Synthetic Biology for Everyone
Hacking DNA with Rapid DNA Prototyping
Synthetic Biology for Everyone
By Justin Pahara, Connor Dickie, Ellen Jorgensen
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: August 2017 (est.)
Pages: 250

While it’s cool to create an iPhone app or a killer website, it’s way cooler to design, build, and grow genetic circuits with real DNA, using a self-replicating bio-nano robot that does useful work and makes valuable stuff. This practical hands-on guide book you through the steps necessary to do real genetic engineering at home, using DNA parts that fit together like Legos.

This is the official Rapid DNA Prototyping (RDP) book endorsed by Synbiota Inc., the developer of RDP. It relates solely to the RDP DNA Assembly standard.

