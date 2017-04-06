Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Architecting in the Cloud with Azure Data Lake, HDInsight, and Spark
Larger Cover
Mastering Azure Analytics
Architecting in the Cloud with Azure Data Lake, HDInsight, and Spark
By Zoiner Tejada
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 412

Microsoft Azure has over 20 platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings that can act in support of a big data analytics solution. So which one is right for your project? This practical book helps you understand the breadth of Azure services by organizing them into a reference framework you can use when crafting your own big data analytics solution.

You’ll not only be able to determine which service best fits the job, but also learn how to implement a complete solution that scales, provides human fault tolerance, and supports future needs.

  • Understand the fundamental patterns of the data lake and lambda architecture
  • Recognize the canonical steps in the analytics data pipeline and learn how to use Azure Data Factory to orchestrate them
  • Implement data lakes and lambda architectures, using Azure Data Lake Store, Data Lake Analytics, HDInsight (including Spark), Stream Analytics, SQL Data Warehouse, and Event Hubs
  • Understand where Azure Machine Learning fits into your analytics pipeline
  • Gain experience using these services on real-world data that has real-world problems, with scenarios ranging from aviation to Internet of Things (IoT)
Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Colophon
Recommended for You
Related Content
Customer Reviews

REVIEW SNAPSHOT®

by PowerReviews
oreillyMastering Azure Analytics
 
5.0

(based on 3 reviews)

Ratings Distribution

  • 5 Stars

     

    (3)

  • 4 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 3 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 2 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 1 Stars

     

    (0)

100%

of respondents would recommend this to a friend.

Pros

  • Accurate (3)
  • Easy to understand (3)
  • Helpful examples (3)
  • Well-written (3)

Cons

No Cons

Best Uses

  • Intermediate (3)
    • Reviewer Profile:
    • Developer (3)

Reviewed by 3 customers

Displaying reviews 1-3

Back to top

3/29/2017
 
5.0

Perfect introduction on data storage and analytics in Azure

By Tom Kerkhove

from Belgium

About Me Developer

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate
    • Novice

    Comments about oreilly Mastering Azure Analytics:

    This book is a perfect introduction to all things data analytics & storage in Microsoft Azure. It is very well written and takes you on an adventure by using clear use-cases, how to approach it and why use that approach vs others.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

     - You may also flag this review

    1/18/2017
     
    5.0

    Must read for Azure Big Data

    By sdrk

    from Dallas, TX

    About Me Developer

    Verified Reviewer

    Pros

    • Accurate
    • Concise
    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Intermediate

      Comments about oreilly Mastering Azure Analytics:

      Comprehensive coverage on everything you need to build data pipelines on AZURE from data ingestion, storage, processing and visualizations. Author does a great job covering the whole landscape of Azure with respect to big data and still not make the book so overwhelming. A must read for any aspiring azure developers who are trying to venture into the big data processing

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      Was this review helpful? Yes / No

       - You may also flag this review

      11/8/2016

      (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

       
      5.0

      Awesome Book!

      By SJW

      from UK

      About Me Designer, Developer, Educator, Maker

      Verified Buyer

      Pros

      • Accurate
      • Concise
      • Easy to understand
      • Helpful examples
      • Well-written

      Cons

        Best Uses

        • Expert
        • Intermediate

        Comments about oreilly Mastering Azure Analytics:

        I'm a data platform engineer (at MS) and have used this book as a means of developing my skills in Azure Analytics using the great hands-on-labs provided in this book. In addition to the great hands-on, the author manages to articulate very clearly ALL the different ways of achieving a task and highlights pros, cons and use cases for each approach.....I have only read the first 5 chapters thus far but for anybody wanting to learn the different Azure services in the pipeline then this book is for you!

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

        (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

        Was this review helpful? Yes / No

         - You may also flag this review

        Displaying reviews 1-3

        Back to top

        		  
        Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
        Buying Options
        Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
        Ebook:  $38.99
        Formats:  ePub, Mobi, PDF
        Print & Ebook:  $49.49
        Print:  $44.99
        Safari Books Online - Read now >
         