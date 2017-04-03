Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Best Practices for Securing Infrastructure
Defensive Security Handbook
Best Practices for Securing Infrastructure
By Lee Brotherston, Amanda Berlin
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Pages: 284

Despite the increase of high-profile hacks, record-breaking data leaks, and ransomware attacks, many organizations don’t have the budget to establish or outsource an information security (InfoSec) program, forcing them to learn on the job. For companies obliged to improvise, this pragmatic guide provides a security-101 handbook with steps, tools, processes, and ideas to help you drive maximum-security improvement at little or no cost.

Each chapter in this book provides step-by-step instructions for dealing with a specific issue, including breaches and disasters, compliance, network infrastructure and password management, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing, among others. Network engineers, system administrators, and security professionals will learn tools and techniques to help improve security in sensible, manageable chunks.

  • Learn fundamentals of starting or redesigning an InfoSec program
  • Create a base set of policies, standards, and procedures
  • Plan and design incident response, disaster recovery, compliance, and physical security
  • Bolster Microsoft and Unix systems, network infrastructure, and password management
  • Use segmentation practices and designs to compartmentalize your network
  • Explore automated process and tools for vulnerability management
  • Securely develop code to reduce exploitable errors
  • Understand basic penetration testing concepts through purple teaming
  • Delve into IDS, IPS, SOC, logging, and monitoring
4/5/2017

(2 of 5 customers found this review helpful)

 
5.0

Best all around information security book on the market

By Infosystir

from Ohio

About Me Designer, Educator, Sys Admin

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • Accurate
  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Helpful examples
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Expert
    • Intermediate
    • Novice
    • Student

    Comments about oreilly Defensive Security Handbook:

    Of course I'm going to give it 5 stars, I wrote it.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    (2 of 5 customers found this review helpful)

    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

     - You may also flag this review

    8/23/2016

    (9 of 9 customers found this review helpful)

     
    5.0

    Excellent content and more to come

    By ihatenicknames

    from San Francisco, CA

    About Me Developer, Technical Manager

    Verified Reviewer

    Pros

    • Accurate
    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples
    • Well-written

    Cons

    • Still Being Written

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate
    • Novice
    • Student

    Comments about oreilly Defensive Security Handbook:

    This book is shaping up to be an excellent resource for those who find themselves suddenly wearing an infosec hat. Since only 4 of the 19 chapters are available as of this review, I cannot speak for the entire work but the existing material is quite good - especially the multifactor authentication and app server portions.

    I'm excited for it to be published so we can add a couple copies to our engineering library.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    (9 of 9 customers found this review helpful)

    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

     - You may also flag this review

    8/11/2016

    (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

     
    3.0

    Eagerly awaiting the next update

    By FormerlyBoyGenius

    from Chicago, IL

    About Me Sys Admin

    Verified Buyer

    Pros

    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples

    Cons

    • Not comprehensive enough

    Best Uses

      Comments about oreilly Defensive Security Handbook:

      As of 8/11, the book is still in a very early state. I love the idea and the content so far and am eagerly awaiting the next update.

      (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

      Was this review helpful? Yes / No

       - You may also flag this review

