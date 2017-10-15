Learning Web Design, 5th Edition
A Beginner's Guide to HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Web Graphics
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 700
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
With the release of HTML5 and browsers that constantly update, HTML is experiencing a renaissance. CSS3 and the recent upgrades to JavaScript have also helped change the way we build striking and useful sites today. If you’re new to web design, the thoroughly updated 5th edition of this no-nonsense guide provides everything you need to know to create professional websites.
Ideal for beginners seeking a design-centric introduction to HTML and related standards, this practical book helps you:
- Learn the site development process from start to finish
- Create a simple (X)HTML page, including links and images
- Explore text formatting, colors and backgrounds, page layout, and more in CSS
- Get your pages on the web, with information on hosting, domain names, and FTP