Creative Coding and Data Visualization with p5.js

Good news for artists, designers, educators, and beginners with no programming experience: with the p5.js JavaScript library and this hands-on guide, you’ll use a sketchpad approach learn the fundamentals of computer programming and data visualization right in your own web browser.
p5 is the native JavaScript alternative to Processing, the language and environment that helps non-programmers learn how to program with the aid of visual feedback. While Processing provides its own sketchpad environment, p5 and its full set of drawing tools enable you to sketch in the browser.
Author Scott Murray provides the first in-depth book on p5 to cover all of the exciting possibilities of using Processing-like code on the Web.
You’ll learn how to:
Make your project run in full-screen mode for maximum visual effect
Reach beyond the canvas and interact with other elements on the page
Exchange information between p5 and JavaScript proper
Load data into a sketch (CSVs, JSON, web APIs)
Express data visually, mapping data values to visual properties
Take advantage of native browser input elements (such as buttons and dropdown menus) to control interactive visualizations
Scott Murray is a code artist who writes software to create data visualizations and other interactive phenomena. His work incorporates elements of interaction design, systems design, and generative art. Scott is an Assistant Professor of Design at the University of San Francisco, where he teaches data visualization and interaction design. He is a contributor to Processing, and he teaches workshops on creative coding. Scott earned an A.B. from Vassar College and an M.F.A. from the Dynamic Media Institute at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. His work can be seen at alignedleft.com.