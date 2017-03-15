If you want to push your Java skills to the next level, this practical book provides expert advice from leading luminaries within the Java ecosystem. You’ll be encouraged to stretch yourself by learning new techniques, look at problems in new ways, take responsibility for your work, and become as good at the entire craft of programming as you possibly can.

Edited by Kevlin Henney, 97 Things Every Java Programmer Should Know reflects many lifetimes of experience writing Java software and living with the process of software development. Some of the best Java programmers on the planet share their collected wisdom to help you rethink Java best practices and techniques to incorporate the changes in Java 8.