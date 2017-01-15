Securing Third-Party Code

Modern web development is full of open source code on both the server and the client. While great, this large and growing use of dependencies also represents a risk. What do you know about the packages used in your code? Do its authors understand and care about security? Does it have known vulnerabilities? Could it accidentally expose private data? Can we be certain its authors are malicious or compromised?
This practical guide shows you how to use open source code without compromising security. Chock full of data, tools, and best practices to help you control risk and enjoy the open source productivity boost responsibly.
Guy Podjarny (Guypo) is a web performance researcher/evangelist and Akamai's Web CTO, focusing primarily on Mobile and Front-End performance.
As a researcher, Guy frequently runs large scale tests, exploring performance in the real world and matching it to how browsers behave, and was one of the first to highlight the performance implications of Responsive Web Design.
Guy is also the author of Mobitest, a free mobile measurement tool, and contributes to various open source tools. Guy was previously the co-founder and CTO of blaze.io, acquired by Akamai in 2012.