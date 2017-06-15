Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Easy-to-Implement Plans to Make Your Website More Useful
WordPress Projects
By George Plumley
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2017 (est.)
Pages: 325

It’s relatively quick and easy to begin a self-hosted WordPress website, but adding the content and functions that actually make your site work is much more challenging. With this practical book, you’ll learn the process, tools, and tips you need to lay out content in self-hosted WordPress installations successfully.

Author George Plumley, a website consultant and trainer who’s worked exclusively with WordPress for over 8 years, offers a visual guide to adding more than 50 common functions to WordPress. You’ll learn everything from setting up a contact form to offering simple e-commerce solutions. Ideal for beginning to intermediate site builders using self-hosted WordPress, the fully illustrated steps in this book make it easy for you to get the site you want.

  • Get a step-by-step instructions for each common project use case
  • Discover alternative WordPress plugins
  • Use handy tips and tricks for content strategy and layout
  • Learn through easy-to-follow screenshot examples
  • Explore how to extend WordPress with plugins and templates
