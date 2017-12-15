See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
Best Practices for Scaling and Optimizing Apache Spark
Larger Cover
Learning Spark Streaming
Best Practices for Scaling and Optimizing Apache Spark
By Francois Garillot, Gerard Maas
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: December 2017 (est.)
Pages: 300

To build analytics tools that provide faster insights, knowing how to process data in real time is a must, and moving from batch processing to stream processing is absolutely required. Fortunately, the Spark in-memory framework/platform for processing data has added an extension devoted to fault-tolerant stream processing: Spark Streaming.

If you're familiar with Apache Spark and want to learn how to implement it for streaming jobs, this practical book is a must.

  • Understand how Spark Streaming fits in the big picture
  • Learn core concepts such as Spark RDDs, Spark Streaming clusters, and the fundamentals of a DStream
  • Discover how to create a robust deployment
  • Dive into streaming algorithmics
  • Learn how to tune, measure, and monitor Spark Streaming
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $33.99
 (est.)
Pre-Order  Print:  $39.99
December 2017 (est.)
 