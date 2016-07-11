Architecting for Scale

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: July 2016
Pages: 230
Every day, companies struggle to scale critical applications. As traffic volume and data demands increase, these applications become more complicated and brittle, exposing risks and compromising availability. This practical guide shows IT, devops, and system reliability managers how to prevent an application from becoming slow, inconsistent, or downright unavailable as it grows.
Scaling isn’t just about handling more users; it’s also about managing risk and ensuring availability. Author Lee Atchison provides basic techniques for building applications that can handle huge quantities of traffic, data, and demand without affecting the quality your customers expect.
In five parts, this book explores:
Availability: learn techniques for building highly available applications, and for tracking and improving availability going forward
Risk management: identify, mitigate, and manage risks in your application, test your recovery/disaster plans, and build out systems that contain fewer risks
Services and microservices: understand the value of services for building complicated applications that need to operate at higher scale
Scaling applications: assign services to specific teams, label the criticalness of each service, and devise failure scenarios and recovery plans
Cloud services: understand the structure of cloud-based services, resource allocation, and service distribution
Lee Atchison
Lee Atchison is the Principal Cloud Architect and Advocate at New Relic. He’s been with New Relic for four years where he led the building of the New Relic infrastructure products, and helped New Relic architect a solid service-based system. He has a specific expertise in building highly available systems.
Lee has 28 years of industry experience, and learned cloud-based, scalable systems during his seven years as a Senior Manager at Amazon.com, where among other things he led the creation of AWS Elastic Beanstalk.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Architecting for Scale is a textile cone sea snail (Conus textile). It is also known as the "cloth of gold cone" due to the unique yellow-brown and white color pattern of its shell, which usually grows to about three to four inches in length. The textile cone is found in the shallow waters of the Red Sea, off the coasts of Australia and West Africa, and in the tropical regions of the Indian and Pacific oceans.
Like other members of the genus Conus, the textile cone is predatory and feeds on other snails, killing their prey by injecting them with venom from a "radula," an appendage that resembles a small needle. The "conotoxin" used by the textile cone is extremely dangerous and can cause paralysis or death.
The textile cone reproduces by laying several hundred eggs at once, which grow on their own into adult snails. Their shells are sometimes sold as trinkets, but the textile cone is plentiful and their population is not threatened or endangered.
Customer Reviews
11/11/2016
(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)
5.0
Great content targeted at the future
By Adam the Dev
from Seattle, WA
3/24/2016
(4 of 7 customers found this review helpful)
By jl
from Montreal, QC, Canada
