Building Full-Stack Data Analytics Applications with Spark
Agile Data Science 2.0
Building Full-Stack Data Analytics Applications with Spark
By Russell Jurney
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2017
Pages: 352

Data science teams looking to turn research into useful analytics applications require not only the right tools, but also the right approach if they’re to succeed. With the revised second edition of this hands-on guide, up-and-coming data scientists will learn how to use the Agile Data Science development methodology to build data applications with Python, Apache Spark, Kafka, and other tools.

Author Russell Jurney demonstrates how to compose a data platform for building, deploying, and refining analytics applications with Apache Kafka, MongoDB, ElasticSearch, d3.js, scikit-learn, and Apache Airflow. You’ll learn an iterative approach that lets you quickly change the kind of analysis you’re doing, depending on what the data is telling you. Publish data science work as a web application, and affect meaningful change in your organization.

  • Build value from your data in a series of agile sprints, using the data-value pyramid
  • Extract features for statistical models from a single dataset
  • Visualize data with charts, and expose different aspects through interactive reports
  • Use historical data to predict the future via classification and regression
  • Translate predictions into actions
  • Get feedback from users after each sprint to keep your project on track
Agile Data Science 2.0
 
1/12/2017

5.0

Best book I've ever written

By Russell the Jurney

from Pacifica, CA

About Me Author, Developer, Educator

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate
    • Novice

    Comments about oreilly Agile Data Science 2.0:

    I am very proud of this book. It has 200 new pages, and every page was rewritten. The theory chapter is greatly expanded and now constitutes a brief introduction to an agile methodology. The book is updated with PySpark, Spark SQL, Spark MLlib, Spark Streaming and Kafka.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    1/11/2017
     
    5.0

    Approachable and Clear

    By Jay

    from Atlanta, GA

    About Me Developer

    Pros

    • Concise
    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Intermediate
      • Novice
      • Student

      Comments about oreilly Agile Data Science 2.0:

      This book is really approachable. The examples are clear and really helped me understand ways to analyze large datasets.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

