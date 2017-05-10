Practical Statistics for Data Scientists

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2017
Pages: 320
Statistical methods are a key part of of data science, yet very few data scientists have any formal statistics training. Courses and books on basic statistics rarely cover the topic from a data science perspective. This practical guide explains how to apply various statistical methods to data science, tells you how to avoid their misuse, and gives you advice on what's important and what's not.
Many data science resources incorporate statistical methods but lack a deeper statistical perspective. If you’re familiar with the R programming language, and have some exposure to statistics, this quick reference bridges the gap in an accessible, readable format.
With this book, you’ll learn:
- Why exploratory data analysis is a key preliminary step in data science
- How random sampling can reduce bias and yield a higher quality dataset, even with big data
- How the principles of experimental design yield definitive answers to questions
- How to use regression to estimate outcomes and detect anomalies
- Key classification techniques for predicting which categories a record belongs to
- Statistical machine learning methods that “learn” from data
- Unsupervised learning methods for extracting meaning from unlabeled data
Chapter 1Exploratory Data Analysis
Elements of Structured Data
Rectangular Data
Estimates of Location
Estimates of Variability
Exploring the Data Distribution
Exploring Binary and Categorical Data
Correlation
Exploring Two or More Variables
Summary
Chapter 2Data and Sampling Distributions
Random Sampling and Sample Bias
Selection Bias
Sampling Distribution of a Statistic
The Bootstrap
Confidence Intervals
Normal Distribution
Long-Tailed Distributions
Student’s t-Distribution
Binomial Distribution
Poisson and Related Distributions
Summary
Chapter 3Statistical Experiments and Significance Testing
A/B Testing
Hypothesis Tests
Resampling
Statistical Significance and P-Values
t-Tests
Multiple Testing
Degrees of Freedom
ANOVA
Chi-Square Test
Multi-Arm Bandit Algorithm
Power and Sample Size
Summary
Chapter 4Regression and Prediction
Simple Linear Regression
Multiple Linear Regression
Prediction Using Regression
Factor Variables in Regression
Interpreting the Regression Equation
Testing the Assumptions: Regression Diagnostics
Polynomial and Spline Regression
Summary
Chapter 5Classification
Naive Bayes
Discriminant Analysis
Logistic Regression
Evaluating Classification Models
Strategies for Imbalanced Data
Summary
Chapter 6Statistical Machine Learning
K-Nearest Neighbors
Tree Models
Bagging and the Random Forest
Boosting
Chapter 7Unsupervised Learning
Principal Components Analysis
Further Reading
K-Means Clustering
Hierarchical Clustering
Model-Based Clustering
Further Reading
Scaling and Categorical Variables
Summary
Peter Bruce
Peter Bruce founded and grew the Institute for Statistics Education at Statistics.com, which now offers about 100 courses in statistics, roughly a third of which are aimed at the data scientist. In recruiting top authors as instructors and forging a marketing strategy to reach professional data scientists, Peter has developed both a broad view of the target market, and his own expertise to reach it.
View Peter Bruce's full profile page.
Andrew Bruce
Andrew Bruce has over 30 years of experience in statistics and data science in academia, government and business. He has a Ph.D. in statistics from the University of Washington and published numerous papers in refereed journals. He has developed statistical-based solutions to a wide range of problems faced by a variety of industries, from established financial firms to internet startups, and offers a deep understanding the practice of data science.
View Andrew Bruce's full profile page.
Colophon
The animal on the cover of Practical Statistics for Data Scientists is a lined shore crab (Pachygrapsus crassipes), also known as a striped shore crab. It is found along the coasts and beaches of the Pacific Ocean in North America, Central America, Korea, and Japan. These crustaceans live under rocks, in tidepools, and within crevices. They spend about half their time on land, and periodically return to the water to wet their gills.
The lined shore crab is named for the green stripes on its brown-black carapace. It has red claws and purple legs, which also have a striped or mottled pattern. The crab generally grows to be 3–5 centimeters in size; females are slightly smaller. Their eyes are on flexible stalks that can rotate to give them a full field of vision as they walk.
Crabs are omnivores, feeding primarily on algae, but also mollusks, worms, fungi, dead animals, and other crustaceans (depending on what is available). They moult many times as they grow to adulthood, taking in water to expand and crack open their old shell. Once this is achieved, they spend several difficult hours getting free, and then must hide until the new shell hardens.
Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .
The cover image is from Pictorial Museum of Animated Nature.
