WordPress Projects

It’s relatively quick and easy to begin a self-hosted WordPress website, but adding the content and functions that actually make your site work is much more challenging. With this practical book, you’ll learn the process, tools, and tips you need to lay out content in self-hosted WordPress installations successfully.

Author George Plumley, a website consultant and trainer who’s worked exclusively with WordPress for over 8 years, offers a visual guide to adding more than 50 common functions to WordPress. You’ll learn everything from setting up a contact form to offering simple e-commerce solutions. Ideal for beginning to intermediate site builders using self-hosted WordPress, the fully illustrated steps in this book make it easy for you to get the site you want.