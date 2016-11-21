Creating Web Animations

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also r eceive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.
Thanks to faster browsers, better web standards support, and more powerful devices, the web now defines the next generation of user interfaces that are fun, practical, fluid, and memorable. The key? Animation. But learning how to create animations is hard, and existing learning material doesn’t explain the context of the UI problem animations are trying to solve. That’s where this book comes in.
Author Ben Jones gives you a solid technical understanding of how to create awesome animations using CSS, and helps you implement common UI patterns via practical examples that rely on animations to solve a core problem. Front-end web developers and designers not only will learn important technical details, but also how to apply them to solve real-world problems.
Create animations found in common user interface implementations, such as bounce after scrolling, expanding search boxes, and content sliders
Learn the technical details of working with CSS animations and transitions
Use CSS transforms to very animate an element’s position, scale, and orientation
Understand the importance of easing
Chapter 1Introduction
Chapter 2Meet the CSS Animation
Chapter 3Meet the CSS Transition
Chapter 4Animating transforms
Chapter 5Add realism with Easing Functions
Chapter 6Triggering Animations Using JavaScript
Chapter 7Animations vs. Transitions: When to use which?
Kirupa Chinnathambi has spent most of his life trying to teach others to love web development as much as he does.
In 1999, before blogging was even a word, he started posting tutorials on kirupa.com. In the years since then, he has written hundreds of articles, written a few books (none as good as the one he hopes to write for O’Reilly), recorded a bunch of videos you can find on YouTube, and even worked for a long time on helping improve the state of HTML tooling at Microsoft. When he isn't writing or talking about web development, he is probably sleeping...or writing about himself in 3rd person.