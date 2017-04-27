Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Learning React Functional Web Development with React and Redux By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Pages: 350 If you want to learn how to build efficient user interfaces with React, this is your book. Authors Alex Banks and Eve Porcello show you how to create UIs with this small JavaScript library that can deftly display data changes on large-scale, data-driven websites without page reloads. Along the way, you’ll learn how to work with functional programming and the latest ECMAScript features. Developed by Facebook, and used by companies including Netflix, Walmart, and The New York Times for large parts of their web interfaces, React is quickly growing in use. By learning how to build React components with this hands-on guide, you’ll fully understand how useful React can be in your organization. Learn key functional programming concepts with JavaScript

Peek under the hood to understand how React runs in the browser

Create application presentation layers by mounting and composing React components

Use component trees to manage data and reduce the time you spend debugging applications

Explore React’s component lifecycle and use it to load data and improve UI performance

Use a routing solution for browser history, bookmarks, and other features of single-page applications

Chapter 1 Welcome to React Obstacles and Roadblocks React's Future Keeping Up with the Changes Working with the Files Chapter 2 Emerging JavaScript Declaring Variables in ES6 Arrow Functions Transpiling ES6 ES6 Objects and Arrays Promises Classes ES6 Modules CommonJS Chapter 3 Functional Programming with JavaScript What It Means to Be Functional Imperative Versus Declarative Functional Concepts Chapter 4 Pure React Page Setup The Virtual DOM React Elements ReactDOM Children Constructing Elements with Data React Components DOM Rendering Factories Chapter 5 React with JSX React Elements as JSX Babel Recipes as JSX Intro to Webpack Chapter 6 Props, State, and the Component Tree Property Validation Refs React State Management State Within the Component Tree Chapter 7 Enhancing Components Component Lifecycles JavaScript Library Integration Higher-Order Components Managing State Outside of React Flux Chapter 8 Redux State Actions Reducers The Store Action Creators Middleware Chapter 9 React Redux Explicitly Passing the Store Passing the Store via Context Presentational Versus Container Components The React Redux Provider React Redux connect Chapter 10 Testing ESLint Testing Redux Testing React Components Snapshot Testing Using Code Coverage Chapter 11 React Router Incorporating the Router Nesting Routes Router Parameters Chapter 12 React and the Server Isomorphism versus Universalism Universal Color Organizer Communicating with the Server Title: Learning React By: Alex Banks, Eve Porcello Publisher: O'Reilly Media

Alex Banks Alex Banks is a software engineer, instructor, and cofounder of Moon Highway, a curriculum development company in Northern California. As a software consultant, he has developed applications for the Chicago Marathon, MSN, and the Department of Energy. Alex also assisted in the development of the continuous delivery curriculum that is delivered to every Yahoo new hire. In addition, he's authored several classes for Lynda.com. Eve Porcello Eve Porcello is a software architect and cofounder of Moon Highway, a curriculum development company in Northern California. Prior to Moon Highway, Eve worked on software projects for 1-800-Dentist and Microsoft. She is an active corporate trainer, speaker, and author on Lynda.com.

