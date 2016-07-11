The Safari platform now includes self assessments. Learn more
High Availability for Your Growing Applications
Architecting for Scale
High Availability for Your Growing Applications
By Lee Atchison
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: July 2016
Pages: 230

Every day, companies struggle to scale critical applications. As traffic volume and data demands increase, these applications become more complicated and brittle, exposing risks and compromising availability. This practical guide shows IT, devops, and system reliability managers how to prevent an application from becoming slow, inconsistent, or downright unavailable as it grows.

Scaling isn’t just about handling more users; it’s also about managing risk and ensuring availability. Author Lee Atchison provides basic techniques for building applications that can handle huge quantities of traffic, data, and demand without affecting the quality your customers expect.

In five parts, this book explores:

  • Availability: learn techniques for building highly available applications, and for tracking and improving availability going forward
  • Risk management: identify, mitigate, and manage risks in your application, test your recovery/disaster plans, and build out systems that contain fewer risks
  • Services and microservices: understand the value of services for building complicated applications that need to operate at higher scale
  • Scaling applications: assign services to specific teams, label the criticalness of each service, and devise failure scenarios and recovery plans
  • Cloud services: understand the structure of cloud-based services, resource allocation, and service distribution

11/11/2016

(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

 
5.0

Great content targeted at the future

By Adam the Dev

from Seattle, WA

About Me Developer

Comments about oreilly Architecting for Scale:

I found this book to be extremely useful in understanding relevant, real-world paradigms for scaling enterprise applications. A lot of the content I've seen in the past was overly complex or seemingly already outdated referencing architectures that I've only heard referenced as "the way we used to do it". This was packed full of novel (to me) ideas and gave me a solid but simple overview of the landscape with some great tips and tricks along the way.

3/24/2016

(4 of 7 customers found this review helpful)

 
2.0

lightweight?

By jl

from Montreal, QC, Canada

About Me Designer

Verified Buyer

Pros

    Cons

    • Too basic

    Best Uses

    • Novice

    Comments about oreilly Architecting for Scale:

    Perhaps the real "meat" will arrive in later chapters? I found the content rather "lightweight". I usually write notes, but had none after reading. Perhaps adequate for a total novice to systems and architecture.

