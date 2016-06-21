Books & Videos

Table of Contents

  1. Chapter 1 Introduction

  2. Chapter 2 Fancy Tricks with Simple Numbers

  3. Chapter 3 Basic Feature Engineering for Text Data: Flatten and Filter

  4. Chapter 4 The Effects of Feature Scaling: From Bag-of-Words to Tf-Idf

  5. Chapter 5 Counts and Categorical Variables: Counting Eggs in the Age of Robotic Chickens

  6. Chapter 6 Dimensionality Reduction: Squashing the Data Pancake with PCA

  7. Chapter 7 Non-Linear Featurization and Model Stacking

  8. Chapter 8 Automating the Featurizer: Image Feature Extraction and Deep Learning

  9. Appendix A Linear Modeling and Linear Algebra Basics