Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Practical Statistics for Data Scientists 50 Essential Concepts By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: May 2017 Pages: 320 Statistical methods are a key part of of data science, yet very few data scientists have any formal statistics training. Courses and books on basic statistics rarely cover the topic from a data science perspective. This practical guide explains how to apply various statistical methods to data science, tells you how to avoid their misuse, and gives you advice on what's important and what's not. Many data science resources incorporate statistical methods but lack a deeper statistical perspective. If you’re familiar with the R programming language, and have some exposure to statistics, this quick reference bridges the gap in an accessible, readable format. With this book, you’ll learn: Why exploratory data analysis is a key preliminary step in data science

How random sampling can reduce bias and yield a higher quality dataset, even with big data

How the principles of experimental design yield definitive answers to questions

How to use regression to estimate outcomes and detect anomalies

Key classification techniques for predicting which categories a record belongs to

Statistical machine learning methods that “learn” from data

Unsupervised learning methods for extracting meaning from unlabeled data Chapter 1 Exploratory Data Analysis Elements of Structured Data Rectangular Data Estimates of Location Estimates of Variability Exploring the Data Distribution Exploring Binary and Categorical Data Correlation Exploring Two or More Variables Summary Chapter 2 Data and Sampling Distributions Random Sampling and Sample Bias Selection Bias Sampling Distribution of a Statistic The Bootstrap Confidence Intervals Normal Distribution Long-Tailed Distributions Student’s t-Distribution Binomial Distribution Poisson and Related Distributions Summary Chapter 3 Statistical Experiments and Significance Testing A/B Testing Hypothesis Tests Resampling Statistical Significance and P-Values t-Tests Multiple Testing Degrees of Freedom ANOVA Chi-Square Test Multi-Arm Bandit Algorithm Power and Sample Size Summary Chapter 4 Regression and Prediction Simple Linear Regression Multiple Linear Regression Prediction Using Regression Factor Variables in Regression Interpreting the Regression Equation Testing the Assumptions: Regression Diagnostics Polynomial and Spline Regression Summary Chapter 5 Classification Naive Bayes Discriminant Analysis Logistic Regression Evaluating Classification Models Strategies for Imbalanced Data Summary Chapter 6 Statistical Machine Learning K-Nearest Neighbors Tree Models Bagging and the Random Forest Boosting Chapter 7 Unsupervised Learning Principal Components Analysis Further Reading K-Means Clustering Hierarchical Clustering Model-Based Clustering Further Reading Scaling and Categorical Variables Summary Title: Practical Statistics for Data Scientists By: Peter Bruce, Andrew Bruce Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 320 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-5296-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-5296-2 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-5290-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-5290-3 Peter Bruce Peter Bruce founded and grew the Institute for Statistics Education at Statistics.com, which now offers about 100 courses in statistics, roughly a third of which are aimed at the data scientist. In recruiting top authors as instructors and forging a marketing strategy to reach professional data scientists, Peter has developed both a broad view of the target market, and his own expertise to reach it. View Peter Bruce's full profile page. Andrew Bruce Andrew Bruce has over 30 years of experience in statistics and data science in academia, government and business. He has a Ph.D. in statistics from the University of Washington and published numerous papers in refereed journals. He has developed statistical-based solutions to a wide range of problems faced by a variety of industries, from established financial firms to internet startups, and offers a deep understanding the practice of data science. View Andrew Bruce's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Practical Statistics for Data Scientists is a lined shore crab (Pachygrapsus crassipes), also known as a striped shore crab. It is found along the coasts and beaches of the Pacific Ocean in North America, Central America, Korea, and Japan. These crustaceans live under rocks, in tidepools, and within crevices. They spend about half their time on land, and periodically return to the water to wet their gills. The lined shore crab is named for the green stripes on its brown-black carapace. It has red claws and purple legs, which also have a striped or mottled pattern. The crab generally grows to be 3–5 centimeters in size; females are slightly smaller. Their eyes are on flexible stalks that can rotate to give them a full field of vision as they walk. Crabs are omnivores, feeding primarily on algae, but also mollusks, worms, fungi, dead animals, and other crustaceans (depending on what is available). They moult many times as they grow to adulthood, taking in water to expand and crack open their old shell. Once this is achieved, they spend several difficult hours getting free, and then must hide until the new shell hardens. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Pictorial Museum of Animated Nature.