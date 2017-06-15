Developing SPAs

Good news for .NET developers looking to develop Single Page Applications (SPAs): Visual Studio 2015 now includes tools such as Gulp, Grunt, and Bower, and has improved support for JavaScript. This practical book demonstrates how to tie all of these technologies together in Visual Studio in a way .NET developers will understand, appreciate, and find incredibly useful.
If you’re familiar with the basics of web development (HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Request/Response pattern) and C#, this book will get you started with SPAs.
James Bender has worked as a developer and architect on everything from small, single-user applications to enterprise-scale, multi-user systems. His specialties are .NET development and architecture, TDD, SOA, WCF, web development, cloud computing, and agile development methodologies. He is an experienced mentor and author. James is a Microsoft MVP, ASP.NET Insider and former President of the Central Ohio .NET Developers Group. James's book "Professional Test Driven Development with C#: Developing Real World Applications with TDD" was released in May of 2011.