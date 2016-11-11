With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Looking for complete instructions on manipulating, processing, cleaning, and crunching structured data in Python? The second edition of this hands-on guide—updated for Python 3.5 and Pandas 1.0—is packed with practical cases studies that show you how to effectively solve a broad set of data analysis problems, using Python libraries such as NumPy, pandas, matplotlib, and IPython.

Written by Wes McKinney, the main author of the pandas library, Python for Data Analysis also serves as a practical, modern introduction to scientific computing in Python for data-intensive applications. It’s ideal for analysts new to Python and for Python programmers new to scientific computing.