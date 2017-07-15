Practical Monitoring

Do you have a nagging feeling that your monitoring could be improved, but you just aren’t sure how? This is the book for you. Monitoring Monitoring explains what makes your monitoring less than stellar, and provides a practical approach to designing and implementing a monitoring strategy, from the application down to the hardware in the datacenter and everything in between.
In the world of technical operations, monitoring is core to everything you do. In today’s changing landscape of microservices, cloud infrastructure, and more, monitoring is experiencing a new surge of growth, bringing along new methodologies, new ways of thinking, and new tools.
Complete with a primer on statistics and a monitoring vocabulary, this book helps you identify the main areas you need to monitor and shows you how to approach them. It’s ideal for operations engineers, system administrators, system and software engineers, site reliability engineers, network engineers, and other operations professionals.
Mike Julian is Founder at Aster Labs, a consultancy that guides startups on building effective monitoring for their apps and infrastructure. Previously an operations engineer for more than a decade, Mike has worked with many well-known companies, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Peak Hosting, and Taos Consulting (where he worked with companies such as Synaptics, AirBnB, and a Target subsidiary). Often finding himself the champion of monitoring, Mike has helped numerous companies with designing and building better monitoring on their ever-elusive path to safer and more reliable infrastructure.
Mike is a transplant from Knoxville, Tennessee and currently resides in San Francisco, CA. When he’s not pointing out monitoring antipatterns, Mike can be found enjoying a good wine, a late-night bonfire in the mountains, or the roar of a well-tuned v8 engine.
Find out more about Mike at MikeJulian.com and Aster Labs at AsterLabs.io.