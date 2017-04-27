Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Functional Web Development with React and Redux
Learning React
Functional Web Development with React and Redux
By Alex Banks, Eve Porcello
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 350

If you want to learn how to build efficient user interfaces with React, this is your book. Authors Alex Banks and Eve Porcello show you how to create UIs with this small JavaScript library that can deftly display data changes on large-scale, data-driven websites without page reloads. Along the way, you’ll learn how to work with functional programming and the latest ECMAScript features.

Developed by Facebook, and used by companies including Netflix, Walmart, and The New York Times for large parts of their web interfaces, React is quickly growing in use. By learning how to build React components with this hands-on guide, you’ll fully understand how useful React can be in your organization.

  • Learn key functional programming concepts with JavaScript
  • Peek under the hood to understand how React runs in the browser
  • Create application presentation layers by mounting and composing React components
  • Use component trees to manage data and reduce the time you spend debugging applications
  • Explore React’s component lifecycle and use it to load data and improve UI performance
  • Use a routing solution for browser history, bookmarks, and other features of single-page applications
  • Learn how to structure React applications with servers in mind
Customer Reviews

2/22/2017
 
5.0

Modern Javascript view on React

By MV

from Italy

About Me Developer

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Expert
    • Intermediate

    Comments about oreilly Learning React:

    Long time lasting concepts for learning a fast changing environment.

    For me a surprising new view on a modern elegant Javascript applied to React

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

