Hacking DNA with Rapid DNA Prototyping Synthetic Biology for Everyone By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: August 2017 (est.) Pages: 250 While it's cool to create an iPhone app or a killer website, it's way cooler to design, build, and grow genetic circuits with real DNA, using a self-replicating bio-nano robot that does useful work and makes valuable stuff. This practical hands-on guide book you through the steps necessary to do real genetic engineering at home, using DNA parts that fit together like Legos. This is the official Rapid DNA Prototyping (RDP) book endorsed by Synbiota Inc., the developer of RDP. It relates solely to the RDP DNA Assembly standard.

Justin Pahara Dr. Justin Pahara has more than a decade of bioengineering experience as well as extensive knowledge of synthetic biology tech, markets, and work-flows. Justin studied Synthetic Biology at the University of Cambridge (PhD, MoTI in JBS), Singularity University (GSP-10; Google Fellow), iGEM (2007, 2008), the University of Alberta (B.Sc., M.Sc.). Connor Dickie Connor Dickie co-founded Synbiota Inc. to accelerate biotechnology R&D. Synbiota is a rapid prototyping software/wetware platform for synthetic biology that puts the power of life into the hands of enthusiasts and researchers around the globe. Connor is an alumnus of the MIT Media Lab where he created context-sensitive and attention-aware computers that have since been commercialized by Samsung. Connor is an alumnus of Mozillaâ??s WebFWD program, and winner of the 2014 SXSW Interactive Accelerator. Connor is also co-founder of DIYBio communities in Toronto and Montreal. Ellen Jorgensen Dr. Ellen Jorgensen is co-founder and Executive Director of Genspace, a nonprofit community laboratory dedicated to promoting citizen science and access to biotechnology.



Since 2009 Genspace has served the greater New York area by providing educational outreach, cultural events, and a platform for science innovation at the grassroots level. Dr. Jorgensen is passionate about increasing science literacy in both student and adult populations, particularly in the areas of molecular and synthetic biology. She regularly mentors teams engaged in DNA-based science competitions such as iGEM (where she led gold medal-winning teams in 2011, 2014 & 2015) and the Urban Barcode Project.



Five years ago she initiated Genspace's award-winning curriculum of informal science education for adults in biotechnology and synthetic biology, which resulted in Genspace being named one of the World's Top 10 Innovative Companies in Education by Fast Company magazine. Ellen's efforts to develop Genspace into a haven for entrepreneurship, innovation and citizen science have been chronicled by Nature Medicine, Science, Discover Magazine, Wired, Make, BBC News, Dan Rather Reports, PBS News Hour, The Discovery Channel, and The New York Times. She has a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from New York University, spent many years in the biotechnology industry, and is currently adjunct faculty at New York Medical College, Scientist-In-Residence at the School of Visual Arts, and a Visiting Professor at The Cooper Union. Ellen's talk 'Biohacking- you can do it, too' at TEDGlobal 2012 has received over a million views.