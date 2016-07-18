Books & Videos

Table of Contents

  1. Chapter 1 Getting Django Set Up Using a Functional Test

  2. Chapter 2 Extending the Functional Test Using the Unittest Module

  3. Chapter 3 Testing a Simple Home Page with Unit Tests

  4. Chapter 4 What Are We Doing with All These Tests

  5. Chapter 5 Saving User Input: Testing the Database

  6. Chapter 6 Improving Functional Tests: Ensuring Isolation and Removing Voodoo Sleeps

  7. Chapter 7 Working Incrementally

  8. Chapter 8 Prettication: Layout and Styling, and What to Test About It

  9. Chapter 9 Testing Deployment Using a Staging Site

  10. Chapter 10 Getting to a Production-Ready Deployment

  11. Chapter 11 Automating Deployment with Fabric

  12. Chapter 12 Splitting our tests into multiple les, and a generic wait helper

  13. Chapter 13 Validation at the Database Layer

  14. Chapter 14 A Simple Form

  15. Chapter 15 More Advanced Forms

  16. Chapter 16 Dipping Our Toes, Very Tentatively, into JavaScript

  17. Chapter 17 Deploying Our New Code

  18. Chapter 18 User Authentication, Spiking and De-Spiking-In TDD

  19. Chapter 19 Using Mocks to Test External Dependencies or Reduce Duplication

  20. Chapter 20 Test Fixtures and a Decorator for Explicit Waits

  21. Chapter 21 Server-Side Debugging

  22. Chapter 22 Finishing “My Lists”: Outside-In TDD

  23. Chapter 23 Test Isolation, and “Listening to Your Tests"

  24. Chapter 24 Continuous Integration (CI)

  25. Chapter 25 The Token Social Bit, the Page Pattern, and an Exercise for the Reader

  26. Chapter 26 Fast Tests, Slow Tests, and Hot Lava

  27. Appendix A Python Anywhere

  28. Appendix B Django Class-Based Views

  29. Appendix C Provisioning with Ansible

  30. Appendix D Testing Database Migrations

  31. Appendix E Behavior Driven Development

  32. Appendix F Building a REST API: JSON, Ajax, and Mocking with JavaScript

  33. Appendix G Django-Rest-Framework

  34. Appendix H Cheat Sheet

  35. Appendix I What to Do Next