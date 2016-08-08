With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form — the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes — so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Interested in React but find yourself confused about how to use it with the Flux architecture? This is your book. Authors Alex Banks and Eve Porcello show you how to build React applications with the entire React ecosystem—including Flux. You’ll learn about the methodologies behind the creation of the library and its related tools through short interviews with key players in the React community.

Learning React is ideal for web developers and software engineers who understand how JavaScript, CSS, and HTML work in the browser, but have no prior understanding of React, functional JavaScript, Flux, or even advanced JavaScript. This book covers both ES5 or ES6 syntax commonly used with React.

Alex Banks and Eve Porcello are experienced software engineers, corporate trainers, and Lynda.com authors.