Introduction to Ajax

This practical guide book is ideal for budding JavaScript developers who want a good understanding of Ajax, the set of techniques for creating asynchronous web applications. Beginning with a recap of the JavaScript features that enable the technology, you’ll learn Ajax through clear examples and practical mini-projects.
Also, to help you gain a more fundamental understanding of the technology, author Mark Simon uses pure JavaScript for the examples, rather than rely on libraries such as jQuery. You’ll learn how to write clean, maintainable code, and develop reusable tools.
Mark Simon began his career as a Mathematics teacher, also developing his skills as a debating coach. During this time he also started working with personal computers and started teaching and developing in this area.After teaching, he moved into computer consultancy, and then into Adulteducation and training in IT. He currently has my own business in thisarea contracting to other developers and trainers.
Mark's other interests include reading, music, art and drama.