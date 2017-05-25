|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2017
Pages: 358
|
Apache Spark is amazing when everything clicks. But if you haven’t seen the performance improvements you expected, or still don’t feel confident enough to use Spark in production, this practical book is for you. Authors Holden Karau and Rachel Warren demonstrate performance optimizations to help your Spark queries run faster and handle larger data sizes, while using fewer resources.
Ideal for software engineers, data engineers, developers, and system administrators working with large-scale data applications, this book describes techniques that can reduce data infrastructure costs and developer hours. Not only will you gain a more comprehensive understanding of Spark, you’ll also learn how to make it sing.
With this book, you’ll explore:
- How Spark SQL’s new interfaces improve performance over SQL’s RDD data structure
- The choice between data joins in Core Spark and Spark SQL
- Techniques for getting the most out of standard RDD transformations
- How to work around performance issues in Spark’s key/value pair paradigm
- Writing high-performance Spark code without Scala or the JVM
- How to test for functionality and performance when applying suggested improvements
- Using Spark MLlib and Spark ML machine learning libraries
- Spark’s Streaming components and external community packages
-
Chapter 1Introduction to High Performance Spark
-
Chapter 2How Spark Works
-
Chapter 3DataFrames, Datasets & Spark SQL
-
Chapter 4Joins (SQL & Core)
-
Chapter 5Effective Transformations
-
Chapter 6Working with Key/Value Data
-
Chapter 7Going Beyond Scala
-
Chapter 8Testing & Validation
-
Chapter 9Spark MLlib and ML
-
Chapter 10Spark Components and Packages
-
AppendixSpark Tuning and Cluster Sizing
- Title:
- High Performance Spark
- By:
- Holden Karau, Rachel Warren
- Publisher:
- O'Reilly Media
- Formats:
-
- Print
- Ebook
- Safari Books Online
- Print:
- June 2017 (est.)
- Ebook:
- May 2017
- Pages:
- 358 (est.)
- Print ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-4320-5
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-4320-3
- Ebook ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-4314-4
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-4314-9
-
Holden Karau
Holden Karau is transgender Canadian, and an active open source contributor. When not in San Francisco working as a software development engineer at IBM's Spark Technology Center, Holden talks internationally on Apache Spark and holds office hours at coffee shops at home and abroad. She is a Spark committer with frequent contributions, specializing in PySpark and Machine Learning. Prior to IBM she worked on a variety of distributed, search, and classification problems at Alpine, Databricks, Google, Foursquare, and Amazon. She graduated from the University of Waterloo with a Bachelor of Mathematics in Computer Science. Outside of software she enjoys playing with fire, welding, scooters, poutine, and dancing.
View Holden Karau's full profile page.
-
Rachel Warren
Rachel Warren is a data scientist and software engineer at Alpine Data Labs, where she uses Spark to address real world data processing challenges. She has experience working as an analyst both in industry and academia. She graduated with a degree in Computer Science from Wesleyan University in Connecticut.
View Rachel Warren's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of High Performance Spark is a fire-tailed sunbird (Aethopyga ignicauda) native to Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent. Sunbirds are very distant relatives of the hummingbirds of the Americas and the honeyeaters of Australia.
As their name suggests, these birds (especially males) have very vivid coloring. Their tails and the back of their necks are red, their wings are green, their bellies are yellow and orange, and their heads are an iridescent blue. Male fire-tailed sunbirds are slightly larger than females, at an average of 15 centimeters long. Both members of a mating pair participate in feeding their chicks.
The fire-tailed sunbird's preferred habitat is conifer forest, where it consumes a diet of insects and nectar. The downward curve of its beak and a tubular tongue help it reach into flowers for food.
Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .
The cover image is from Wood's Illustrated Natural History.
|
|
Table of Contents
|
Product Details
|
About the Author
|
Colophon
|
|
|
|
|
Recommended for You
|
|
Customer Reviews
1/2/2017
(3 of 3 customers found this review helpful)
5.0
I reference this book regularly
By OperationsGuy
from Palo Alto
9/26/2016
(3 of 3 customers found this review helpful)
5.0
The best book on writing production-ready Spark code
By Ewan
from Manchester, UK
- Accurate
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Well-written
|
|