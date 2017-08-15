See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
A Bestselling Hands-On Java Tutorial
Learning Java, 5th Edition
By Patrick Niemeyer, Daniel Leuck
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: August 2017 (est.)
Pages: 800

Java is used on everything from mobile phones and robots to massive enterprise systems. The fifth edition of Learning Java thoroughly updates this bestselling series to cover the Java 8 and Java 9 language features and APIs. Authors Patrick Niemeyer and Dan Leuck include up-to-date examples and discussions of these new features, including lambdas and streams, new functional interfaces, and an introduction to the new core language features brought forward with Java 9.

