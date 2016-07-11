Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Architecting for Scale High Availability for Your Growing Applications By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: July 2016 Pages: 230 Every day, companies struggle to scale critical applications. As traffic volume and data demands increase, these applications become more complicated and brittle, exposing risks and compromising availability. This practical guide shows IT, devops, and system reliability managers how to prevent an application from becoming slow, inconsistent, or downright unavailable as it grows. Scaling isn’t just about handling more users; it’s also about managing risk and ensuring availability. Author Lee Atchison provides basic techniques for building applications that can handle huge quantities of traffic, data, and demand without affecting the quality your customers expect. In five parts, this book explores: Availability: learn techniques for building highly available applications, and for tracking and improving availability going forward

Availability Chapter 1 What Is Availability? Availability Versus Reliability What Causes Poor Availability? Chapter 2 Five Focuses to Improve Application Availability Focus #1: Build with Failure in Mind Focus #2: Always Think About Scaling Focus #3: Mitigate Risk Focus #4: Monitor Availability Focus #5: Respond to Availability Issues in a Predictable and Defined Way Being Prepared Chapter 3 Measuring Availability The Nines Don’t Be Fooled Availability by the Numbers Chapter 4 Improving Your Availability When It Slips Measure and Track Your Current Availability Automate Your Manual Processes Improve Your Systems Your Changing and Growing Application Keeping on Top of Availability Risk Management Chapter 5 What Is Risk Management? Managing Risk Identify Risk Remove Worst Offenders Mitigate Review Regularly Managing Risk Summary Chapter 6 Likelihood Versus Severity The Top 10 List: Low Likelihood, Low Severity Risk The Order Database: Low Likelihood, High Severity Risk Custom Fonts: High Likelihood, Low Severity Risk T-Shirt Photos: High Likelihood, High Severity Risk Chapter 7 The Risk Matrix Scope of the Risk Matrix Creating the Risk Matrix Using the Risk Matrix for Planning Maintaining the Risk Matrix Chapter 8 Risk Mitigation Recovery Plans Disaster Recovery Plans Improving Our Risk Situation Chapter 9 Game Days Staging Versus Production Environments Concerns with Running Game Days in Production Game Day Testing Chapter 10 Building Systems with Reduced Risk Redundancy Examples of Idempotent Interfaces Redundancy Improvements That Increase Complexity Independence Security Simplicity Self-Repair Operational Processes Services and Microservices Chapter 11 Why Use Services? The Monolith Application The Service-Based Application The Ownership Benefit The Scaling Benefit Chapter 12 Using Microservices What Should Be a Service? Going Too Far The Right Balance Chapter 13 Dealing with Service Failures Cascading Service Failures Responding to a Service Failure Determining Failures Appropriate Action Scaling Applications Chapter 14 Two Mistakes High What Is “Two Mistakes High”? “Two Mistakes High” in Practice Managing Your Applications The Space Shuttle Chapter 15 Service Ownership Single Team Owned Service Architecture Advantages of a STOSA Application and Organization What Does it Mean to Be a Service Owner? Chapter 16 Service Tiers Application Complexity What Are Service Tiers? Assigning Service Tier Labels to Services Example: Online Store What’s Next? Chapter 17 Using Service Tiers Expectations Responsiveness Dependencies Summary Chapter 18 Service-Level Agreements What are Service-Level Agreements? External Versus Internal SLAs Why Are Internal SLAs Important? SLAs as Trust SLAs for Problem Diagnosis Performance Measurements for SLAs How Many and Which Internal SLAs? Additional Comments on SLAs Chapter 19 Continuous Improvement Examine Your Application Regularly Microservices Service Ownership Stateless Services Where’s the Data? Data Partitioning The Importance of Continuous Improvement Cloud Services Chapter 20 Change and the Cloud What Has Changed in the Cloud? Change Continues Chapter 21 Distributing the Cloud AWS Architecture Architecture Overview Availability Zones Are Not Data Centers Maintaining Location Diversity for Availability Reasons Chapter 22 Managed Infrastructure Structure of Cloud-Based Services Implications of Using Managed Resources Implications of Using Non-Managed Resources Monitoring and CloudWatch Chapter 23 Cloud Resource Allocation Allocated-Capacity Resource Allocation Usage-Based Resource Allocation The Pros and Cons of Resource Allocation Techniques Chapter 24 Scalable Computing Options Cloud-Based Servers Compute Slices Dynamic Containers Microcompute Now What? Chapter 25 AWS Lambda Using Lambda Advantages and Disadvantages of Lambda Conclusion Chapter 26 Putting It All Together Availability Risk Management Services Scaling Cloud Architecting for Scale Title: Architecting for Scale By: Lee Atchison Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 230 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-4339-7 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-4339-4 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-4336-6 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-4336-X Lee Atchison Lee Atchison is the Principal Cloud Architect and Advocate at New Relic. He’s been with New Relic for four years where he led the building of the New Relic infrastructure products, and helped New Relic architect a solid service-based system. He has a specific expertise in building highly available systems.



Lee Atchison Lee Atchison is the Principal Cloud Architect and Advocate at New Relic. He's been with New Relic for four years where he led the building of the New Relic infrastructure products, and helped New Relic architect a solid service-based system. He has a specific expertise in building highly available systems.

Lee has 28 years of industry experience, and learned cloud-based, scalable systems during his seven years as a Senior Manager at Amazon.com, where among other things he led the creation of AWS Elastic Beanstalk. View Lee Atchison's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Architecting for Scale is a textile cone sea snail (Conus textile). It is also known as the "cloth of gold cone" due to the unique yellow-brown and white color pattern of its shell, which usually grows to about three to four inches in length. The textile cone is found in the shallow waters of the Red Sea, off the coasts of Australia and West Africa, and in the tropical regions of the Indian and Pacific oceans. Like other members of the genus Conus, the textile cone is predatory and feeds on other snails, killing their prey by injecting them with venom from a "radula," an appendage that resembles a small needle. The "conotoxin" used by the textile cone is extremely dangerous and can cause paralysis or death. The textile cone reproduces by laying several hundred eggs at once, which grow on their own into adult snails. Their shells are sometimes sold as trinkets, but the textile cone is plentiful and their population is not threatened or endangered.

Displaying reviews 1-2