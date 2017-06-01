Head First Learn to Code
A Learner's Guide to Coding and Computational Thinking
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: December 2017
Pages: 500
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
How do you think computationally? With this unique hands-on guide, you’ll learn how to describe computations that you can apply to almost any content, language, and environment. Want to learn how to write simple scripts in a spreadsheet, program your home lighting system, teach your child Scratch, or write enterprise-level code? Head First Learn to Code takes you through the key concepts step by step.
Using Python, this book focuses on core topics of programming and computer science such as storage, data structures, control structures, iteration, algorithm/heuristic design, abstraction and functions, objects, and modularity.
Head First Learn to Code uses a visually rich format to engage your mind, rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep. Based on the latest research in cognitive science and learning theory, this book provides a multi-sensory learning experience designed for the way your brain really works.