Defensive Security Handbook

Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 284
Despite the increase of high-profile hacks, record-breaking data leaks, and ransomware attacks, many organizations don’t have the budget to establish or outsource an information security (InfoSec) program, forcing them to learn on the job. For companies obliged to improvise, this pragmatic guide provides a security-101 handbook with steps, tools, processes, and ideas to help you drive maximum-security improvement at little or no cost.
Each chapter in this book provides step-by-step instructions for dealing with a specific issue, including breaches and disasters, compliance, network infrastructure and password management, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing, among others. Network engineers, system administrators, and security professionals will learn tools and techniques to help improve security in sensible, manageable chunks.
- Learn fundamentals of starting or redesigning an InfoSec program
- Create a base set of policies, standards, and procedures
- Plan and design incident response, disaster recovery, compliance, and physical security
- Bolster Microsoft and Unix systems, network infrastructure, and password management
- Use segmentation practices and designs to compartmentalize your network
- Explore automated process and tools for vulnerability management
- Securely develop code to reduce exploitable errors
- Understand basic penetration testing concepts through purple teaming
- Delve into IDS, IPS, SOC, logging, and monitoring
Lee Brotherston
Lee Brotherston is a Senior Security Advisor with Leviathan Security, providing Information Security consulting services to a range of clients. Having spent more than a decade in Information Security, Lee has worked as an Internal Security resource across many verticals including Finance, Telecommunications, Hospitality, Entertainment, and Government in roles ranging from Engineer to IT Security Manager.
View Lee Brotherston's full profile page.
-
Amanda Berlin
Amanda Berlin is an Information Security Architect for a consulting firm in Northern Ohio. She has spent over a decade in different areas of technology and sectors providing infrastructure support, triage, and design. Amanda has been involved in implementing a secure Payment Card Industries (PCI) process and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance as well as building a comprehensive phishing and awards-based user education program. She is the author for a Blue Team best practices book called "Defensive Security Handbook: Best Practices for Securing Infrastructure" through O'Reilly Media. She is a co-host on the Brakeing Down Security podcast and writes for several blogs. On Twitter, she's @InfoSystir.
View Amanda Berlin's full profile page.
Product Details
About the Author
Customer Reviews
4/5/2017
(2 of 5 customers found this review helpful)
5.0
Best all around information security book on the market
By Infosystir
from Ohio
About Me Designer, Educator, Sys Admin
- Accurate
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Well-written
- Expert
- Intermediate
- Novice
- Student
8/23/2016
(9 of 9 customers found this review helpful)
5.0
Excellent content and more to come
By ihatenicknames
from San Francisco, CA
About Me Developer, Technical Manager
- Accurate
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
- Well-written
- Intermediate
- Novice
- Student
8/11/2016
(1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)
3.0
Eagerly awaiting the next update
By FormerlyBoyGenius
from Chicago, IL
- Easy to understand
- Helpful examples
