Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Electronics Cookbook Practical Electronic Recipes with Arduino and Raspberry Pi By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Pages: 458 If you’re among the many hobbyists and designers who came to electronics through Arduino and Raspberry Pi, this cookbook will help you learn and apply the basics of electrical engineering without the need for an EE degree. Through a series of practical recipes, you’ll learn how to solve specific problems while diving into as much or as little theory as you’re comfortable with. Author Simon Monk (Raspberry Pi Cookbook) breaks down this complex subject into several topics, from using the right transistor to building and testing projects and prototypes. With this book, you can quickly search electronics topics and go straight to the recipe you need. It also serves as an ideal reference for experienced electronics makers. This cookbook includes: Theoretical concepts such as Ohm’s law and the relationship between power, voltage, and current

The fundamental use of resistors, capacitors and inductors, diodes, transistors and integrated circuits, and switches and relays

Recipes on power, sensors and motors, integrated circuits, and radio frequency for designing electronic circuits and devices

Advice on using Arduino and Raspberry Pi in electronics projects

How to build and use tools, including multimeters, oscilloscopes, simulations software, and unsoldered prototypes Chapter 1 Theory 1.0. Introduction 1.1. Understanding Current 1.2. Understanding Voltage 1.3. Calculate Voltage, Current, or Resistance 1.4. Calculate Current at Any Point in a Circuit 1.5. Calculate the Voltages Within Your Circuit 1.6. Understanding Power 1.7. Alternating Current Chapter 2 Resistors 2.0. Introduction 2.1. Read Resistor Packages 2.2. Find Standard Resistor Values 2.3. Select a Variable Resistor 2.4. Combine Resistors in Series 2.5. Combine Resistors in Parallel 2.6. Reduce a Voltage to a Measurable Level 2.7. Choose a Resistor that Won’t Burn Out 2.8. Measure Light Levels 2.9. Measure Temperature 2.10. Choose the Right Wires Chapter 3 Capacitors and Inductors 3.0. Introduction 3.1. Store Energy Temporarily in Your Circuits 3.2. Identify Types of Capacitors 3.3. Read Capacitor Packages 3.4. Connect Capacitors in Parallel 3.5. Connect Capacitors in Series 3.6. Store Huge Amounts of Energy 3.7. Calculate the Energy Stored in a Capacitor 3.8. Modify and Moderate Current Flow 3.9. Convert AC Voltages Chapter 4 Diodes 4.0. Introduction 4.1. Block the Flow of Current in One Direction 4.2. Know Your Diodes 4.3. Use a Diode to Restrict DC Voltages 4.4. Let There Be Light 4.5. Detect Light Chapter 5 Transistors and Integrated Circuits 5.0. Introduction 5.1. Switch a Stronger Current Using a Weaker One 5.2. Switch a Current with Minimal Control Current 5.3. Switch High Current Loads Efficiently 5.4. Switch Very High Voltages 5.5. Choosing the Right Transistor 5.6. Switching Alternating Current 5.7. Detecting Light with Transistors 5.8. Isolating Signals for Safety or Noise Elimination 5.9. Discover Integrated Circuits Chapter 6 Switches and Relays 6.0. Introduction 6.1. Switch Electricity Mechanically 6.2. Know Your Switches 6.3. Switching Using Magnetism 6.4. Rediscover Relays Chapter 7 Power Supplies 7.0. Introduction 7.1. Convert AC to AC 7.2. Convert AC to DC (Quick and Dirty) 7.3. Convert AC to DC with Less Ripple 7.4. Convert AC to Regulated DC 7.5. Converting AC to Variable DC 7.6. Regulate Voltage from a Battery Source 7.7. Make a Constant-Current Power Supply 7.8. Regulate DC Voltage Efficiently 7.9. Convert a Lower DC Voltage to a Higher DC Voltage 7.10. Convert DC to AC 7.11. Power a Project from 110 or 220V AC 7.12. Multiply Your Voltage 7.13. Supply