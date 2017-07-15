Practical Monitoring

Do you have a nagging feeling that your monitoring could be improved, but you just aren’t sure how? This is the book for you. Monitoring Monitoring explains what makes your monitoring less than stellar, and provides a practical approach to designing and implementing a monitoring strategy, from the application down to the hardware in the datacenter and everything in between.

In the world of technical operations, monitoring is core to everything you do. In today’s changing landscape of microservices, cloud infrastructure, and more, monitoring is experiencing a new surge of growth, bringing along new methodologies, new ways of thinking, and new tools.

Complete with a primer on statistics and a monitoring vocabulary, this book helps you identify the main areas you need to monitor and shows you how to approach them. It’s ideal for operations engineers, system administrators, system and software engineers, site reliability engineers, network engineers, and other operations professionals.