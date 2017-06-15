Developing SPAs

Good news for .NET developers looking to develop Single Page Applications (SPAs): Visual Studio 2015 now includes tools such as Gulp, Grunt, and Bower, and has improved support for JavaScript. This practical book demonstrates how to tie all of these technologies together in Visual Studio in a way .NET developers will understand, appreciate, and find incredibly useful.

If you’re familiar with the basics of web development (HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Request/Response pattern) and C#, this book will get you started with SPAs.