Practical Electronic Recipes with Arduino and Raspberry Pi
Electronics Cookbook
Practical Electronic Recipes with Arduino and Raspberry Pi
By Simon Monk
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 458

If you’re among the many hobbyists and designers who came to electronics through Arduino and Raspberry Pi, this cookbook will help you learn and apply the basics of electrical engineering without the need for an EE degree. Through a series of practical recipes, you’ll learn how to solve specific problems while diving into as much or as little theory as you’re comfortable with.

Author Simon Monk (Raspberry Pi Cookbook) breaks down this complex subject into several topics, from using the right transistor to building and testing projects and prototypes. With this book, you can quickly search electronics topics and go straight to the recipe you need. It also serves as an ideal reference for experienced electronics makers.

This cookbook includes:

  • Theoretical concepts such as Ohm’s law and the relationship between power, voltage, and current
  • The fundamental use of resistors, capacitors and inductors, diodes, transistors and integrated circuits, and switches and relays
  • Recipes on power, sensors and motors, integrated circuits, and radio frequency for designing electronic circuits and devices
  • Advice on using Arduino and Raspberry Pi in electronics projects
  • How to build and use tools, including multimeters, oscilloscopes, simulations software, and unsoldered prototypes
Customer Reviews

9/22/2016

3.0

Too basic but a good intro book

By steve b

from mpls, mn

About Me Developer

Verified Buyer

Pros

    Cons

    • Too basic

    Best Uses

    • Novice
    • Student

    Comments about oreilly Electronics Cookbook:

    The content was more basic than I expected. Would be good as a very basic book on electronics.

    Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

