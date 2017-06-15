Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Working with Visual Studio 2015, AngularJS, and ASP.NET Web API
Developing SPAs
By James Bender
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2017 (est.)
Pages: 500

Good news for .NET developers looking to develop Single Page Applications (SPAs): Visual Studio 2015 now includes tools such as Gulp, Grunt, and Bower, and has improved support for JavaScript. This practical book demonstrates how to tie all of these technologies together in Visual Studio in a way .NET developers will understand, appreciate, and find incredibly useful.

If you’re familiar with the basics of web development (HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Request/Response pattern) and C#, this book will get you started with SPAs.

