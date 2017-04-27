Learning React

If you want to learn how to build efficient user interfaces with React, this is your book. Authors Alex Banks and Eve Porcello show you how to create UIs with this small JavaScript library that can deftly display data changes on large-scale, data-driven websites without page reloads. Along the way, you’ll learn how to work with functional programming and the latest ECMAScript features.
Developed by Facebook, and used by companies including Netflix, Walmart, and The New York Times for large parts of their web interfaces, React is quickly growing in use. By learning how to build React components with this hands-on guide, you’ll fully understand how useful React can be in your organization.
Learn key functional programming concepts with JavaScript
Peek under the hood to understand how React runs in the browser
Create application presentation layers by mounting and composing React components
Use component trees to manage data and reduce the time you spend debugging applications
Explore React’s component lifecycle and use it to load data and improve UI performance
Use a routing solution for browser history, bookmarks, and other features of single-page applications
Learn how to structure React applications with servers in mind
Alex Banks is a software engineer, instructor, and cofounder of Moon Highway, a curriculum development company in Northern California. As a software consultant, he has developed applications for the Chicago Marathon, MSN, and the Department of Energy. Alex also assisted in the development of the continuous delivery curriculum that is delivered to every Yahoo new hire. In addition, he's authored several classes for Lynda.com.
Eve Porcello is a software architect and cofounder of Moon Highway, a curriculum development company in Northern California. Prior to Moon Highway, Eve worked on software projects for 1-800-Dentist and Microsoft. She is an active corporate trainer, speaker, and author on Lynda.com.