High Voltage at 450V 7.14. Even Higher Voltage Supply (> 1kV) 7.15. Very Very High Voltage Supply (Solid-State Tesla Coil) 7.16. Blow a Fuse 7.17. Protect from Polarity Errors Chapter 8 Batteries 8.0. Introduction 8.1. Estimating Battery Life 8.2. Selecting a Nonrechargeable Battery 8.3. Selecting a Rechargeable Battery 8.4. Trickle Charging 8.5. Automatic Battery Backup 8.6. Charging LiPo Batteries 8.7. Get Every Drop of Power with the Joule Thief Chapter 9 Solar Power 9.0. Introduction 9.1. Power Your Projects with Solar 9.2. Choose a Solar Panel 9.3. Measure the Actual Output Power of a Solar Panel 9.4. Power an Arduino with Solar 9.5. Power a Raspberry Pi with Solar Chapter 10 Arduino and Raspberry Pi 10.0. Introduction 10.1. Explore Arduino 10.2. Downloading and Using the Book’s Arduino Sketches 10.3. Explore Raspberry Pi 10.4. Downloading and Running This Book’s Python Programs 10.5. Run a Program on Your Raspberry Pi on Startup 10.6. Explore Alternatives to Arduino and Raspberry Pi 10.7. Switch Things On and Off 10.8. Control Digital Outputs with Arduino 10.9. Control Digital Outputs from Raspberry Pi 10.10. Connect Arduino to Digital Inputs Like Switches 10.11. Connect Raspberry Pi to Digital Inputs Like Switches 10.12. Read Analog Inputs on Arduino 10.13. Generate Analog Output on Arduino 10.14. Generate Analog Output on Raspberry Pi 10.15. Connect Raspberry Pi to I2C Devices 10.16. Connect Raspberry Pi to SPI Devices 10.17. Level Conversion Chapter 11 Switching 11.0. Introduction 11.1. Switch More Power than Your Pi or Arduino Can Handle 11.2. Switch Power On the High Side 11.3. Switch Much More Power 11.4. Switch Much More Power on the High Side 11.5. Choose Between a BJT and MOSFET 11.6. Switch with Arduino 11.7. Switch with a Raspberry Pi 11.8. Reversible Switching 11.9. Control a Relay from a GPIO Pin 11.10. Control a Solid-State Relay from a GPIO Pin 11.11. Connect to Open-Collector Outputs Chapter 12 Sensors 12.0. Introduction 12.1. Connect a Switch to an Arduino or Raspberry Pi 12.2. Sense Rotational Position 12.3. Sense Analog Input from Resistive Sensors 12.4. Add Analog Inputs to Raspberry Pi 12.5. Connect Resistive Sensors to the Raspberry Pi without an ADC 12.6. Measure Light Intensity 12.7. Measure Temperature on Arduino or Raspberry Pi 12.8. Measure Temperature without an ADC on the Raspberry Pi 12.9. Measure Rotation Using a Potentiometer 12.10. Measure Temperature with an Analog IC 12.11. Measure Temperature with a Digital IC 12.12. Measure Humidity 12.13. Measure Distance Chapter 13 Motors 13.0. Introduction 13.1. Switch DC Motors On and Off 13.2. Measure the Speed of a DC Motor 13.3. Control the Direction of a DC Motor 13.4. Setting Motors to Precise Positions 13.5. Move a Motor a Precise Number of Steps 13.6. Choose a Simpler Stepper Motor Chapter 14 LEDs and Displays 14.0. Introduction 14.1. Connect Standard LEDs 14.2. Drive High-Power LEDs 14.3. Power Lots of LEDs 14.4. Switch Lots of LEDs at the Same Time 14.5. Multiplex Signals to 7-Segment Displays 14.6. Control Many LEDs 14.7. Change the Colors of RGB LEDs 14.8. Connect to Addressable LED Strips 14.9. Use an I2C 7-Segment LED Display 14.10. Display Graphics or Text on OLED Displays 14.11. Display Text on Alphanumeric LCD Displays Chapter 15 Digital ICs 15.0. Introduction 15.1. Protecting ICs from Electrical Noise 15.2. Know Your Logic Families 15.3. Control More Outputs Than You Have GPIO Pins 15.4. Build a Digital Toggle Switch 15.5. Reduce a Signal’s Frequency 15.6. Connect to Decimal Counters Chapter 16 Analog 16.0. Introduction 16.1. Filter Out High Frequencies (Quick and Dirty) 16.2. Create an Oscillator 16.3. Flash LEDs in Series 16.4. Avoid Drops in Voltage from Input to Output 16.5. Build a Low-Cost Oscillator 16.6. Build a Variable