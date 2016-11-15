Moving Hadoop to the Cloud
Harnessing Cloud Features and Flexibility for Hadoop Clusters
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2017
Pages: 338
Until recently, Hadoop deployments existed on hardware owned and run by organizations. Now, of course, you can acquire the computing resources and network connectivity to run Hadoop clusters in the cloud. But there’s a lot more to deploying Hadoop to the public cloud than simply renting machines.
This hands-on guide shows developers and systems administrators familiar with Hadoop how to install, use, and manage cloud-born clusters efficiently. You’ll learn how to architect clusters that work with cloud-provider features—not just to avoid pitfalls, but also to take full advantage of these services. You’ll also compare the Amazon, Google, and Microsoft clouds, and learn how to set up clusters in each of them.
- Learn how Hadoop clusters run in the cloud, the problems they can help you solve, and their potential drawbacks
- Examine the common concepts of cloud providers, including compute capabilities, networking and security, and storage
- Build a functional Hadoop cluster on cloud infrastructure, and learn what the major providers require
- Explore use cases for high availability, relational data with Hive, and complex analytics with Spark
- Get patterns and practices for running cloud clusters, from designing for price and security to dealing with maintenance
Table of Contents
-
Chapter 1 Why Hadoop in the Cloud?
-
Chapter 2 Overview and Comparison of Cloud Providers
-
Chapter 3 Instances
-
Chapter 4 Networking and Security
-
Chapter 5 Storage
-
Chapter 6 Setting Up in AWS
-
Chapter 7 Setting Up in GCP
-
Chapter 8 Setting Up in Azure
-
Chapter 9 Standing Up a Cluster
-
Chapter 10 High Availability
-
Chapter 11 Relational Data with Apache Hive
-
Chapter 12 Complex Analytics with Spark
-
Chapter 13 Pricing and Performance
-
Chapter 14 Network Topologies
-
Chapter 15 Patterns for Managing Clusters
-
Chapter 16 Backup and Restoration