates Quantification Relational calculus More on quantification Some equivalences Concluding remarks Exercises Answers Chapter 11 Using Logic to Formulate SQL Expressions Some transformation laws Example 1: Logical implication Example 2: Universal quantification Example 3: Implication and universal quantification Example 4: Correlated subqueries Example 5: Naming subexpressions Example 6: More on naming subexpressions Example 7: Dealing with ambiguity Example 8: Using COUNT Example 9: Another variation Example 10: UNIQUE quantification Example 11: ALL or ANY comparisons Example 12: GROUP BY and HAVING Exercises Answers Chapter 12 Miscellaneous SQL Topics SELECT * Explicit tables Dot qualification Range variables Subqueries "Possibly nondeterministic" expressions Empty sets A simplified BNF grammar Exercises Answers Appendix The Relational Model The relational model vs. others The significance of theory The relational model defined Database variables Objectives of the relational model Some database principles What remains to be done? Appendix SQL Departures from the Relational Model Appendix A Relational Approach to Missing Information Vertical decomposition Horizontal decomposition What do the shaded entries mean? Constraints Queries More on predicates Exercises Answers Appendix A Tutorial D Grammar Appendix Summary of Recommendations Appendix NoSQL and Relational Theory Functional segmentation Sharding Eventual consistency The Fernandez interview Appendix Suggestions for Further Reading

C.J. Date C.J. Date has a stature that is unique within the database industry. C.J. is a prolific writer, and is well-known for his best-selling textbook: An Introduction to Database Systems (Addison Wesley). C.J. is an exceptionally clear-thinking writer who can lay out principles and theory in a way easily understood by his audience.