Duty Cycle Oscillator 16.7. Make a One-Shot Timer 16.8. Control Motor Speed 16.9. Apply PWM to an Analog Signal 16.10. Make a Voltage-Controlled Oscillator (VCO) 16.11. Explore Decibel Measurement Chapter 17 Operational Amplifiers 17.0. Introduction 17.1. Select an Op-Amp 17.2. Power an Op-Amp (Split Supply) 17.3. Power an Op-Amp (Single Supply) 17.4. Make an Inverting Amplifier 17.5. Make a Noninverting Amplifier 17.6. Buffer a Signal 17.7. Reduce the Amplitude of High Frequencies 17.8. Filter Out Low Frequencies 17.9. Filter Out High and Low Frequencies 17.10. Compare Two Voltages Chapter 18 Audio 18.0. Introduction 18.1. Play Sounds on an Arduino 18.2. Play Sound with a Raspberry Pi 18.3. Incorporate an Electret Microphone Into a Project 18.4. Make a 1W Power Amplifier 18.5. Make a 10W Power Amplifier Chapter 19 Radio Frequency 19.0. Introduction 19.1. Make an FM Radio Transmitter 19.2. Create a Software FM Transmitter Using Raspberry Pi 19.3. Build an Arduino-Powered FM Receiver 19.4. Send Digital Data Over a Radio Chapter 20 Construction 20.0. Introduction 20.1. Create Temporary Circuits 20.2. Create Permanent Circuits 20.3. Design Your Own Circuit Board 20.4. Explore Through-Hole Soldering 20.5. Explore Surface-Mount Soldering 20.6. Desolder Components 20.7. Solder Without Destroying Components Chapter 21 Tools 21.0. Introduction 21.1. Use a Lab Power Supply 21.2. Measure DC Voltage 21.3. Measure AC Voltage 21.4. Measure Current 21.5. Measure Continuity 21.6. Measure Resistance, Capacitance, or Inductance 21.7. Discharge Capacitors 21.8. Measure High Voltages 21.9. Use an Oscilloscope 21.10. Use a Function Generator 21.11. Simulation 21.12. Working Safely with High Voltages Appendix Parts and Suppliers Parts Prototyping Equipment Resistors Capacitors and Inductors Transistors, Diodes Integrated Circuits Opto-Electronics Modules Miscellaneous Equipment Appendix Arduino Pinouts Arduino Uno R3 Arduino Pro Mini Appendix Raspberry Pi Pinouts Raspberry Pi 2 Model B, B+, A+, Zero Raspberry Pi Model B, Rev. 2, A Raspberry Pi Model B, Rev. 1 Appendix Units and Prefixes Units Unit Prefixes Title: Electronics Cookbook By: Simon Monk Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Simon Monk Simon Monk is a full-time author and maker, mostly writing about electronics for makers. Some of his better-known books include Programming Arduino: Getting Started with Sketches, Raspberry Pi Cookbook, and Hacking Electronics. He is also the co-author of Practical Electronics for Inventors and wrote Minecraft Mastery with his son, Matthew Monk. View Simon Monk's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Electronics Cookbook is an elephantnose fish (Gnathonemus petersii). This species is native to West and Central Africa, where it favors muddy and heavily-vegetated areas of rivers. Its Latin name petersii most likely refers to German naturalist Wilhelm Peters. The elephantnose fish is oblong-shaped and typically dark brown or black in color. Its "trunk"—the signature feature from which the species's common name is derived—is not actually a nose, but an extension of the mouth that is covered in electroreceptors. Gnathonemus petersii produces a weak electric field that is used to probe for food, navigate through murky waters, and detect prey. It also lends itself to communicating with other fish and finding mates. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Lydekker's Royal Natural History. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.

4 Stars (0)

3 Stars (1)

2 Stars (0)

1 Stars (0) Reviewed by 1 customer Clear all filters Displaying review 1 Back to top (0 of 2 customers found this review helpful) 3.0 Too basic but a good intro book By steve b from mpls, mn About Me Developer Pros Cons Too basic Best Uses Novice

