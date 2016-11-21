Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Creating Web Animations Bringing your UIs to Life By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Pages: 250 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also r eceive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. Thanks to faster browsers, better web standards support, and more powerful devices, the web now defines the next generation of user interfaces that are fun, practical, fluid, and memorable. The key? Animation. But learning how to create animations is hard, and existing learning material doesn’t explain the context of the UI problem animations are trying to solve. That’s where this book comes in. Author Ben Jones gives you a solid technical understanding of how to create awesome animations using CSS, and helps you implement common UI patterns via practical examples that rely on animations to solve a core problem. Front-end web developers and designers not only will learn important technical details, but also how to apply them to solve real-world problems. Create animations found in common user interface implementations, such as bounce after scrolling, expanding search boxes, and content sliders

Learn the technical details of working with CSS animations and transitions

Use CSS transforms to very animate an element’s position, scale, and orientation

Understand the importance of easing Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Meet the CSS Animation Chapter 3 Meet the CSS Transition Chapter 4 Animating transforms Chapter 5 Add realism with Easing Functions Chapter 6 Triggering Animations Using JavaScript Chapter 7 Animations vs. Transitions: When to use which? Chapter 8 CSS Transitions Detailed Look Chapter 9 Example: Rollover Effects (Links, Buttons, etc.) Chapter 10 Example: Sliding Menu on Hover Chapter 11 Example: Content Slider Chapter 12 Example: Card-based Navigation Chapter 13 Example: Animating Text Underlines Chapter 14 Example: Triggering an Animation on Page Scroll Chapter 15 CSS Animations Detailed Look Chapter 16 Example: Simple Text Fade Effect Chapter 17 Example: Using Subtle Movements to Grab Attention Chapter 18 Example: Creating a tooltip! Chapter 19 Example: Enhancing Form Elements Chapter 20 Example: Faking Randomization (aka the iOS IconWiggle) Chapter 21 Example: Sprite Based Animations Chapter 22 Conclusion Title: Creating Web Animations By: Kirupa Chinnathambi Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Early Release Ebook Print: Early Release Ebook: Pages: 250 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-5751-6 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-5751-4 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-5744-8 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-5744-1 Kirupa Chinnathambi Kirupa Chinnathambi has spent most of his life trying to teach others to love web development as much as he does.



Kirupa Chinnathambi Kirupa Chinnathambi has spent most of his life trying to teach others to love web development as much as he does.



In 1999, before blogging was even a word, he started posting tutorials on kirupa.com. In the years since then, he has written hundreds of articles, written a few books (none as good as the one he hopes to write for O'Reilly), recorded a bunch of videos you can find on YouTube, and even worked for a long time on helping improve the state of HTML tooling at Microsoft. When he isn't writing or talking about web development, he is probably sleeping...or writing about himself in 3rd person.