Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Mastering Azure Analytics Architecting in the Cloud with Azure Data Lake, HDInsight, and Spark By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Pages: 412 Microsoft Azure has over 20 platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings that can act in support of a big data analytics solution. So which one is right for your project? This practical book helps you understand the breadth of Azure services by organizing them into a reference framework you can use when crafting your own big data analytics solution. You’ll not only be able to determine which service best fits the job, but also learn how to implement a complete solution that scales, provides human fault tolerance, and supports future needs. Understand the fundamental patterns of the data lake and lambda architecture

Recognize the canonical steps in the analytics data pipeline and learn how to use Azure Data Factory to orchestrate them

Implement data lakes and lambda architectures, using Azure Data Lake Store, Data Lake Analytics, HDInsight (including Spark), Stream Analytics, SQL Data Warehouse, and Event Hubs

Understand where Azure Machine Learning fits into your analytics pipeline

Gain experience using these services on real-world data that has real-world problems, with scenarios ranging from aviation to Internet of Things (IoT) Chapter 1 Enterprise Analytics Fundamentals The Analytics Data Pipeline Data Lakes Lambda Architecture Kappa Architecture Choosing Between Lambda and Kappa The Azure Analytics Pipeline Introducing the Analytics Scenarios Example Code and Example Data Sets What You Will Need Summary Chapter 2 Getting Data into Azure Ingest Loading Layer Bulk Data Loading Stream Loading Summary Chapter 3 Storing Ingested Data in Azure File-Oriented Storage Queue-Oriented Storage Summary Chapter 4 Real-Time Processing in Azure Stream Processing Tuple-at-a-Time Processing in Azure Summary Chapter 5 Real-Time Micro-Batch Processing in Azure Micro-Batch Processing in Azure Summary Chapter 6 Batch Processing in Azure Batch Processing with MapReduce on HDInsight Batch Processing with Hive on HDInsight Batch Processing with Pig on HDInsight Batch Processing with Spark on HDInsight Batch Processing with SQL Data Warehouse Batch Processing with Data Lake Analytics Batch Processing with Azure Batch Orchestrating Batch Processing Pipelines with Azure Data Factory Summary Chapter 7 Interactive Querying in Azure Interactive Querying with Azure SQL Data Warehouse Interactive Querying with Hive and Tez Interactive Querying with Spark SQL Interactive Querying with USQL Summary Chapter 8 Hot and Cold Path Serving Layer in Azure Azure Redis Cache Document DB SQL Database SQL Data Warehouse HBase on HDInsight Azure Search Summary Chapter 9 Intelligence and Machine Learning Azure Machine Learning R Server on HDInsight SQL R Services Microsoft Cognitive Services Summary Chapter 10 Managing Metadata in Azure Managing Metadata with Azure Data Catalog Summary Chapter 11 Protecting Your Data in Azure Identity and Access Management Data Protection Auditing Summary Chapter 12 Performing Analytics Analytics with Power BI Batch Analytics Reporting with Power BI in the Blue Yonder Scenario A Look Ahead Title: Mastering Azure Analytics By: Zoiner Tejada Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 412 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-5665-6 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-5665-8 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-5659-5 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-5659-3 Zoiner Tejada Zoiner Tejada has more than 17 years of experience consulting in the software industry as a software architect, CTO, and start-up CEO, with particular expertise in cloud computing, big data, analytics, and machine learning. He was among the first to receive a Microsoft Azure MVP (“Most Valuable Professional”) designation and has since been awarded the MVP for five consecutive years, and now holds a dual MVP in Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Data Platform. He received his BS in computer science from Stanford University.



Zoiner is the author of Mastering Azure Analytics published by O'Reilly (which covers a broad range of analytics solutions from real-time processing with Storm, to Interactive/Batch processing with Spark, the application of Machine Learning and many other Data/Analytics related Azure services). He is also co-author of Exam Ref 70-532: Programming Microsoft’s Clouds (the official exam study guide for developers seeking Azure certification), co-author of Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions, and creator of the “Google Analytics Fundamentals” course on Pluralsight.com. Colophon The animal on the cover of Mastering Azure Analytics is a Philippine fairy-bluebird (Irena cyanogastra), a crow-sized bird found in the Philippine Islands. These animals have dark blue feathers on their back and wingtips, though the color is more vivid on males of the species. While their plumage makes them stand out in direct sunlight, they are more difficult to spot within shaded forest areas. The fairy-bluebird lives in moist forest habitat, and eats a diet primarily made up of fruit, supplemented by insects. Figs in particular are a favorite food. Their beaks are strong and have notches to help crush fruit into smaller pieces. These birds are rarely seen alone, but forage in pairs or small groups through the forest canopy. Males court females with elaborate vocalizations, which the female responds to by building a nest. The female fairy-bluebird lays two to three eggs at a time, and both partners work together to take care of chicks. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from the Natural History of Birds. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Colophon Recommended for You Related Content Customer Reviews REVIEW SNAPSHOT® by PowerReviews oreilly 5.0 (based on 3 reviews) Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (3)

4 Stars (0)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (0)

1 Stars (0) 100% of respondents would recommend this to a friend. Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (3)

4 Stars (0)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (0)

1 Stars (0) Pros Accurate (3)

Easy to understand (3)

Helpful examples (3)

Well-written (3) Cons No Cons Best Uses Intermediate (3) Reviewer Profile: Developer (3)

Reviewed by 3 customers Sort by Newest Oldest Highest rating Lowest rating Most helpful Least helpful Clear all filters Displaying reviews 1-3 Back to top 5.0 Perfect introduction on data storage and analytics in Azure By Tom Kerkhove from Belgium About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate

Novice 5.0 Must read for Azure Big Data By sdrk from Dallas, TX About Me Developer Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Intermediate (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful) 5.0 Awesome Book! By SJW from UK About Me Designer, Developer, Educator, Maker Pros Accurate

Concise

Easy to understand

Helpful examples

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate Displaying reviews 1-3 Back to top Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $38.99 Formats: ePub, Mobi, PDF Print & Ebook: $49.49 Print: $44.99