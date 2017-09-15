Arista Warrior, 2nd Edition
A Real-World Guide to Understanding Arista Products and EOS
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: June 2019
Pages: 546
Arista Networks has become a key player when it comes to software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center storage and computing environments. In this updated edition of Arista Warrior, renowned consultant and technical author Gary Donahue (Network Warrior) provides an in-depth, objective guide to Arista’s lineup of hardware—and explains why its network switches and Extensible Operating System (EOS) are so effective.
Anyone with a CCNA or equivalent knowledge will benefit from this book, especially entrenched administrators, engineers, or architects tasked with building an Arista network. Is Arista right for your data center? Pick up this in-depth guide and find out.
Topics include:
- SysDB: the EOS system database that holds state, statuses, and variables
- Multichassis Link Aggregation (MLAG): for linking a port-channel to multiple switches instead of just one
- Latency Analyzer (LANZ): the interface-buffer troubleshooting tool with a reporting granularity of one millisecond
- VM Tracer: for adding, changing, and removing VLANs without human interaction
- Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP): for remote switch configuration
- Hardware advantages: including merchant silicon, low-latency networking, and power consumption
- Gotchas: issues with Arista switches or systems