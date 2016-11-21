Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Bringing your UIs to Life
Creating Web Animations
By Kirupa Chinnathambi
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 250

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also r eceive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Thanks to faster browsers, better web standards support, and more powerful devices, the web now defines the next generation of user interfaces that are fun, practical, fluid, and memorable. The key? Animation. But learning how to create animations is hard, and existing learning material doesn’t explain the context of the UI problem animations are trying to solve. That’s where this book comes in.

Author Ben Jones gives you a solid technical understanding of how to create awesome animations using CSS, and helps you implement common UI patterns via practical examples that rely on animations to solve a core problem. Front-end web developers and designers not only will learn important technical details, but also how to apply them to solve real-world problems.

  • Create animations found in common user interface implementations, such as bounce after scrolling, expanding search boxes, and content sliders
  • Learn the technical details of working with CSS animations and transitions
  • Use CSS transforms to very animate an element’s position, scale, and orientation
  • Understand the importance of easing
