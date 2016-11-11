With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.
Looking for complete instructions on manipulating, processing, cleaning, and crunching structured data in Python? The second edition of this hands-on guide—updated for Python 3.5 and Pandas 1.0—is packed with practical cases studies that show you how to effectively solve a broad set of data analysis problems, using Python libraries such as NumPy, pandas, matplotlib, and IPython.
Written by Wes McKinney, the main author of the pandas library, Python for Data Analysis also serves as a practical, modern introduction to scientific computing in Python for data-intensive applications. It’s ideal for analysts new to Python and for Python programmers new to scientific computing.
Chapter 1Preliminaries
Chapter 2Introductory Examples
Chapter 3Python and Jupiter: Interactive Computing Notebooks
Chapter 4NumPy Basics: Arrays and Vectorized Computation
Chapter 5Getting Started with pandas
Chapter 6Data Loading, Storage, File Formats
Chapter 7Data Wrangling
Chapter 8Plotting and Visualization
Chapter 9Data Aggregation and Group Operations
Chapter 10Time Series
Chapter 11Advanced NumPy
Chapter 12Introduction to Using Statsmodels for Statistics
Chapter 13Introduction to Using Scikit-Learn for Machine Learning
Wes McKinney is the main author of pandas, the popular open sourcePython library for data analysis. Wes is an active speaker andparticipant in the Python and open source communities. He worked as a quantitative analyst at AQR Capital Management and Python consultant before founding DataPad, a data analytics company, in 2013. He graduated from MIT with an S.B. in Mathematics.