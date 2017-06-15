WordPress Projects

It’s relatively quick and easy to begin a self-hosted WordPress website, but adding the content and functions that actually make your site work is much more challenging. With this practical book, you’ll learn the process, tools, and tips you need to lay out content in self-hosted WordPress installations successfully.
Author George Plumley, a website consultant and trainer who’s worked exclusively with WordPress for over 8 years, offers a visual guide to adding more than 50 common functions to WordPress. You’ll learn everything from setting up a contact form to offering simple e-commerce solutions. Ideal for beginning to intermediate site builders using self-hosted WordPress, the fully illustrated steps in this book make it easy for you to get the site you want.
Get a step-by-step instructions for each common project use case
Discover alternative WordPress plugins
Use handy tips and tricks for content strategy and layout
Learn through easy-to-follow screenshot examples
Explore how to extend WordPress with plugins and templates
George Plumley has been building websites for over 20 years, and working exclusively with WordPress for over 8 years. In addition to training clients, he conducts workshops and webinars on using the platform. He is also the author of several WordPress books and video training series, including WordPress 24-Hour Trainer and Teach Yourself Visually WordPress.