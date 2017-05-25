Search Inside and Read Larger Cover High Performance Spark Best Practices for Scaling and Optimizing Apache Spark By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: May 2017 Pages: 358 Apache Spark is amazing when everything clicks. But if you haven’t seen the performance improvements you expected, or still don’t feel confident enough to use Spark in production, this practical book is for you. Authors Holden Karau and Rachel Warren demonstrate performance optimizations to help your Spark queries run faster and handle larger data sizes, while using fewer resources. Ideal for software engineers, data engineers, developers, and system administrators working with large-scale data applications, this book describes techniques that can reduce data infrastructure costs and developer hours. Not only will you gain a more comprehensive understanding of Spark, you’ll also learn how to make it sing. With this book, you’ll explore: How Spark SQL’s new interfaces improve performance over SQL’s RDD data structure

The choice between data joins in Core Spark and Spark SQL

Techniques for getting the most out of standard RDD transformations

How to work around performance issues in Spark’s key/value pair paradigm

Writing high-performance Spark code without Scala or the JVM

How to test for functionality and performance when applying suggested improvements

Using Spark MLlib and Spark ML machine learning libraries

Spark's Streaming components and external community packages Chapter 1 Introduction to High Performance Spark Chapter 2 How Spark Works Chapter 3 DataFrames, Datasets & Spark SQL Chapter 4 Joins (SQL & Core) Chapter 5 Effective Transformations Chapter 6 Working with Key/Value Data Chapter 7 Going Beyond Scala Chapter 8 Testing & Validation Chapter 9 Spark MLlib and ML Chapter 10 Spark Components and Packages Appendix Spark Tuning and Cluster Sizing

Holden Karau Holden Karau is transgender Canadian, and an active open source contributor. When not in San Francisco working as a software development engineer at IBM's Spark Technology Center, Holden talks internationally on Apache Spark and holds office hours at coffee shops at home and abroad. She is a Spark committer with frequent contributions, specializing in PySpark and Machine Learning. Prior to IBM she worked on a variety of distributed, search, and classification problems at Alpine, Databricks, Google, Foursquare, and Amazon. She graduated from the University of Waterloo with a Bachelor of Mathematics in Computer Science. Outside of software she enjoys playing with fire, welding, scooters, poutine, and dancing. View Holden Karau's full profile page. Rachel Warren Rachel Warren is a data scientist and software engineer at Alpine Data Labs, where she uses Spark to address real world data processing challenges. She has experience working as an analyst both in industry and academia. She graduated with a degree in Computer Science from Wesleyan University in Connecticut. View Rachel Warren's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of High Performance Spark is a fire-tailed sunbird (Aethopyga ignicauda) native to Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent. Sunbirds are very distant relatives of the hummingbirds of the Americas and the honeyeaters of Australia. As their name suggests, these birds (especially males) have very vivid coloring. Their tails and the back of their necks are red, their wings are green, their bellies are yellow and orange, and their heads are an iridescent blue. Male fire-tailed sunbirds are slightly larger than females, at an average of 15 centimeters long. Both members of a mating pair participate in feeding their chicks. The fire-tailed sunbird's preferred habitat is conifer forest, where it consumes a diet of insects and nectar. The downward curve of its beak and a tubular tongue help it reach into flowers for food. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Wood's Illustrated Natural History.

